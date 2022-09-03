Read full article on original website
CPSO arrests 4 teenagers for car burglaries
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's deputies arrested four teenagers -- ages 13, 15 and 19 -- on Tuesday for allegedly burglarizing at least seven cars, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release. Just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Caddo patrol deputies were dispatched to the 4300 block of Roy...
American Airlines to upgrade aircraft serving Texarkana airport
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A major airline will soon be rolling out bigger and better passengers jets at the Texarkana Regional Airport. American Airlines plans to upgrade the size of their passenger planes beginning Oct. 6. The larger aircrafts won't look much different on the outside, but inside there will be much more leg room, and for the first time ever, first-class seating.
Cass County jury convicts Marietta man of murder
CASS COUNTY, Tx.- A Marietta man was convicted of murder for shooting a man multiple times in 2021 at a Marietta community center. Vontrequel Nickleberry, 33, of Marietta, Texas was convicted of shooting and killing DaChauncey Jones after both men had a brief altercation. After conviction, additional evidence was presented,...
Bowie County man sentenced to 5 years for COVID-relief fraud
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Maud, Texas man was sentenced to 5 years and 6 months in federal prison in the Eastern District of Texas for federal violations in a COVID-relief fraud scheme, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Tuesday. Samuel Morgan Yates, 35, pleaded guilty on May 6, to wire...
