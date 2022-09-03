TEXARKANA, Ark. - A major airline will soon be rolling out bigger and better passengers jets at the Texarkana Regional Airport. American Airlines plans to upgrade the size of their passenger planes beginning Oct. 6. The larger aircrafts won't look much different on the outside, but inside there will be much more leg room, and for the first time ever, first-class seating.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO