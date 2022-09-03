ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Labor Day at the Turn of the 20th Century

In February of 1889, the Connecticut General Assembly passed a bill making the first Monday of each September a legal holiday. Labor Day, an initiative of the labor movement, had been celebrated in various Connecticut towns in earlier years, but it was not until 1887 that states began making this tribute to workers’ economic and social worth a recognized holiday. It became a federal observance in 1894, with passage of the law coming after a period of nationwide clashes between workers and industry that had culminated in the deadly Pullman Strike in Illinois.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A tour of Otis Elevator’s testing site

(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly known as Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products. Dennis...
FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Rain Drenches Parts of Connecticut Including Norwich, Lisbon

As heavy rain drenched Norwich, in some spots, the ground and drains couldn't keep up with the rain that has fallen so far in this area. Up to three inches fell across the city in a few hours, with radar estimates showing spots got pounded with close to five inches of rain.
NORWICH, CT
NECN

Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
Register Citizen

Norwich elementary student threatened school shooting on TikTok, superintendent says

NORWICH — An elementary school student has been suspended after posting a TikTok video threatening a school shooting, the district’s superintendent said. In a letter to the school community, Superintendent of Schools Kristen Stringfellow said she was contacted by Norwich police on Sunday about a “concerning message” the student posted to the video app.
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Farmington teacher on leave amid investigation

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Farmington high school teacher is on administrative leave amid an investigation, according to the district. Patrick Skerker is listed as a math teacher and a boy’s and girl’s cross country coach on the district’s website. School officials would not go into detail about the investigation, but said state and local […]
FARMINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Dozens still without power in CT after storms

Dozens of power outages remain Wednesday night after a slow-moving storm system dumped close to 7 inches of rain on parts of Connecticut this week. Eversource, the state’s largest electrical utility, reported about 70 outages scattered throughout the state as of around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The number was down...
CONNECTICUT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Fugitive arrested at Derby Line POE

DERBY LINE — A 58-year-old man from Connecticut was arrested in Derby Line yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by US Border Patrol advising they had a man in custody identified as Peter Herrmann, of Old Saybrook, CT. Police say he had an extraditable warrant out of New Hampshire.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Eyewitness News

Cromwell mourns the death of its mayor

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Town of Cromwell is mourning the death of its mayor. Mayor Allan Spotts passed away over the weekend. He had been having health issues and died following heart surgery. Spotts was sworn in last November. He was 77. Spotts had a long history with the...
CROMWELL, CT

