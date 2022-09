High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 2, 2022

Class 3A No. 1 Belle Vernon (1-0) at Class 4A No. 2 McKeesport (2-0) 7 p.m. Friday, Weigle-Schaeffer Stadium, McKeesport. Belle Vernon opened the season with a 41-20 win over Laurel Highlands as standout running back Quinton Martin, the top recruit in Pennsylvania for the junior class, ran for three touchdowns. Quarterback Braden Laux ran for two scores, including a 44-yarder in the fourth quarter. … McKeesport outslugged defending Class 5A WPIAL and state champion Penn-Trafford, 19-7, as Bobbie Boyd ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted three passes. The Tigers, from their triple-option offense, rushed for 241 yards, including 50 from quarterback Jahmil Perryman. Devin Long led a pressuring defense with nine tackles.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO