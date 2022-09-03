ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin, MN

Quilt of Valor goes to Arness

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 4 days ago

Receiving his Quilt of Valor for his service in the Army is Bob Arness Bob’s brother, Gary, was there for the presentation. The quilt was made by the Ripple River Quilt Guild of Aitkin. This was pieced by Bob’s 1971 classmates, Gloria Paulbeck and Julie Hansen.

Comments / 0

Related
Aitkin Independent Age

White Pine Show features special family history

Family lore shapes us, inspires us, and sometimes strengthens our wills to change our stars. Sometimes it’s lost to the sands of time and it takes dedication to unearth it once again. Sometimes, after years of searching and only remembering, it takes some good, old fashioned luck for a family relic to reveal itself and be returned. That’s the case for John Langenbach and his family. John Langenbach and his wife, Nancy, are the coordinators of the White Pine Logging and Threshing Show, an annual...
FINLAYSON, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Amber Hubbling is new manager of Super One Pharmacy

Registered Pharmacist Amber Hubbling, Brainerd, recently joined Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Leadership Team as Super One Retail Pharmacy manager. In her new position, Hubbling will provide department supervision and have daily operational control of the pharmacy. She serves as the pharmacist in charge and is responsible for ensuring the pharmacy’s compliance with the Board of Pharmacy rules and regulations, and other state and federal laws. Hubbling comes to CRMC from Cub Pharmacy in Brainerd where she worked as pharmacy manager the past nine years. She was awarded Pharmacy Manager of the Year for the outstanding growth of Cub Pharmacy Brainerd in 2015. Originally from Alexandria, she earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy in the Twin Cities. She also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry summa cum laude from Minnesota State University-Moorhead.
BRAINERD, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

McGregor’s Wild Rice Days 2022 grand marshal Pat Anderson

Pat Anderson, a long-time resident of McGregor and active member of the McGregor VFW Post 2747, will lead the Wild Rice Days Grand Parade down Main Street this year as the 2022 grand marshal. Pat and her husband Darold lived and worked in Columbia Heights. The couple bought a cabin in McGregor in 1982. Darold was a Korean War veteran and enjoyed going to the local VFWs and the Andersons quickly made many friends in the area. ...
MCGREGOR, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aitkin, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Gary, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

McGregor child sustains life threatening injuries in rollover

On September 5, Ernest VanderMey, a 3-year-old boy from McGregor was involved in a rollover on Hwy. 210 in McGregor. He was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in St. Paul. An infant, Elsy VanderMey and 31-year-old Sally VanderMey, also from McGregor were taken to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Sally was driving a GMC Sierra pulling a Bobcat when the vehicle lost control, entered the north ditch and came to rest on it’s roof near 230th Avenue, Jevne Township. All were wearing seat belts and no alcohol was involved, the airbag did not deploy. The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, McGregor Fire and Ambulance and North Memoiral Air Care.
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

And that's a wrap...

Aitkin’s RippleSippi Music Festival held a special concert at Sampaguita, an arts venue located in downtown Aitkin. Aitkin resident, Thomas Mizner, aka “Big Shiv” held a “Good Vibes” concert that featured two unique voices, Shunna Redd and Tornado Da Kang. Both artists work with Mizner who is a local producer. Their music can be found on most streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. Shunna Redd ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Public meeting Wednesday, Aug. 31 for future Hwy. 210 Brainerd project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation, City of Brainerd and Crow Wing County invite the Brainerd Lakes Community to view the early design plans and receive a project update for the future Highway 210/Washington Street improvement project. The public is welcome to participate in any of these opportunities: • Public meeting: Wednesday, Aug. 31, 4:30–6:30 p.m....
BRAINERD, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Johnson honored with quilt

Earlier this summer, Rod Johnson (Navy), Aitkin Class of 1971, shown with wife, Carol, received his Quilt of Valor. The quilt was made by the Ripple River Quilt Guild of Aitkin. Quilts for the Class of 1971 were pieced and bound by classmates, Gloria Paulbeck and Julie Hansen.
AITKIN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Quilt#Valor
Aitkin Independent Age

‘Fortune Cookies’ program Sept. 20

Riverwood Healthcare and Aitkin County CARE will present “Fortune Cookies,” a virtual event that helps family members, caregivers, local businesses and the broader community be in a conversation around the subject of dementia, as well as the most well-known form of memory loss which is Alzheimer’s Disease. All community members are welcome to attend this Remember Project event starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, delivered via Zoom. The Remember...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

CMCA 23rd annual Beef Show held

The Central Minnesota Cattlemen’s Association’s 23rd annual Beef Show was held at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds July 9 to conclude the Aitkin County Fair livestock shows with 43 youth exhibiting from around the state. Results: Commercial Beef Heifer – Grand Champion, Alayna Hustad, Milaca; Reserve, Justine Anderson, Wright. Registered Beef Heifer (other breeds) – Grand,...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Erin’s Wish raises over $9,000

A total of $9,347 was raised for area cancer patients through the Erin’s Wish events that were held in Ironton in July in memory of Erin Broadhead, who at 50, lost her fight with colon cancer. Proceeds benefit Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Courage Cabinet. Event raffle winners were: Whitney Arneson-$2,500, Chuck Waby-$1,500, Katie Joachim-$1,000, Randy Domin-$750, Becky Nordeen-$750, Pam King-$500, Holly Popkes-$300, Meg Defor-$300, Mark Hallin-$200, and Randy Domin-$200. Donate at https://Erinswish.givesmart.com. For details, contact Jennifer Podsiadly at Jennifer.Podsiadly@cuyunamed.org or 218-545-4455.
IRONTON, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

University of Minnesota salutes 2022 Farm Families of the Year

Eighty-five farm families and operations, the most in recent memory, were honored in August by the University of Minnesota at the 2022 Farm Family of the Year ceremony. The farms were recognized in a ceremony at the annual Minnesota Farmfest on the Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls. Those honored cover a wide spectrum of farming, from traditional crops and livestock to community-based ventures focused on organics and traditional native foods....
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Aitkin Independent Age

Will the McGregor School building be ready on time?

A school start update was discussed at the McGregor School Board work session Monday, Aug. 8. The school building updates are still in progress, and the board would like to see the elementary portion of the building completed as soon as possible so that rooms can be reassembled in preparation for students returning next month. McGregor Community Education typically holds a KinderKamp session for all incoming kindergarten students in August...
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Deerwood’s Beth Hautala releases ‘Miracle Season’

Christopher-Award-winning author from Deerwood, Beth Hautala’s third middle-grade novel, “Miracle Season” is set to release on Aug. 23 from Penguin Random House. “Miracle Season” tells the story of thirteen-year-old Persephone Pearl Clark, who has never met a plant that wouldn’t sprout for her, but in the wake of her brother’s accident and their family’s struggles, Persephone’s attempts to help revitalize her family—and her town—go horribly wrong and she finds herself in a tangle of lies and secrets that grow like weeds. ...
DEERWOOD, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

The four pillars of...

The four pillars of the play, “Church Basement Ladies” are songs, humor, retro-styled outfits and a whole lot of Minnesotan remarks. Bryan Johnson came out of retirement to be the director and pianist for this three day Aitkin All-Class Reunion event. The musical featured four church-goin’ ladies and a Lutheran pastor who, together, belt out a hilarity of songs like “The Pale Food Polka” (which is pretty self explanatory) and...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Did you know?

Do you know what hunger feels like? Between one and five children in the Aitkin area go to bed each night hungry. In the U.S., 11% of children don’t have enough food to eat. Some senior citizens in the U.S. choose between having food or medicine. People can help by donating to their local food shelves.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

SWCD manager may be retired but legacy lives on

Steve Hughes liked his job so much he stayed for nearly 40 years. Hughes began as a forest inventory technician for the Aitkin County Land Department in 1980 and became the district manager of the Aitkin County Soil and Water district (SWCD) in 1986. It was that position he retired from on July 31. Hughes grew up in Grand Rapids, graduating from high school there in 1978. He was in...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Preserving Aitkin’s history

Haberkorn Law Offices, located on the corner of Second Street in Aitkin, has not always been an office. It has a long history and a story that starts with Sam Hodgeden. For those who have heard of the name Hodgeden, it could be from the top level of the Ripple Center, the Hodgeden Opera House. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, when Aitkin began to grow, Hodgeden sought to do two things. One of which was to build the Ripple Center, formerly known as...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

The convenience of delivery - DoorDash

DoorDash is a food delivery service that unites customers with items typically not available for delivery. “Dashers” is the name for the workers driving and delivering. These people are able to log in to the DoorDash app and either schedule a time to work or start and stop whenever they want. In a sense, DoorDash does not exactly pay their workers’ wages; the customers who order do so by paying...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
47
Followers
166
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy