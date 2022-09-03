Quilt of Valor goes to Arness

Registered Pharmacist Amber Hubbling, Brainerd, recently joined Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Leadership Team as Super One Retail Pharmacy manager. In her new position, Hubbling will provide department supervision and have daily operational control of the pharmacy. She serves as the pharmacist in charge and is responsible for ensuring the pharmacy’s compliance with the Board of Pharmacy rules and regulations, and other state and federal laws. Hubbling comes to CRMC from Cub Pharmacy in Brainerd where she worked as pharmacy manager the past nine years. She was awarded Pharmacy Manager of the Year for the outstanding growth of Cub Pharmacy Brainerd in 2015. Originally from Alexandria, she earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy in the Twin Cities. She also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry summa cum laude from Minnesota State University-Moorhead.

