Quilt of Valor goes to Arness

A total of $9,347 was raised for area cancer patients through the Erin’s Wish events that were held in Ironton in July in memory of Erin Broadhead, who at 50, lost her fight with colon cancer.
Proceeds benefit Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Courage Cabinet.
Event raffle winners were: Whitney Arneson-$2,500, Chuck Waby-$1,500, Katie Joachim-$1,000, Randy Domin-$750, Becky Nordeen-$750, Pam King-$500, Holly Popkes-$300, Meg Defor-$300, Mark Hallin-$200, and Randy Domin-$200.
Donate at https://Erinswish.givesmart.com. For details, contact Jennifer Podsiadly at Jennifer.Podsiadly@cuyunamed.org or 218-545-4455.
Comments / 0