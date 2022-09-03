Hoyhtya receives Quilt of Valor
Katherine Poole draped a Quilt of Valor over her father, Bill Hoyhtya, for his service in the Army. The quilt was made by the Ripple River Quilt Guild of Aitkin.
Katherine Poole draped a Quilt of Valor over her father, Bill Hoyhtya, for his service in the Army. The quilt was made by the Ripple River Quilt Guild of Aitkin.
Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.comhttps://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/
Comments / 0