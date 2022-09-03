ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, MN

Mercs football team prepares for season opener

By John Woodrow
Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 4 days ago

The McGregor Mercs have a new coach at the helm in 2002. It’s a familiar face in Jon Jacobs.

Jacobs inherited the team from longtime head coach Bob Staska and he hopes to improve on a 1-7 campaign in 2021.

He is optimistic about the Mercs chances, “We will be a young team that will rely on the leadership and experience of our four returning seniors: Ethan Bohn, tight end/linebacker; Cooper Sellers, tight end/linebacker; Isaiah Serfling, running back/linebacker and Landon Sorenson, offensive lineman/defensive line. They all have experience starting on both sides of the ball and they will be the key to our success moving forward this season.”

Serfling and Bohn combined for 14 of the 22 touchdowns scored last season.

McGregor opens the season hosting Cook County Friday, Sept. 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Aitkin Independent Age

White Pine Show features special family history

Family lore shapes us, inspires us, and sometimes strengthens our wills to change our stars. Sometimes it’s lost to the sands of time and it takes dedication to unearth it once again. Sometimes, after years of searching and only remembering, it takes some good, old fashioned luck for a family relic to reveal itself and be returned. That’s the case for John Langenbach and his family. John Langenbach and his wife, Nancy, are the coordinators of the White Pine Logging and Threshing Show, an annual...
FINLAYSON, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

McGregor’s Wild Rice Days 2022 grand marshal Pat Anderson

Pat Anderson, a long-time resident of McGregor and active member of the McGregor VFW Post 2747, will lead the Wild Rice Days Grand Parade down Main Street this year as the 2022 grand marshal. Pat and her husband Darold lived and worked in Columbia Heights. The couple bought a cabin in McGregor in 1982. Darold was a Korean War veteran and enjoyed going to the local VFWs and the Andersons quickly made many friends in the area. ...
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

McGregor child sustains life threatening injuries in rollover

On September 5, Ernest VanderMey, a 3-year-old boy from McGregor was involved in a rollover on Hwy. 210 in McGregor. He was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in St. Paul. An infant, Elsy VanderMey and 31-year-old Sally VanderMey, also from McGregor were taken to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Sally was driving a GMC Sierra pulling a Bobcat when the vehicle lost control, entered the north ditch and came to rest on it’s roof near 230th Avenue, Jevne Township. All were wearing seat belts and no alcohol was involved, the airbag did not deploy. The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, McGregor Fire and Ambulance and North Memoiral Air Care.
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

And that's a wrap...

Aitkin’s RippleSippi Music Festival held a special concert at Sampaguita, an arts venue located in downtown Aitkin. Aitkin resident, Thomas Mizner, aka “Big Shiv” held a “Good Vibes” concert that featured two unique voices, Shunna Redd and Tornado Da Kang. Both artists work with Mizner who is a local producer. Their music can be found on most streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. Shunna Redd ...
AITKIN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Mcgregor, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
Aitkin Independent Age

Public meeting Wednesday, Aug. 31 for future Hwy. 210 Brainerd project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation, City of Brainerd and Crow Wing County invite the Brainerd Lakes Community to view the early design plans and receive a project update for the future Highway 210/Washington Street improvement project. The public is welcome to participate in any of these opportunities: • Public meeting: Wednesday, Aug. 31, 4:30–6:30 p.m....
BRAINERD, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Will the McGregor School building be ready on time?

A school start update was discussed at the McGregor School Board work session Monday, Aug. 8. The school building updates are still in progress, and the board would like to see the elementary portion of the building completed as soon as possible so that rooms can be reassembled in preparation for students returning next month. McGregor Community Education typically holds a KinderKamp session for all incoming kindergarten students in August...
MCGREGOR, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

CMCA 23rd annual Beef Show held

The Central Minnesota Cattlemen’s Association’s 23rd annual Beef Show was held at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds July 9 to conclude the Aitkin County Fair livestock shows with 43 youth exhibiting from around the state. Results: Commercial Beef Heifer – Grand Champion, Alayna Hustad, Milaca; Reserve, Justine Anderson, Wright. Registered Beef Heifer (other breeds) – Grand,...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Johnson honored with quilt

Earlier this summer, Rod Johnson (Navy), Aitkin Class of 1971, shown with wife, Carol, received his Quilt of Valor. The quilt was made by the Ripple River Quilt Guild of Aitkin. Quilts for the Class of 1971 were pieced and bound by classmates, Gloria Paulbeck and Julie Hansen.
AITKIN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#American Football#Mercs
Aitkin Independent Age

Deerwood’s Beth Hautala releases ‘Miracle Season’

Christopher-Award-winning author from Deerwood, Beth Hautala’s third middle-grade novel, “Miracle Season” is set to release on Aug. 23 from Penguin Random House. “Miracle Season” tells the story of thirteen-year-old Persephone Pearl Clark, who has never met a plant that wouldn’t sprout for her, but in the wake of her brother’s accident and their family’s struggles, Persephone’s attempts to help revitalize her family—and her town—go horribly wrong and she finds herself in a tangle of lies and secrets that grow like weeds. ...
DEERWOOD, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

The four pillars of...

The four pillars of the play, “Church Basement Ladies” are songs, humor, retro-styled outfits and a whole lot of Minnesotan remarks. Bryan Johnson came out of retirement to be the director and pianist for this three day Aitkin All-Class Reunion event. The musical featured four church-goin’ ladies and a Lutheran pastor who, together, belt out a hilarity of songs like “The Pale Food Polka” (which is pretty self explanatory) and...
AITKIN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Aitkin Independent Age

University of Minnesota salutes 2022 Farm Families of the Year

Eighty-five farm families and operations, the most in recent memory, were honored in August by the University of Minnesota at the 2022 Farm Family of the Year ceremony. The farms were recognized in a ceremony at the annual Minnesota Farmfest on the Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls. Those honored cover a wide spectrum of farming, from traditional crops and livestock to community-based ventures focused on organics and traditional native foods....
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Boater drowns on Elm Island Lake

In an Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department press release, on Aug. 13 at about 4 p.m., dispatch received a call of a man overboard on Elm Island Lake, Nordland Township, Aitkin County. Deputies responded to the north end of the lake and used boats to look for the man. According to the initial report, a group of friends had been out fishing for about two hours. The man had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat when he fell into the water,...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

A busy day in Aitkin on Aug 6.

Vendors set up for the 2022 Sip and Stroll located on Minnesota Avenue in downtown Aitkin on Saturday, Aug. 6. Mike and Jan Cherry dodge the morning rain and played inside the Ripple Center’s entryway during the Aitkin Farmers' Market.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

SWCD manager may be retired but legacy lives on

Steve Hughes liked his job so much he stayed for nearly 40 years. Hughes began as a forest inventory technician for the Aitkin County Land Department in 1980 and became the district manager of the Aitkin County Soil and Water district (SWCD) in 1986. It was that position he retired from on July 31. Hughes grew up in Grand Rapids, graduating from high school there in 1978. He was in...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Women of Today donates to American Legion

The Aitkin Women of Today (AWT) “cleaned out their closet” and made a donation to the American Legion. The donation included 80 t-shirts for the DAV clothing box and paper products with tableware for the Legion’s use. Pictured from left are AWT members: Leslie Goble, Steph Larson, JoJo Larson, Justin (friend of AWT), Lori Croaston (representing the American Legion) and Marie Pedigo.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

‘Fortune Cookies’ program Sept. 20

Riverwood Healthcare and Aitkin County CARE will present “Fortune Cookies,” a virtual event that helps family members, caregivers, local businesses and the broader community be in a conversation around the subject of dementia, as well as the most well-known form of memory loss which is Alzheimer’s Disease. All community members are welcome to attend this Remember Project event starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, delivered via Zoom. The Remember...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Did you know?

Do you know what hunger feels like? Between one and five children in the Aitkin area go to bed each night hungry. In the U.S., 11% of children don’t have enough food to eat. Some senior citizens in the U.S. choose between having food or medicine. People can help by donating to their local food shelves.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
47
Followers
166
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy