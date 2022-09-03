Mercs football team prepares for season opener

The McGregor Mercs have a new coach at the helm in 2002. It’s a familiar face in Jon Jacobs.

Jacobs inherited the team from longtime head coach Bob Staska and he hopes to improve on a 1-7 campaign in 2021.

He is optimistic about the Mercs chances, “We will be a young team that will rely on the leadership and experience of our four returning seniors: Ethan Bohn, tight end/linebacker; Cooper Sellers, tight end/linebacker; Isaiah Serfling, running back/linebacker and Landon Sorenson, offensive lineman/defensive line. They all have experience starting on both sides of the ball and they will be the key to our success moving forward this season.”

Serfling and Bohn combined for 14 of the 22 touchdowns scored last season.

McGregor opens the season hosting Cook County Friday, Sept. 2.