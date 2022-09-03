ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onamia, MN

Looking back 8-31-22

Mille Lacs Messenger
Mille Lacs Messenger
 4 days ago

20 years ago: 2002

Jerome Kryzer, Onamia City Council member, and Craig Molstad, director of Mille Lacs Area Community Development Corporation, requested donation of a parcel of land for an Onamia city park from the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners. Jim Ellingson, former golf coach and Jenna Larsen, golf athlete, of Onamia, spotted Tiger Woods at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska.

30 years ago: 1992

A two-day spree of burglaries and thefts in the Onamia area came to a halt with the identification of three suspects – all of whom were males between the ages of 15 and 17. Solid waste haulers from Mille Lacs and Kanabec Counties met together to discuss the increased tipping fees, resulting in higher prices for the haulers’ customers. The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe began construction on a ceremonial space. Minnesota Log Homes and Contractors in Wahkon won the bid for the $300,000 project and committed to employing 50 percent Native Americans from the Band for its crew.

40 years ago: 1982

Jeff Searles turned in an 18-hole score (65) at Izaty’s Golf Course after Bob Statz previously tied his 32 record. The Onamia School Board regretfully accepted the resignation of member Patty Lovaas, who gave up her post in order to attend the accounting and bookkeeping program at Brainerd Community College.

50 years ago: 1972

Mille Lacs Lake rose two inches during a two-week period, affecting homeowners in the Sunset Bay area and some houses in low areas along the north shore. Ken Hoffman, Isle Cooperative Oil Association, was awarded a certificate of accomplishment after completing a week-long tire service school in Alexandria.

60 years ago: 1962

In Wahkon, Mrs. Myr hosted Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Brous of Minneapolis and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Leupold and sons, Charles and Billy, of Superior, Iowa. Two pounds of Folgers coffee was advertised for $1.19 at Tramms of Isle. Missionary Clifford Mickelson of Africa was guest speaker at Holden Lutheran Church.

70 years ago: 1952

Rev. Robert Norstrom of Cambridge was the guest speaker at Isle Baptist Church. In his “Report to the People,” Gov. C. Elmer Anderson expressed concerns over qualified staffing shortages at state hospitals. Mrs. Earl Carpenter sent her gratitude to neighbors, friends and relatives for their help as she recovered from her broken leg.

Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week’s date in history.

Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs County, MN
