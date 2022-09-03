Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. In 2017, partners and music aficionados Michael Yip and Michael Palmer settled into the Springs community in East Hampton, and now, after years of planning, they’re ready to make their official debut into the Hamptons classical music community with the launch of the inaugural Hamptons Festival of Music on September 9–11.

