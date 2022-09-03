Read full article on original website
Related
Register Citizen
Apartments proposed for Stratford’s former Masonic temple
STRATFORD — The former Masonic temple at 2950 Main Street may soon become the town’s newest apartment building. The owners of the 102-year-old structure are seeking the town’s approval to convert the building into a 38-unit residential complex, according to an application recently submitted to the planning and zoning department.
Register Citizen
Stamford officials say developer BLT ‘went well beyond’ agreed parameters on South End project
STAMFORD — City representatives and Government Center officials say that Stamford’s largest developer, Building and Land Technology, improperly began building at 21 Pulaski St. — a city-owned property that abuts the South End Charter Communications headquarters. The city acquired 21 Pulaski St. through eminent domain in 2020...
connect-bridgeport.com
International Franchise Signs Contract to Come to City; Set for New Home at The Square @ Bridgeport
After getting preliminary plat approval to subdivide property at The Square @ Bridgeport, an individual representing Vast Holdings, LLC divulged a pretty nice piece of economic development news after he was finished. Scott Werdebaugh, who represented Vast Holdings at Tuesday’s Bridgeport Planning Commission meeting, said a tenant has been secured...
rew-online.com
Flaherty & Collins Announces $200M Waterfront Development in Bridgeport, CT
Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which has already procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. “This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sheltonherald.com
New Haven sues to recoup costs from unpermitted East Coastin’ motorcycle event
NEW HAVEN — That city has filed a civil lawsuit against organizers of the East Coastin’ motorcycle rally, an unpermitted event held last year that drew thousands of bikers from across the country despite objections from local officials. Mayor Justin Elicker announced Tuesday the city is seeking liability...
connecticuthistory.org
Trumbull’s Parlor Rock Park: A Premier Amusement Center of the Late 19th Century
The expansion of train travel to cities and towns throughout Connecticut in the mid-1800s brought important developments to both the economy and local transportation. In Trumbull, a town of just over 1,300 people in 1850, the arrival of the Housatonic Railroad brought a lesser known but more entertaining development—one of the country’s first amusement parks.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton set to begin road projects
SHELTON — The city Department of Public Works, in coordination with an outside contractor, will begin the milling, and shortly thereafter, the paving of roads this week. Work will be done on Soundview Avenue from Willoughby Road to Route 108 at Huntington Center; Maple Avenue from Meadow Street to Soundview Avenue; and sections of Huntington Street between the Huntington Fire House and Commerce Drive.
trumbull-ct.gov
Traffic Alert: Connecticut United Ride on Sunday, September 11, 2022
This is an important public safety traffic announcement from the Trumbull Police Department. The 22nd Annual Connecticut United Motorcycle Ride, Connecticut's largest 9/11 tribute sponsored by the Uniform Professional Firefighters of Connecticut, will take place this Sunday, September 11, 2022. The ride will travel into Trumbull from Monroe on Route...
Those Damn Kids are Leaving Their Electric Scooters All Over Naugatuck
It's my turn to be the old guy yelling at the youngsters. Hey kid, those Bird electric scooters that are all over Naugatuck are cool right? Don't leave them on the sidewalk, or blocking a driveway, or on the side of the road, etc, pick up after yourself damnit. It's...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Greenwich cancer center showdown a modern David vs. Goliath
A bit of “David vs. Goliath” is happening right in Central Greenwich. Local residents find themselves pitted against a powerful not-for-profit corporation, Yale-New Haven, which is seeking approval for a special permit from our Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) so they can build a massive cancer center. In...
Service Area Along Hutchinson River Parkway In White Plains To Temporarily Close
State officials issued an alert to Westchester County motorists about the temporary closure of a service area along the Hutchinson River Parkway. The New York State Department of Transportation said the Mamaroneck River Service Area, located along the Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) and Exit 14 (North Street) in White Plains, is set to close on Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at midnight.
Middletown resident charged with theft of catalytic converters
Police did not specify the business where the thefts occurred. But they said the total loss was $12, 500. Police too Yamil Burgos, 26 into custody on Tuesday. She faces larceny and criminal mischief charges.
Register Citizen
Trumbull police: 3 caught breaking into cars outside apartment
TRUMBULL — Police say three teenagers have been charged with various offenses after officers discovered them breaking into vehicles early Wednesday morning. Trumbull police said they were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oakview Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of three people in black breaking into vehicles in the complex’s parking lot.
Register Citizen
West Haven Denny’s suddenly closes — for good
WEST HAVEN — A longtime restaurant directly across from an exit ramp into the city closed permanently, and seemingly abruptly, Monday. According to three identical signs posted on the door of the Denny’s on Saw Mill Road, located straight ahead from the Exit 42 ramp off Interstate 95 into West Haven, the restaurant was “closed permanently for business” as of 2 p.m. Monday.
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
Register Citizen
Merritt Parkway looking more brown than green? Conservationists blame construction near Norwalk, New Canaan
NEW CANAAN — A stretch of brown landscape that should be green this time of year on the Merritt Parkway between New Canaan and Norwalk will improve after more construction in the area wraps up, according to a conservancy group. The construction, which began this summer between Exit 37...
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
Cars Allowed Again In East Rock Park — On Sundays
Drivers can steer their cars to the summit of East Rock Park again for now — on Sundays, from only the Davis Street entrance on the Hamden side. That change is an experiment that began Sunday as New Haven’s Elicker administration seeks to balance the needs of different constituents who love the park.
Register Citizen
Stamford’s rapidly deteriorating Hunt center heads toward demolition despite efforts to save it
STAMFORD — The city is moving forward with plans to knock down the long-vacant and neglected Hunt center that sits in Courtland Park. Historic preservationists say it’s a shame. A part of the complex was once a carriage house, built on the estate of a wealthy Stamford resident around 1865. The building was later a home for the Stamford Museum and then a recreation center, with its name honoring a longtime superintendent of recreation, Edward Hunt. It has been vacant for decades.
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member offered plea in Seymour kidnapping case
MILFORD — The former Bridgeport school board member accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face while out on bond for allegedly attempting to kidnap his wife’s 21-year-old son at gunpoint while posing as a police officer will not go to prison if he takes a plea offer made public Wednesday.
Comments / 0