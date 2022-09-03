Read full article on original website
flaglerlive.com
After Din of Opposition and Another Screaming Match, Palm Coast Council Will Consider Cuts in Tax Hike
Palm Coast City Council members Tuesday evening agreed to suggest budget cuts ahead of Thursday’s budget hearings in hopes of possibly lowering the proposed 15 percent property tax increase, after hearing from about 30 residents who complained about their taxes. The council did so after some of its members again degraded into a screaming match after Council member Eddie Branquinho challenged Ed Danko to roll back the 151 percent raise to his and other council members’ salaries he’d supported.
Palm Coast’s Dr. Robert A. Ernst Gets Silver Medal for Second Children’s Book
The Annual 2022 Florida Authors and Publishers Association President’s Book Awards has recognized Harry Saves Wreck by Dr. Robert A. Ernst, a Palm Coast resident, in the category of Children Grades 3-5, as a Silver Medal winner at their annual awards banquet this month. This prestigious national award is open to books published between 2020 and 2021. The judges for this national competition are librarians, educators, and publishing professionals.
AdventHealth Career Expo Sept. 7-8 Includes 116 Job Openings at AdventHealth Palm Coast
AdventHealth’s hospitals in the greater Daytona Beach area, including AdventHealth Palm Coast, are hosting a career expo for job seekers at the Daytona International Speedway Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Numerous jobs are available, including signing bonuses of up to $15,000...
Robert Orr, 59, Las Brisas Condo Association President, Charged with 4 Counts of Video Voyeurism
One of the alleged victims, the one who brought the voyeurism to light, had noticed something odd just as she was packing to leave the condo after a vacation stay there with her husband in late August: she noticed a brown extension cord leading to a potted plant on the dresser in the bedroom. She looked closer. The cord led to a charger, which had a USB from which a USB cord connected to something at in the plant. It was a tiny surveillance video camera. It had been placed there to spy on the bedroom’s occupants.
Harsh Report Outlines List of Serious Issues at Splash Pad as Council Prepares Next Repair Step
A consultant Palm Coast hired to evaluate the problems at the city’s $5.1 million splash pad at Holland Park, which closed not long after it opened last year, found potential building code violations, non-compliance with sanitary standards, poorly engineered waterworks that amplify water loss, a splash pad surface that deteriorated and bunched up, causing falling hazards, and that collected water in unsanitary ways, and otherwise “very unusual activities and observations that are seldom ever encountered by our firm.”
