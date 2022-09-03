ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Former Michigan State captain gets start in college coaching

EAST LANSING – A beloved former Michigan State captain will be heading west to start his collegiate coaching career. Tum Tum Nairn has been hired as an assistant coach at Southern Utah, the school announced on Wednesday. There, he will work for Southern Utah head coach Todd Simon, a...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Akron vs. Michigan State prediction, odds and best bet: Saturday, 9/10

The first real week of College Football has finished, and Week 2 will kick off Friday night with two different matchups and our experts have an Akron vs. Michigan State prediction. The Michigan State Spartans picked up a 35-13 home victory in their season opener against Western Michigan and will host Akron on Saturday at 4:00 pm EST. Our experts previewed the matchup and made a best bet, so let’s dive into their prediction with the odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s options to replace injured linebacker Darius Snow

EAST LANSING – Michigan State coaches grade every snap of practice, charting production for the day. They were awarding additional points for those giving maximum effort but decided to eliminate them. There were players continually doing their all, including linebacker Darius Snow. “We’re saying that’s the standard. Why are...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Wisconsin State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Walker, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
MLive.com

Michigan State’s new transfers spark season-opening win

EAST LANSING – Following his first season as head coach at Michigan State, Mel Tucker overhauled the roster with transfers. The Spartans brought in 15 scholarship players from the portal looking to quickly rebound from a 2-5 record in the pandemic-altered 2020 season. With a lot of uncertainty about...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Hawaii game is biggest point spread in Michigan football history

According to oddsmakers, Michigan’s game against Hawaii on Saturday will be a throwback. Not to the first time the teams met, in 1986, nor to when Hawaii became a state, in 1959. No, those who came up with the point spread for Saturday’s matchup think it will resemble one...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
MLive.com

3-star CB Colton Hood commits to Michigan State

Michigan State is moving forward into Week 2 of the season and also building for the future. Colton Hood, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday night. At 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, Hood is listed as...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Hawaii has a QB battle, like Michigan, but for all the wrong reasons

Timmy Chang left Hawaii as the NCAA’s all-time leading passer. Finding a reliable quarterback in his first season as the school’s head coach has been a challenge. Two games into Chang’s coaching tenure, Hawaii has yet to throw a touchdown pass, which of course ranks tied for the fewest in the country. The quarterbacks have thrown a combined five interceptions, tied for the most in the country.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#Western Michigan#American Football#College Football#Spartans#Wake Forest
The Ann Arbor News

6 ejected from University of Michigan football home opener against Colorado State

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s home opener saw six fans ejected from the Wolverines’ 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3. Out of the six fans ejected from the UM’s home win over the Rams on Saturday, five were ejected for being excessively intoxicated, while one person was ejected for assault, said Deputy Chief Melissa Overton of the UM Division of Public Safety and Security.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Spartan Stadium is filled with racket

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The complaints are the same we receive from Michigan State football fans - eliminate the music during the game from the public address system!. It’s awful and fans can’t even speak to each other. The ones who like it likely are not season ticket holders who tell me their days of attending these games are numbered. What about the MSU band can’t it entertain during time outs?
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

High school football power rankings after Week 2 in the Jackson area

JACKSON -- Week 2 offered the first glimpses of conference play in the Cascades and Big 8, as well as some interesting non-conference matchups in other area conferences. Defending conference champions in both the Cascades and Big 8 both fell in close games, which could mean a changing of the guard in the final season before the newly enlarged Cascades Conference debuts next fall.
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
MLive.com

Runners take on course at Springport Invitational

SPRINGPORT -- Runners from 21 schools tackled the hilly and hot course at Springport on Wednesday in the Springport Invitational. In the Division 3 races, it was Manchester flying high, winning both individual and team titles on the girls side and getting the team title and a runner-up and third-place finish on the boys side.
SPRINGPORT, MI
fox40jackson.com

Whitmer-backed Flint, Michigan mayor lied about graduating from university

FIRST ON FOX: The Democratic mayor of Flint, Michigan, whose re-election campaign is backed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, lied about graduating from a university. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley claimed throughout his political career to have graduated from Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) with a communications degree. This was a lie....
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy