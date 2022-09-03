Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Borough secretary, 2 council members resign in Verona
Verona is going through a transition period following the unexpected resignations this past week of three members of the borough’s management team and council. At its Aug. 30 meeting, Verona council accepted the resignation of borough secretary Christine DeRunk, effective Sept. 9. DeRunk came aboard in August 2021 and had served as the de facto borough manager, but she is moving to take the borough manager’s job in Sharpsburg, which is closer to her home in Shaler.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Freeport mayor vacancy shows need for involvement
James Swartz Jr. served as mayor for 38 years. He stepped down in June. About three months later, the borough’s executive office is still empty. According to Council President Clint Warnick, there haven’t been any qualified applicants. One could say council needs to be a little less picky....
In Pittsburgh Labor Day speech, Joe Biden calls on labor unions to support Democrats, blasts Republicans
With midterm elections just two months away, President Joe Biden visited Pittsburgh on Monday and called on labor unions to support Democratic candidates this fall. In his remarks at the United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227 hall in West Mifflin, Biden depicted high stakes for the November elections, saying control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate — as well as some key governorships — will be decided then.
Democratic candidates descend on Pittsburgh to win support of labor
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Labor Day is the traditional end of summer but also the time when political campaigns kick into high gear.Democratic candidates descended on Pittsburgh's Labor Day parade on Monday to win the support of labor. Ensconced in a throng of chanting steelworkers, Lt. Governor and Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman marched down the Boulevard of the Allies, where he was joined by the Democratic candidate for governor, State Attorney General Josh Shapiro.Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, did not speak to reporters on Monday. His campaign aide said he is still having auditory problems and would not be...
wtae.com
Pine-Richland School District investigating racist social media post; parents call for culture change
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pine-Richland School District said Wednesday it is investigating “a racist message generated by a Pine-Richland High School student.”. The district sent out a letter to its community saying they are aware of a social media post that's been circulating to the student body. The picture shows a male student holding a sign that says, "If I was Black I would be picking cotton, but I'm white, so I'm picking you for homecoming."
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Litigation for proposed Quaker Valley High School continues in Allegheny County Court
Attorneys for and against a proposed Quaker Valley High School in Leet will plead their case before an Allegheny County Court judge in October. Kathy Lederman, law clerk for Court of Common Pleas Senior Judge Joseph James, confirmed all parties involved filed briefs Aug. 29. The legal battle surrounds the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: A look back at how the Alle-Kiski Valley's school districts were built
With school beginning for many students across the Alle-Kiski Valley, it’s a good time to look at how the configuration of local school districts today could have been vastly different if initial proposals were followed years ago. For instance, on Dec. 17, 1962, Allegheny County school officials proposed a...
wtae.com
Labor Day brings President Biden and return of annual parade to Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the annual Pittsburgh Labor Day Parade was back in action, despite the rain. The reviewing stand was erected overnight outside the United Steelworkers union headquarters in downtown Pittsburgh in preparation. Also back in the Pittsburgh area for Labor Day will be President Joe Biden, though, this time, not in the parade, he's taken part in so many times.
From steelworkers to baristas: the new face of Pittsburgh’s evolving labor movement
'We see a whole slew of people from all walks of life who are coming in to show their support for the union,” Shea Gannon, of Pittsburgh, said. The post From steelworkers to baristas: the new face of Pittsburgh’s evolving labor movement appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Second chance for Pittsburgh’s first public housing: Application for $50 million nearly done
Pittsburgh’s housing authority is finalizing plans to apply for a federal grant to completely redevelop the city’s oldest public housing development. The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh [HACP] will be applying for a $50 million grant through Choice Neighborhoods, a program run by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to replace […] The post Second chance for Pittsburgh’s first public housing: Application for $50 million nearly done appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
beavercountyradio.com
Center Township Supervisors Discuss Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard Project
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Center Township Supervisors held a work session Tuesday afternoon. During the work session the supervisors were updated on the Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard ‘s resurfacing project. Engineer Ned Mitrovich said the project is nearly complete. In other business the Supervisors Chairman Bill DiCioccio,...
butlerradio.com
Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies
A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘Nothing short of a public health emergency’…Gun violence placing irreparable harm on Pittsburgh’s teens
TWELVE YOUNG PEOPLE AGES 18 AND UNDER have been shot and killed in Allegheny County so far this year, as of Aug. 29. They include, from left, 17-year-old Mathew Steffy-Ross, 18-year-old Maleek Thomas, 18-year-old Amari Mitchell, and 1-year-old De’Avry Thomas. More than half of Pittsburgh area young people have...
Labor United celebration continues at Northmoreland Park despite rain
Rain didn’t dampen the spirits of the thousands of people in attendance for the 2022 Labor United Celebration in Northmoreland Park. The recreational site in Allegheny Township was packed with vendors, games, rides, animals and more Sunday. It was the 42nd annual installment of the two-day celebration that traditionally...
Report: Evictions throughout Allegheny County back up to pre-pandemic levels
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A new report says evictions in Pittsburgh and throughout Allegheny County are back up to pre-pandemic levels. Allegheny County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) ended July 31, and since then, eviction filings have steadily been on the rise. According to the eviction tracking site...
Missing emus, Stevie and Nicks, found in Washington County
SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - Days after two emus in Washington County named Stevie and Nicks decided to take "Go Your Own Way" seriously and escape, they're back home. The emus' owner, Aram Asarian from Scenery Hill, said a neighbor spotted the pair at the top of a hill near an intersection on Route 40 and 519 after they went missing on Thursday.Asarian said he called their names, and Stevie and Nicks came running. He said he was able to lure them into the car with spinach, their favorite treat. The nearly 5-foot-tall emus are now back at the farm, happily eating more spinach. Asarian said on Instagram that it was an "EMUtional reunion."
Former Arnold police officer, chief takes over 'The Tomb' outreach ministry
Shannon Santucci served her hometown of Arnold as a police officer for 11 years and made history as the city’s first female police chief. She resigned from the department as a sergeant in 2018, having been chief from June 2015 to January 2016. “I miss patrolling,” Santucci said. “I...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Sept. 7, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Arts Festival returns to Saxonburg. The annual Saxonburg Festival of the Arts...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Parnassus National Bank closed in 1953 after the bank's president confessed to embezzling $600,000
There was a time when community banks in the Alle-Kiski Valley thrived. For example, there was the Old Freeport Bank and the Avonmore National Bank, both of which served their communities for many years. But, perhaps, the most well-known community bank was Parnassus National Bank. The bank dated to 1872,...
wtae.com
Ringgold School District says some student data was accidentally released in email
NEW EAGLE, Pa. — The Ringgold School District said some student data was accidentally released via email at one of its schools. The district announced Monday that it immediately retracted the email from anyone who had not yet opened it and, as an additional safety measured, Ringgold Police were advised of the situation.
