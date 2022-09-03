Read full article on original website
Syracuse medical billing company sued after data hacked involving thousands of patients
Syracuse, N.Y. – A class action lawsuit has been filed against a Syracuse medical billing company recently hit by computer hackers who may have obtained personal information about hundreds of thousands of Central New York patients. The lawsuit against Practice Resources LLC was filed Friday in Onondaga County court...
Say Goodbye! Another Central New York Restaurant Bites the Dust
Another Central New York restaurant bites the dust. The Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford has closed down after just two years. The cajun seafood restaurant opened in the summer of 2020 in the old Denny's location. But you'd rarely ever see a car in the parking lot, even after the COVID restrictions were lifted.
Man who killed brother, then himself in Oswego County posted haunting message online
Hastings, N.Y. — An Oswego County man who fatally shot his brother before killing himself this weekend posted a message on Facebook minutes before the shootings were reported to police. Colin Teeter on Saturday afternoon posted on his Facebook page: “I’m (sic) been tortured too long.”. Four...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in New York state this month
A famous restaurant chain is opening another new location in New York state this month. The grand opening event will include live music, giveaways, prizes, and more. If you're a fan of crispy fried chicken, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Popeyes is set to open a brand new location in Oswego, New York, later this month.
iheartoswego.com
Donald “Don” Delaney – August 28, 2022
Donald “Don” Delaney, 44; formerly of Fulton, NY passed unexpectedly in Ocala, FL. Don was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Charles and Rose (Wright) Delaney. He was originally from Baldwinsville, NY until recently moving to Ocala, FL. Don enjoyed having an occasional cold one while he...
cnycentral.com
Two motorcyclists hospitalized after crash in downtown Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — Two Motorcyclists were hospitalized Friday night following a crash on Fayette St. in Downtown Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, two motorcycles were involved. The operators of both were taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash. Police describe the injuries as hip and extremity injuries. Their condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
2 teens in pickup crash die after contacting live wires in New York
Two teenagers who got out of a pickup truck that crashed into a downed tree in upstate New York died after coming in contact with live wires, police said.The two 17-year-olds were among four teenagers in a truck Wednesday night that hit a tree knocked down by a storm in the town of Redfield, about 40 miles northeast of Syracuse, according to the Oswego County Sheriff's Office.The four teens got out of the truck, which ended up in a ditch. The driver, Madysen Young, and passenger Matthew Bice contacted live wires entangled with the downed tree and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff.Two 16-year-old boys survived.WSTM reports that hundreds of people attended a vigil Thursday evening for victims. Bice graduated from Pulaski High School as was set to play hockey with the Salmon River Ice Hockey Association this fall. People at the vigil told the station that Bice and Young were friends.The incident is under investigation.
cnycentral.com
Man stabbed in altercation at New York State Fair
A 27-year-old man was stabbed at the New York State Fair on Saturday. Troopers said the victim was stabbed in a physical altercation with 34-year-old Richard J. Killins outside of gate 11. Killins was charged with 2nd-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
localsyr.com
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
Three arrested amid chaotic confrontation between police and Syracuse residents
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police announced three arrests following a chaotic encounter with Syracuse residents on the West Side Wednesday evening. The arrests include a 15-year-old on gun charges and two bystanders. Shortly before 7 p.m., at least a dozen officers flooded the 300 block of Richmond Avenue after...
Details released on three incidents in Ithaca Friday
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police published a batch of press releases related to three unrelated incidents in the City of Ithaca that took place throughout Friday. Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Cherry Street. Officers on the scene attempted to interview the involved parties and were informed that the suspect may be in possession of a handgun. During the investigation, police said that they observed the suspect attempting to conceal an item near his waistband before fleeing on foot.
localsyr.com
Golf club kitchen fails its health inspection with two critical violations: August 14-20
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection report for restaurants checked during the week of August 14 to August 20, 2022. Sunset Ridge Golf Club in Marcellus failed its health inspection with two critical violations and five other violations. The two critical violations were related to...
localsyr.com
2 adults, 1 child dead in Oneida County crash
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Three people are dead, including a child, after a two-car crash on Route 20 in the town of Bridgewater. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene on Route 20 around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, about a half mile east of Route 8.
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another man at the New York State Fair, police say
Geddes, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was arrested after stabbing another man at the New York State Fair on Saturday, troopers said. Richard J. Killins, 34, was arrested after he stabbed Jonah C. Maldonado, 27, of Syracuse at the fairgrounds during a fight, according to a news release from state police.
Back to School Bomb Threat
A regrettable start to the school year for one Central New York district as the morning began with an evacuation of the school because of a bomb threat. Authorities have since said there was not real threat to the building or students, and have made an arrest in the case.
cnycentral.com
Man stabbed by girlfriend in domestic dispute
Syracuse, NY — A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the arm by his girlfriend during a domestic dispute early Sunday morning. Syracuse Police responded to a residence on the 600 block of Catherine Street around 2:20 a.m. where they found Reginald Bradwell with a stabbing wound to the arm.
Man shot multiple times off West Genesee Street
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot multiple times near West Genesee Street Friday night, police said. Around 10:34 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Park Avenue and Sackett Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The incident happened just a block away from the Frazer Pre-K-8 School.
Syracuse man murdered close friend after killer’s sister called 911 to report abuse
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse man was sent to prison Friday for shooting to death a close friend after hearing that his friend may have physically attacked his sister. Nehemiah Jones, 31, had never denied that he shot to death Michael Simpson on Sept. 10, 2021 on the porch of a Midland Avenue residence. He’d turned himself in to police afterward.
Syracuse DA, police chief: We won’t target gun owners under new law, but will take guns
Syracuse, NY -- Onondaga County gun owners who run afoul of the state’s new gun law likely won’t face criminal charges, but will not get a free pass either, the county’s top law enforcement officials said Friday. Violators will have their weapons confiscated while prosecutors investigate any...
‘Chaotic and Violent Scene’ in Syracuse After Teen’s Arrest Ignites Crowd
A Central New York teenager is under arrest facing multiple charges, after a foot pursuit on Wednesday. Police were conducting a proactive patrol near the 200 block of Geddes Street in Syracuse at approximately 8:34pm on August 31, 2022 when police said they saw someone acting suspiciously who appeared to be armed. In a written release the Syracuse Police Department said, “The individual’s actions also violated several local law statutes.”
