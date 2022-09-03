ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Popular Bergen County French Bakery Just Keeps Expanding

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W7GiV_0hgkOOUY00
Patisserie Florentine Photo Credit: Patisserie Florentine Facebook

An authentic French bakery serving Bergen County for nearly a decade is again expanding its reach.

This time, Patisserie Florentine is headed to Fort Lee, the business announced on Instagram.

The Englewood-based cafe is owned by Israeli-born and classically-trained pastry chef Tomer Zilkha. He originally wanted to open his cafe in Manhattan after staring a family, he figured being closer to home was best.

Plus, he said, "There was just so much of a need around here."

Patisserie Florentine, which serves French-inspired fare specializing in pastries, has locations in Closter, Englewood, The Shops at Riverside in Hackensack, and soon Fort Lee.

Patisserie Florentine, 1347 16th St., Fort Lee.

to follow Daily Voice Fort Lee and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Getting a Mexican Colombian Restaurant This Fall

Rumors have been correct about an upcoming restaurant in Hillsdale. The former Stickey’s BBQ location will become a BYO eatery that’s being shared as a Mexican Colombian Restaurant named Mi Rancho Loco. With seating for almost one hundred guests and an open kitchen, it will serve breakfast lunch...
HILLSDALE, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast

A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Closter, NJ
County
Bergen County, NJ
Englewood, NJ
Government
City
Riverside, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Restaurants
City
Englewood, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Lifestyle
Fort Lee, NJ
Government
City
Fort Lee, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Government
Bergen County, NJ
Food & Drinks
City
Hackensack, NJ
Fort Lee, NJ
Lifestyle
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

Spring Street Deli (North) August 8, 2022 – There is much change afoot at Rockland Plaza on Route 59 in Nanuet, including the demise of Petco (where Pets Go!) on the shopping center’s western endcap. Everything must go including the fixtures and inventory, perhaps as part of the redesign plans submitted to the Town of Clarkstown Technical Advisory Committee last year. Rumor has it that a national beauty supply chain will take over several of the inline spaces on the eastern end of the shopping center this fall. Stay tuned.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Stall Info#Food Drink Info#Bakery#Manhattan#Food Drink#French#Israeli#The Shops At Riverside#Daily Voice Fort Lee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
boozyburbs.com

Two Bergen Spots Named Best in Jersey for Sushi

NJ.com has shared their list for New Jersey’s 35 greatest sushi restaurants, ranked (. This is their first ever list or ranking of the food, which included sushi, sashimi and rolls. There were two spots from Bergen County who made the list of thirty-five. Shumi in Ridgewood (Website) came...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Thrift Stores + Consignment Shops to Visit in Northern NJ

Purchasing something used is a great idea for multiple reasons — two of which are the fact that it’s good for the environment and cost-effective. But let’s be honest, giving clothes, furniture, and decor a second chance at life is not just cheap + sustainable, but it can also be a really fun weekend event. Sometimes it can be overwhelming to know where to get the best deals and find the most unique pieces, especially with so many great places to shop throughout Essex County + Northern New Jersey. Luckily, we’ve rounded up some awesome places to thrift locally — whether you’re looking to buy something new or donate clothes + other household items. Keep reading for a list of thrift stores and consignment shops to visit in Northern NJ.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

NYC Diner Has Expanded with Location in North Jersey

Carnegie Diner & Cafe, the Midtown Manhattan staple, has opened its newest location in Secaucus. The “contemporary” diner and cafe offers breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, serving an all day breakfast, salads, burgers, sandwiches, pastas, entrees, desserts and more — the restaurant will also feature a full-page of plant-based options.
SECAUCUS, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New Jersey Restaurant Ranked No. 1 In The State For Its Cheeseburger

If you weren’t hungry before reading this you will be soon. Yelp has revealed the top restaurant in every state to order a cheeseburger (grab the ketchup). Marty’s was selected for the state of New Jersey which is located in the city of Fort Lee. The restaurant opened its doors in 2020 and has since opened up a second location in Jersey City.
FORT LEE, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
355K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy