Lake County News
Newsom signs legislation to improve working conditions and wages for fast-food workers
SACRAMENTO — On Labor Day, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he has signed landmark legislation to empower fast-food workers with new wage and workplace protections to support their health, safety and welfare. AB 257, the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena), authorizes the...
Lake County News
Gov. Newsom signs bill banning medical discrimination against cannabis-using patients
Gov. Newsom has signed a bill (AB 1954 — Quirk) to protect the right of patients to medical treatment if they use marijuana, and the right of physicians and clinics to treat them. The bill was sponsored by Cal NORML and co-sponsored by Americans for Safe Access. “Many physicians...
