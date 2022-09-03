ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lake County News

As record heat wave intensifies, Gov. Newsom extends emergency response to increase energy supplies and reduce demand

With triple-digit temperatures forecasted through Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom has extended emergency actions taken last week to bring more energy online and reduce demand on the grid during the record-setting heat wave across the western U.S. The prolonged heat wave is on track to be California’s hottest and longest for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lake County News

Lake County CWA announces AgVenture 2022 class

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. – The Lake County Chapter of California Women for Agriculture, or CWA, is pleased to announce its 2022 AgVenture class. Twelve community leaders from a range of positions were selected to participate in this, the eleventh offering of this popular program, which returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Middletown Area Town Hall to meet Sept. 8

MIDDLETOWN, Calif. — The Middletown Area Town Hall will meet this week and hear reports from local officials. MATH will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Middletown Community Meeting Room/Library at 21256 Washington St., Middletown. The meeting is open to the public. To join the meeting...
MIDDLETOWN, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport City Council to seek applications for vacant seat

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — In the wake of the mayor pro tem’s resignation last week, the Lakeport City Council on Tuesday night directed city staff to begin taking applications for the seat. Mireya Turner, who was nearing the end of her second term and had filed to seek...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

East Region Town Hall meets Sept. 7

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The East Region Town Hall, or ERTH, will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 15900 Moose Lodge Lane in Clearlake Oaks. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom; the meeting...
CLEARLAKE OAKS, CA
Lake County News

Unitarian Universalists plan in-person services in September

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Unitarian Universalist Community of Lake County will host two in-person Sunday services in September. The services will be held on the second and fourth Sundays, Sept. 11 and 25. The services take place at 3810 Main St. in Kelseyville at 11 a.m. All are welcome. As...
KELSEYVILLE, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Thursday, Sept. 1

Officer initiated activity at El Grande, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Redwood St. AXF THE ADDRESS/ VERY FIRST TRAILER COMING OFF OLYMPIC ON THE RIGHT/ NO LIGHTS ON/ RP STATES THAT THERE ARE MXP PEOPLE AT THE RESD THAT HAVE BEEN STAYING THERE FOR THE PAST 3 DAYS/ BMA UNK LAST AND A FEMALE UNK NAME/ K9/ POSSIBLY BROKE INTO THE RESD ON MONDAY AND STARTED SQUATTING THERE/ NFI. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.964831 Lon:-122.64099.
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Monday, Aug. 29

Occurred on Evans Ave. Rp states that his neighbor to the south of him / he heard people moving things and rp believes that someone may have broken into her resd / female named lives at the resd / nfi. Service Class: VOIP. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 00:28 CURFEW 2208290002.
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Kelseyville Presbyterian hosts Sept. 9 ice cream social

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Kelseyville Presbyterian Church invites everyone to an ice cream social on Friday, Sept. 9. It will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. in the church’s Friendship Hall. In honor of the church’s 150th anniversary of service to the Kelseyville community, church members have put...
KELSEYVILLE, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Wednesday, Aug. 24

Officer initiated activity at Highlands Harbor Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Officer initiated activity at Ogulin Canyon Rd/Hwy 53, Clearlake. Disposition: Cited. 00:59 MUSIC/DOGS/ETC 2208240003. Occurred on Lakeshore Dr. RP STATES THAT HIS NEIGHBOR IS RUNNING A RESTAURANT OUT OF HIS RESD AND NOW THERE IS LOUD MUSIC PLAYING...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Purrfect Pals: More kittens for September

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has a big new group of kittens waiting to go to new homes. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online at http://www.co.lake.ca.us/Government/Directory/Animal_Care_And_Control.htm for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at...
LAKE COUNTY, CA

