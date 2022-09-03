ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Trumpian
4d ago

HaHa ! It's making them nuts they have ZERO hurricanes to blame on global warming ! Not to mention all the lost revenue for commercials on the Weather Channel that NOBODY is watching !🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂

4
 

Mysuncoast.com

Storm system to bring some heavy rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for more widespread rain over the next several days. A trough of low pressure and an increase in tropical moisture will combine to bring showers and thunderstorms through Sunday. Thursday look for showers and thunderstorms beginning to roll in from the Gulf during the...
Mysuncoast.com

Rain chances will be going up this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure and light easterly winds will be an important part of the forecast today. High pressure will tend to keep the chances of rain down today and the light easterly wind will allow the sea breeze to build early and travel well inland. The forecast...
Mysuncoast.com

Mainly Dry for Sunday and Labor Day!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our tropical cyclones strengthened overnight, taking Danielle back to hurricane strength (barely!) and Earl a stronger tropical storm. Both will stay out to sea and far away from the Suncoast. Even though we’re in the peak of Hurricane Season, there are no good candidates for the next tropical storm in the computer models for the next 10 days.
travelawaits.com

10 Affordable Vacation Rentals In Sarasota Near The Beach

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The state of Florida spends a fair amount of money marketing itself as a heavenly destination for tourists. One must wonder why, as Florida’s appeal speaks for itself. Most everyone already knows about the warm Gulf waters, picturesque beaches, and promise of a better lifestyle. But, the money is spent anyway.
WESH

Tips for living alongside alligators in Florida

After a Bradenton woman was recently bitten, witnesses kept an eye on the 7-foot, 10-inch alligator believed to be the one involved. The gator was trapped and removed. The woman was bitten while walking near a pond in her community. "Any body of water that we have has the potential...
Longboat Observer

Staten Island Ferry passes Sarasota on its way to New York

Sarasota-area boaters can be forgiven if their Labor Day weekend voyages left them in a New York state of mind. A few miles offshore on Saturday afternoon, mariners in the Gulf of Mexico spotted one of the Big Apple's iconic Staten Island Ferry boats heading south under tow along the Sarasota coast.
Mysuncoast.com

Who is Zanna? Mystery painter baffles North Port neighborhood

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three beautiful paintings signed “Zanna ‘22″ were left at the doors of homeowners, but the community is scratching their heads wondering who the artist behind the paintbrush is. “This painting was left on my carport doorstep,” Walter Hill said, holding up a small...
#Hurricanes#Heavy Rain#Tropical Cyclones#Tropics#Labor Day##Srq
Bay News 9

Linger Lodge cooks up frog legs and other Old Florida fare

BRADENTON, Fla. — If you did not grow up near a swamp, then this delicacy might be something you’ve never experienced, but there’s a place in Bradenton serving up a taste of Old Florida. And after a two-year hiatus, Linger Lodge will make all of your frog...
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota to ban cigarettes on public beaches, parks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota City Commissioners approving a future ban on smoking on public beaches and in parks. The ordinance proposal was voted on and is now being put together by City Attorney Bob Fornier. According to Vice Mayor Kyle Battie, the city is responsible for keeping it’s beaches...
Mysuncoast.com

MCAT driver named Florida Operator of the Year

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Area Transit driver was named Para-Transit Operator of the Year by the State of Florida Commission for Transportation. MCAT driver David Davis received the honor after beginning his operator career in 2017. Prior to this, Davis had worked in the medical field for 35 years. Since then, he has transported thousands of passengers to and from adult-day facilities, dialysis, acute medical centers and Veterans Administration treatment facilities, as well as serving passengers requiring life-sustaining transportation service for other travel needs.
Mysuncoast.com

1 dead following fire at Bradenton residential building

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a fire in a residential building. Police confirmed that the fire broke out when a flame was lit in a room where oxygen was being administered. The City of Bradenton Fire and Manatee County Emergency Services were called out for reports...
Mysuncoast.com

Elderly victim is stable following condo fire in Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials tell ABC7 that an elderly man rescued Tuesday following a fire at a condo on Longboat Key is stable. The fire started just after 1:30 p.m. at the Beach Harbor Club, in the 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, in a unit on the third floor, according to Longboat Key Assistant Fire Chief Michael Regnier.
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota provides update on Ringling Trail

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota provided an update on Ringling Trail construction. The City says that progress is being made on the Ringling Trail. Ringling Boulevard from US 301 to Pineapple Avenue is being transformed into a complete street with a dedicated bike lane. So far, Phase...
Mysuncoast.com

Fire breaks out in Bradenton apartment

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire broke out at the Preserve on 51st Street West in Bradenton Wednesday evening. Fire crews are currently on the scene where the flames have been extinguished. There are no reported injuries. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to bring you the latest...
