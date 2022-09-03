Read full article on original website
Trumpian
4d ago
HaHa ! It's making them nuts they have ZERO hurricanes to blame on global warming ! Not to mention all the lost revenue for commercials on the Weather Channel that NOBODY is watching !🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. Cane
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Storm system to bring some heavy rain
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for more widespread rain over the next several days. A trough of low pressure and an increase in tropical moisture will combine to bring showers and thunderstorms through Sunday. Thursday look for showers and thunderstorms beginning to roll in from the Gulf during the...
Mysuncoast.com
Rain chances will be going up this week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure and light easterly winds will be an important part of the forecast today. High pressure will tend to keep the chances of rain down today and the light easterly wind will allow the sea breeze to build early and travel well inland. The forecast...
Mysuncoast.com
Mainly Dry for Sunday and Labor Day!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our tropical cyclones strengthened overnight, taking Danielle back to hurricane strength (barely!) and Earl a stronger tropical storm. Both will stay out to sea and far away from the Suncoast. Even though we’re in the peak of Hurricane Season, there are no good candidates for the next tropical storm in the computer models for the next 10 days.
New video shows ‘brief tornado’ touch down in Manatee County
Strong winds may have prompted a brief tornado Friday as storms swept through two mobile home communities leaving carnage in their wake, a new video released by Manatee County officials showed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelawaits.com
10 Affordable Vacation Rentals In Sarasota Near The Beach
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The state of Florida spends a fair amount of money marketing itself as a heavenly destination for tourists. One must wonder why, as Florida’s appeal speaks for itself. Most everyone already knows about the warm Gulf waters, picturesque beaches, and promise of a better lifestyle. But, the money is spent anyway.
WESH
Tips for living alongside alligators in Florida
After a Bradenton woman was recently bitten, witnesses kept an eye on the 7-foot, 10-inch alligator believed to be the one involved. The gator was trapped and removed. The woman was bitten while walking near a pond in her community. "Any body of water that we have has the potential...
Longboat Observer
Staten Island Ferry passes Sarasota on its way to New York
Sarasota-area boaters can be forgiven if their Labor Day weekend voyages left them in a New York state of mind. A few miles offshore on Saturday afternoon, mariners in the Gulf of Mexico spotted one of the Big Apple's iconic Staten Island Ferry boats heading south under tow along the Sarasota coast.
Mysuncoast.com
Who is Zanna? Mystery painter baffles North Port neighborhood
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three beautiful paintings signed “Zanna ‘22″ were left at the doors of homeowners, but the community is scratching their heads wondering who the artist behind the paintbrush is. “This painting was left on my carport doorstep,” Walter Hill said, holding up a small...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay News 9
Linger Lodge cooks up frog legs and other Old Florida fare
BRADENTON, Fla. — If you did not grow up near a swamp, then this delicacy might be something you’ve never experienced, but there’s a place in Bradenton serving up a taste of Old Florida. And after a two-year hiatus, Linger Lodge will make all of your frog...
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota to ban cigarettes on public beaches, parks
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota City Commissioners approving a future ban on smoking on public beaches and in parks. The ordinance proposal was voted on and is now being put together by City Attorney Bob Fornier. According to Vice Mayor Kyle Battie, the city is responsible for keeping it’s beaches...
Mysuncoast.com
MCAT driver named Florida Operator of the Year
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Area Transit driver was named Para-Transit Operator of the Year by the State of Florida Commission for Transportation. MCAT driver David Davis received the honor after beginning his operator career in 2017. Prior to this, Davis had worked in the medical field for 35 years. Since then, he has transported thousands of passengers to and from adult-day facilities, dialysis, acute medical centers and Veterans Administration treatment facilities, as well as serving passengers requiring life-sustaining transportation service for other travel needs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FHP investigates deadly crash on I-75 in Gibsonton
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 75 in Gibsonton.
‘I heard the crashing’: Storm, possible brief tornado damage homes in Manatee County
Residents in Manatee County spent Friday evening cleaning up after storms moved through the area.
Mysuncoast.com
1 dead following fire at Bradenton residential building
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a fire in a residential building. Police confirmed that the fire broke out when a flame was lit in a room where oxygen was being administered. The City of Bradenton Fire and Manatee County Emergency Services were called out for reports...
VIDEO: Possible ‘brief tornado’ rips siding off homes in Manatee County
Strong winds swept through two neighborhoods south of Bradenton on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Manatee County Public Safety.
Mysuncoast.com
Elderly victim is stable following condo fire in Longboat Key
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials tell ABC7 that an elderly man rescued Tuesday following a fire at a condo on Longboat Key is stable. The fire started just after 1:30 p.m. at the Beach Harbor Club, in the 3800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, in a unit on the third floor, according to Longboat Key Assistant Fire Chief Michael Regnier.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota provides update on Ringling Trail
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota provided an update on Ringling Trail construction. The City says that progress is being made on the Ringling Trail. Ringling Boulevard from US 301 to Pineapple Avenue is being transformed into a complete street with a dedicated bike lane. So far, Phase...
Sleeping driver hits pickup on I-4 in Lakeland; 1 dead: FHP
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 at mile marker 26 in Lakeland.
Mysuncoast.com
Fire breaks out in Bradenton apartment
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire broke out at the Preserve on 51st Street West in Bradenton Wednesday evening. Fire crews are currently on the scene where the flames have been extinguished. There are no reported injuries. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to bring you the latest...
Comments / 9