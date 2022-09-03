Read full article on original website
Born2BFree
4d ago
Biden has no right to give government money away without a vote by a majority of the people! This country does not need a corrupt dictating administration.
Pam Burns
4d ago
This fruit cake thinks he has the authority to do whatever the hell he wants he is screwing the people big time.not paying other peoples bills.he is so unpopular he has to buy votes however he can
kevin
4d ago
Lol. If you are not black or Hispanic Biden doesn’t care. Buying those votes. Democrats dividing America again. Biden’s MABA. Make America broke again !
Marco Rubio Slammed After Saying He Paid Off Student Loans by Writing Book
The Republican senator said Saturday that he thinks "the student loan thing in America is a big problem," and that it "needs to be fixed."
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'
Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
Biden heads back to Delaware beach house, where he’s building $500K taxpayer-funded security fence
After spending much of his summer vacation on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, President Biden is heading back to his multimillion-dollar beach house in his home state of Delaware, where he’s building a taxpayer-funded security fence at a cost that’s ballooned to nearly $500,000. Biden is expected to arrive...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
White House Twitter account slams Marjorie Taylor Greene, reminding her that the federal government forgave her $183,000 business loan
Biden rips Republicans for criticizing his massive student debt forgiveness the same day on Twitter: ‘I will never apologize for helping America’s middle class.’
WH won't say if Biden regrets taking nearly $1M from UPenn as students piled on debt
The White House won’t say if President Biden regrets taking nearly $1 million over three years from the University of Pennsylvania – for a gig that involved teaching no regular courses and whether that money would have been better used helping students avoid taking out massive loans. After...
Stimulus update 2022: New $2,000 one-time payments could be sent out in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania's leadership is pressuring the state's General Assembly to approve a program that would send $2,000 checks directly to the state's residents.
Dr. Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: New Poll
The poll, released by a Pittsburgh-area labor group, shows Fetterman surging in the closing weeks of the summer.
Judge orders Biden admin to turn over Fauci, Jean-Pierre 'misinformation' emails sent to social media giants
A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration has 21 days to turn over all relevant emails sent by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Dr. Anthony Fauci to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and the censorship of social media content. The decision by Judge...
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look
President Biden's monthly benefit from Social Security is considerably higher than the average retired worker.
These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness
Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
Florida couple who paid off $190k in student loan debt in 27 months 'angry' over Biden's handout
After President Biden announced a nationwide student loan debt handout that’ll cost taxpayers an estimated $500 billion, one outspoken Florida couple is warning the legislation will come at a cost to families who worked to pay off their debt. "It does make us a little angry because I know...
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make
Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
Video of Joe Biden Saying 'F-15' Viewed Over 2M Times as President Mocked
Biden's latest gun comments have resulted in comparisons to his widely criticized withdrawal from Afghanistan and the implication he would attack U.S. citizens.
How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan
President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
Heckler repeatedly yells ‘Let’s go Brandon’ as Biden denounces political violence in primetime address
A heckler repeatedly yelled “Let’s go Brandon” as Joe Biden denounced MAGA Republicans and threats of political violence in his primetime address.The phrase has become a Republican code for insulting the president and was shouted repeatedly as Mr Biden gave a speech on protecting democracy from Philadelphia on Thursday.Mr Biden even joked about the heckler using a “bullhorn” and defended their right to voice their opinion.“They are entitled to be outrageous, this is a democracy,” he said. “Good manners is not something they have ever suffered from.”The heckling could be clearly heard on the live television feed of the...
How to know if you automatically qualify for Biden's student-loan forgiveness
The Education Department estimates eight million student-loan borrowers can get their debt canceled automatically. Here's how that's determined.
Meet a Republican who's getting all of his student loans forgiven but thinks Biden's debt relief plan is unfair: 'I don't really view this policy as just.'
"It would absolutely make an impact on myself and my family's future," Matthew, 28, told Insider. But he thinks the policy should be more targeted.
Comments / 189