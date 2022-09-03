Here’s where you’ll find 15 classic car shows to close out summer

On weekends in September, the roads of Connecticut will take us back in time when roadsters from the 1930s, antique limousines and ambulances, vintage motorcycles with sidecars, and many other diverting vehicles end up in summer traffic alongside the latest electric cars and SUVs.

Often the historic autos are on their way to car shows throughout the state where they are ooohed and aaahed at it by hordes of pedestrians in fields, parks and parking lots.

The cars are often just one element of a larger festival. Last weekend in Prospect, that town’s Annual Sock Hop and Auto Show featured live bands playing songs from the 1950s and ‘60s, food vendors and a big book sale at the nearby public library. There were so many old cars parked in that part of town that the new ones didn’t know where to go.

Car shows can be community gatherings. They can be benefits for local banks or other organizations. Veterans’ groups are often involved. You’ll find a few car shows still happening in October, but September is when the season — which also includes weekly gatherings of owners of cool cars all summer outside diners and ice creams shops all around the state — starts running out of gas.

The main currency of car shows, besides cars, is trophies and dashboard plaques.

Here are 15 cool car shows parked near you this month:

2022 Lime Rock Historic Festival: Saturday to Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Lime Rock Park, 60 White Hollow Road, Lakeville. This multi-day festival with a lot of action is on a scale beyond all the other car shows in September. The vintage race cars actually take part in real races. This year, the featured race cars are Trans Ams from the ‘60s and ‘70s. The Corvette is also being celebrated with a special exhibition. The display of vintage cars and motorcycles may have as many as a thousand vehicles. Admission rates start at $40. limerock.com/events/historic-festival-40/ .

Labor Day Weekend Car Show: Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at Armada Brewing, 190 River St, New Haven. Free admission. armadabeer.com/carshow .

Annual Connecticut Classic Car Show: Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nomads Adventure Quest, 100 Bidwell Road, South Windsor. Presented by the South Windsor American Legion Post #133 and CT Military Corvette Club, Inc. The rain date is Sept. 18. Free admission. vettclub.org .

16th Annual Car Show to Benefit Rocky Hill Food Pantry: Sept.11 from 11 to 2 p.m. at Michel Angelos Plaza, 825 Cromwell Ave., Rocky Hill. Rain date is Sept. 18. $10 entry fee. facebook.com .

Honda Fest Connecticut: Sept. 11 from noon to 5 p.m. at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, 205 E Thompson Road, Thompson. This is a general gathering for Honda (and Acura) owners, the biggest of its kind in the Northeast. Older and current models are represented. $15 admission for spectators, free for children under 10. honda-fest.com .

42nd Annual British Car Show: Sept. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Wickham Park, 1329 Middle Turnpike W, Manchester. Classic British and American sports cars, including the Triumph, are sponsored by the Connecticut Triumph Register. Park vehicle admission applies. wickhampark.org .

Fifth Annual Timeless Car Show: Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Charles Toyota, 500 W Thames St., Norwich. Honoring first responders. Food, music, prizes. Free admission. facebook.com .

Orphan and Discontinued Car Show: Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deep River Historical Society, 245 Main St., Deep River. “Orphan cars” are those from car companies that no longer exist. $10. deepriverhistoricalsociety.org .

New England Oldsmobile Club 25th Annual all Oldsmobile Car Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southington Drive-in, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, Plantsville. All Oldsmobiles. Benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children. neolds.com .

Klingberg Vintage Motorcar Series: Sep 24 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Klingberg Family Centers, 370 Linwood Street, New Britain. “For all antique and classic cars, no cutoff year. Also including supercars past and present.” Free admission, but donations are encouraged. klingbergmotorcarseries.org .

Wolcott CT Car Show: Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wolcott High School, 457 Bound Line Rd, Wolcott. An annual benefit for the Wolcott Congregational Church, now in its eighth year. facebook.com .

16th Annual New Britain Downtown Car Show: Sept. 24 from 1 to 7 p.m. in New Britain’s Central Park, 66 W Main St, New Britain. “Antiques, classics, muscle cars, street rods and imports.” Benefits New Britain Police Explorers. Free admission. facebook.com .

By Land and By Sea Antique Vehicle Show: Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mystic Seaport Museum, 75 Greenmanville Ave, Mystic. Around 100 pre-1932 vehicles are expected, and there is a Grand Parade around the seaport’s Village Green and Shipyard gate. mysticseaport.org .

38th Annual All Pontiac and Oakland and GMC Fall Car Show: Sept. 25 at Masonicare of Wallingford 67 Masonic Ave. Wallingford. on Sept. Sponsored by the Nutmeg Chapter P.O.C.I. and Barberino Nissan, the car display is only of Pontiac, Oakland and General Motors cars. Rain date Oct. 2. . nutmegchapterpoci.com .

Simsbury Fly-In, Car Show and Food Truck Festival: Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Simsbury Airport, 94 Wolcott Road, Simsbury. This festival features not just cars but airplanes and helicopters, including a flight demo for an all-electric plane. Live music from the Melon Farmers Rock Band and over 20 food trucks. simsburyflyin.com .

