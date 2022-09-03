Dancing horses join the cast of ‘Carmen’ staged by the Opera Theater of Connecticut

Horses have been taught to trot and dance to some of composer Georges Bizet’s immortal melodies in a groundbreaking collaboration between Opera Theater of Connecticut, Patricia Norcia Dressage and High Hopes Therapeutic Riding. “La Passion de Carmen” will have just two performances: Sept. 10 and 11 at 3 p.m. in Old Lyme.

When cowboy movies and TV shows were all the rage in the 1940s and ‘50s, the term “horse opera” was coined. But the Opera Theater of Connecticut has staged a real horse opera. Horses appear in numerous scenes, and “Carmen” has been edited and shaped in part to focus on the horses’ talents. Professional opera singers remain the main attraction, not to mention the popular tale of a lovestruck military officer named Don José, a bullfighter named Escamillo and the gypsy woman Carmen who dazzles them.

The opera company and Patricia Norcia Dressage are both based in Clinton. High Hopes Therapeutic Riding, where the show will be performed, is in Old Lyme.

“This is uncharted territory, not only for us but uncharted territory in general,” says OTC Artistic Director Alan Mann, who says he’s never heard of another opera company in America who has attempted something like this.

The production has been in the works for years, explains Mann, who co-founded the opera company 37 years ago with General Manager Kate Ford.

“We’ve known Patricia and her family for years, and then she moved from New York to Connecticut to have a stable and dressage business. She and Kate talked about how they might integrate horses into an opera, and ‘Carmen’ immediately came to mind.”

“Usually, when you see a horse onstage in an opera,” Mann says, “it’s not really part of the show. For this, we’re using horses throughout the whole show. Don José is a dragoon,” a mounted military officer. “He would be riding a horse anyway. It also makes sense for the big entrance into the bullfight area, since there’s a tradition of horses in the crowd at those events.”

“There have been hurdles,” Mann says with a straight face. “Like people, some horses are musical and some are not.”

Norcia was able to determine which horses could shake their hooves to the beat.

“The horses we’re using were chosen specifically because of their musicality,” Mann says. The horses chosen also have undergone three or four years of dressage training.

Finding the right venue took some time as well.

“Patricia’s own space was not big enough,” Mann says. “Then we found High Hopes Therapeutic Riding Academy, which has a spacious riding area ... and can hold an audience.” Seating capacity has been limited to 250 per performance. As of Sept. 2, about two-thirds of the available tickets had been sold. A preview presentation of scenes from the show in June sold out.

This rendition of “Carmen” lasts 90 minutes, about half the length of a full production of the entire opera. An OTC press release refers to the show as “highlights.” But the plot and main themes are all included.

Dancing horses are far from the wildest thing that’s happened to “Carmen.” It is famously malleable: It has been turned into Broadway musicals; Hollywood movies, including several silent ones; a short experimental treatment by the famed director Peter Brook; and a “hip-hopera” starring Beyoncé.

The horses and the opera singers rehearsed separately for weeks, with Mann staging the opera overall and Norcia choreographing the dancing Spanish and Lusitano horses. The opera’s human cast is a combination of experienced, established opera singers and young talent who have recently graduated from opera schools.

Opera Theater of Connecticut has leased a pre-recorded digital score to accompany the singers, rather than dealing with acoustical and other issues of using a live orchestra in a horse arena. The company negotiated with the creator of the recording to devise its condensed version.

“We divvied up the music,” Mann says, “in terms of music for the horses and music for the singers.”

For OTC, using a recorded score is almost as big a deal as working with horses, Mann says.

“We have always, always, used a live orchestra” before this, he says.

How did the opera’s stars react to the equine concept?

“The singers loved the idea. This collaboration with a dressage company is unique. It’s incredibly exciting to work on. The only real issue with casting is that we had to ask the singers ‘Are you allergic to horses? Are you allergic to hay? Formerly, our Carmen [Rebecca de Almeida] grew up riding horses, so she had no problem.”

The resulting version, Mann says, “is something that suits the horses and suits the singers.”

The Opera Theater of Connecticut production of “La Passion de Carmen” by Georges Bizet is performed Sept. 10 and 11 at 3 p.m. at High Hopes Arena, 36 Town Woods Road, Old Lyme. $50, $25 children under 13. operatheaterofct.org .

