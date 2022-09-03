Read full article on original website
A first look at plans for Hemisfair Hotel in downtown San Antonio
A developer’s request to the city’s design review panel is providing a first look at a hotel tower planned for Hemisfair. Six years in the making and forged through an agreement between the Hemisfair Park Area Redevelopment Corporation (HPARC) and Zachry Hospitality, the hotel is part of the developer’s plans for a mixed-use development within Civic Park.
3-day stay policy pushes some migrants from San Antonio’s resource center to the street
The City of San Antonio’s policy of releasing migrants from its resource center after three days forced some migrants, including families with children, to sleep on the streets. In a vacant lot across from the migrant resource center on San Pedro, old carpets laid out on the concrete served...
New Labor Plaza honors San Antonio’s union history with art, poetry
Labor and government leaders gathered Monday morning in the shadow of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center to celebrate the dedication of Labor Plaza, a collection of new and older public artworks recognizing the history of organized labor in San Antonio. Labor Plaza is the newest addition to the River...
Is organized labor in San Antonio seeing a grassroots revival?
San Antonio’s workers are among the least unionized in the country, but local organized labor and its sympathizers say the nationwide resurgence of interest in unions is being felt here, too. More than any potential uptick in workplace petitions — which nationally have ramped up this year — union...
The Trailist: Converse Greenway Trail connects three parks on the Northeast Side
Even as San Antonio continues to build out its greenway trail network, nearby suburban cities are extending pathways of their own to connect existing parks and opening up new green space to residents. In Converse, a city of approximately 28,000 in northeastern Bexar County, crews have nearly completed a greenway...
Let’s invest CPS revenue in real solutions to high energy bills
Due to an extremely hot summer, CPS Energy’s contributing revenue came in at $75 million over the city’s 2022 budget, and the city proposed returning some of that money to customers as a discount on their October bills. While a bill rebate after a summer of high bills sounds good at first, taking a closer look at where the money goes, we see how it could cost residents a chance at real solutions and savings.
Historically Black churches will use $2.3 million to boost East Side students’ success
San Antonio children on the East Side will soon have access to after-school tutoring and other educational resources, thanks to a $2.3 million federal award announced Wednesday. The federal earmark will go to the nonprofit Beasley-Brown Community Development Corporation’s Knowledge is Power project, which will distribute it to 10 historically...
Election season kicks off as O’Rourke, Gutierrez come out swinging at San Antonio labor breakfast
Democrats kicked off the election season by rallying with loyal supporters Monday, but the opening salvos laid out by local officeholders and candidates at Monday’s AFL-CIO breakfast underscored the party’s new focus on dampening enthusiasm for the GOP among rural Republicans. Gathered at the Grand Hyatt River Walk,...
CPS Energy CEO Rudy Garza will earn $655K annually, no bonus pay
This article has been updated. CPS Energy’s Board of Trustees approved a contract for new President and CEO Rudy Garza on Tuesday morning that would pay him $655,000 annually. It will be the first time the utility’s CEO compensation does not include incentive or at-risk pay based on meeting...
Historic Yturri-Edmunds House Museum burglarized
The Conservation Society of San Antonio will install additional lighting around the 1850 Yturri-Edmunds House Museum after someone ransacked, stole items and possibly attempted to set fire to the historical site over the weekend. The home is located in what is now the Roosevelt Park neighborhood and is listed on...
San Antonio’s property maintenance code needs an update
In July, San Antonio’s Building Standards Board, Development Services Department, and the City Attorney’s Office won a battle to maintain the status quo on the San Antonio Property Maintenance Code. The property maintenance code governs residential and commercial buildings and structures, establishing minimum building standards aimed at ensuring the public health and safety of city residents. Unfortunately, many San Antonio residents have felt that code enforcement has too much discretion in determining what meets their standards of “general welfare.”
City to add staff for litter cleanup, adjust trash collection days for some
An illegal dumping cleanup team created by City Council last year will soon get more staff to address growing concerns from residents about persistent trash problems. David Newman, director for the city’s Solid Waste Management Department, also told council members Wednesday that the city will redraw its trash collection routes, causing a change in collection day for some residents beginning in November.
San Antonio’s 2022-2023 classical music season offers melodious multitudes
Fans of classical music will not only have the newly-formed San Antonio Philharmonic to root for, with a raft of local music groups gearing up for their 2022-2023 seasons. A dozen performing groups have announced new seasons: Agarita, Camerata, Caritas, Classical Music Institute, the Mid-Texas Symphony, Musical Bridges Around the World, San Antonio Chamber Choir, San Antonio Mastersingers, San Antonio Philharmonic, South Texas Symphonic Orchestra, SOLI Chamber Ensemble and the Youth Orchestras of San Antonio (YOSA).
CPS Energy trustees make it official: Rudy Garza is utility’s new president, CEO
Forget “interim” — Rudy Garza is officially CPS Energy’s president and CEO. The utility’s board of trustees voted 4-1 Tuesday morning to approve Garza’s new contract during their monthly board meeting. Two weeks ago, the utility voted to conclude its search for a new CEO and begin contract negotiations with Garza.
Bexar County’s plan to cut polling places draws fire from voting rights group
The Texas Civil Rights Project, which sued successfully to keep Bexar County from closing some voting locations in 2020, warned it could challenge the county again if elections officials follow through with a plan that would reduce the number of Election Day polling places. The move comes as Democrats across...
Bexar County’s top PPP recipients raked in over $10M in loan forgiveness
More than two years after the Paycheck Protection Program first began directing billions of dollars in federal aid to businesses across the country, a clearer picture of its biggest beneficiaries has emerged. Designed to preserve jobs at small businesses from the seismic shocks of the early pandemic, the program provided...
El Grito launches Hispanic Heritage Month in San Antonio
San Antonio is gearing up to celebrate its close ties to Mexico with a slate of events themed around Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16 and lasting throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. Collectively called Fiestas Patrias in honor of the Mexican motherland, events kick off Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at...
U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales’ disinformation fuels immigration phobia
I assume an early start to the Labor Day holiday weekend is the reason U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-San Antonio) has not yet issued a press release correcting the widely shared disinformation he spread in an Aug. 24 appearance on Fox News. Gonzales used one of his frequent moments in...
San Antonio’s week in photos, Aug. 21-27
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape. Want the news delivered for free every morning?. Sign up for The Daily Reach.
An economic ‘regional win’: semiconductor supplier to build factory in Seguin
Seguin will soon be home to a steel tube factory to supply local semiconductor manufacturers, thanks to the efforts of a regional partnership of economic development organizations. Japan-based Maruichi Stainless Tube Co.’s subsidiary in Texas expects to begin construction on its Seguin manufacturing facility in early 2023, and to begin...
