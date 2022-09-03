ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Report

A first look at plans for Hemisfair Hotel in downtown San Antonio

A developer’s request to the city’s design review panel is providing a first look at a hotel tower planned for Hemisfair. Six years in the making and forged through an agreement between the Hemisfair Park Area Redevelopment Corporation (HPARC) and Zachry Hospitality, the hotel is part of the developer’s plans for a mixed-use development within Civic Park.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Let’s invest CPS revenue in real solutions to high energy bills

Due to an extremely hot summer, CPS Energy’s contributing revenue came in at $75 million over the city’s 2022 budget, and the city proposed returning some of that money to customers as a discount on their October bills. While a bill rebate after a summer of high bills sounds good at first, taking a closer look at where the money goes, we see how it could cost residents a chance at real solutions and savings.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Historically Black churches will use $2.3 million to boost East Side students’ success

San Antonio children on the East Side will soon have access to after-school tutoring and other educational resources, thanks to a $2.3 million federal award announced Wednesday. The federal earmark will go to the nonprofit Beasley-Brown Community Development Corporation’s Knowledge is Power project, which will distribute it to 10 historically...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Historic Yturri-Edmunds House Museum burglarized

The Conservation Society of San Antonio will install additional lighting around the 1850 Yturri-Edmunds House Museum after someone ransacked, stole items and possibly attempted to set fire to the historical site over the weekend. The home is located in what is now the Roosevelt Park neighborhood and is listed on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio’s property maintenance code needs an update

In July, San Antonio’s Building Standards Board, Development Services Department, and the City Attorney’s Office won a battle to maintain the status quo on the San Antonio Property Maintenance Code. The property maintenance code governs residential and commercial buildings and structures, establishing minimum building standards aimed at ensuring the public health and safety of city residents. Unfortunately, many San Antonio residents have felt that code enforcement has too much discretion in determining what meets their standards of “general welfare.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

City to add staff for litter cleanup, adjust trash collection days for some

An illegal dumping cleanup team created by City Council last year will soon get more staff to address growing concerns from residents about persistent trash problems. David Newman, director for the city’s Solid Waste Management Department, also told council members Wednesday that the city will redraw its trash collection routes, causing a change in collection day for some residents beginning in November.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio’s 2022-2023 classical music season offers melodious multitudes

Fans of classical music will not only have the newly-formed San Antonio Philharmonic to root for, with a raft of local music groups gearing up for their 2022-2023 seasons. A dozen performing groups have announced new seasons: Agarita, Camerata, Caritas, Classical Music Institute, the Mid-Texas Symphony, Musical Bridges Around the World, San Antonio Chamber Choir, San Antonio Mastersingers, San Antonio Philharmonic, South Texas Symphonic Orchestra, SOLI Chamber Ensemble and the Youth Orchestras of San Antonio (YOSA).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

