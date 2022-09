Week 1 of Bayside Conference football has officially wrapped up, with teams moving forward to Week 2, either hoping to move to 2-0 or to pick up their first wins of the season. And the Week 2 slate should be a good one, with a few competitive Bayside North versus South games, a Salisbury city rivalry and a Maryland versus Delaware high school football showdown.

