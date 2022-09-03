Read full article on original website
Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League
Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team
Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
Video: Luka Doncic Was Very Angry During The Timeout, Cursing And Throwing Bottle With Water On The Floor
Luka Doncic is just 23 years old and is already one of the best basketball players in the world. Although the NBA is currently in the offseason, Luka is not on vacation like most players. Instead, he has been representing his country in EuroBasket 2022. Doncic is obviously the star...
Alcaraz tops Sinner in five-set thriller in the latest U.S. Open finish ever — at 2:50 a.m.
Carlos Alcaraz, a 19-year-old Spaniard, outlasted Italy's Jannik Sinner in a dramatic match that went down to the wire and into the early morning.
