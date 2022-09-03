Read full article on original website
Horrified players are forced to barricade themselves in dressing rooms for HOURS as wild bush footy melee sees umpires allegedly attacked with scissors and three arrested
Umpires were attacked with scissors and projectiles and a bush footy team was forced to barricade themselves in a locker room after violent spectators flooded the field in a Northern Territory AFL grand final last Saturday. There was already bad blood between the Katherine Camels and the Ngukurr Bulldogs in...
Footage of drunken Benjamin Mendy dancing on nightclub table four days before he was charged with rape shown to jury
FOOTAGE of a drunken Benjamin Mendy dancing on a nightclub table four days before he was charged with rape was shown to a jury yesterday. The CCTV clip showed the £52million Manchester City defender bare-chested and with his trousers pulled down. It was played yesterday during cross-examination of a...
Video: Luka Doncic Was Very Angry During The Timeout, Cursing And Throwing Bottle With Water On The Floor
Luka Doncic is just 23 years old and is already one of the best basketball players in the world. Although the NBA is currently in the offseason, Luka is not on vacation like most players. Instead, he has been representing his country in EuroBasket 2022. Doncic is obviously the star...
