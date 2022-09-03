ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Horrified players are forced to barricade themselves in dressing rooms for HOURS as wild bush footy melee sees umpires allegedly attacked with scissors and three arrested

Umpires were attacked with scissors and projectiles and a bush footy team was forced to barricade themselves in a locker room after violent spectators flooded the field in a Northern Territory AFL grand final last Saturday. There was already bad blood between the Katherine Camels and the Ngukurr Bulldogs in...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy