Who makes your favorite ice cream in CT? Most likely you’ll find it at Micro Creamery of Connecticut

Shahan Kukreja, left, and his dad, Dinesh Kukreja, recently opened Micro Creamery of Connecticut in Woodbridge. In what they say is a unique model, the men offer more than 70 ice cream flavors from top Connecticut vendors under one roof. Pam McLoughlin/Hartford Courant/TNS

Dinesh Kukreja and his son, Shahan, have found a sweet business model they say is drawing ice cream lovers and repeat customers from across the state.

Their Micro Creamery of Connecticut, at 1652 Litchfield Turnpike in Woodbridge, sells 70 flavors of handcrafted and premium ice cream produced by six of the state’s top creameries.

Shahan Kukreja likens the model to that of popular microbreweries, which typically sell craft beer from throughout the state.

”We’ve been thinking about this for years. When breweries became popular, we thought wouldn’t it be cool to do this with ice cream?” Shahan Kukreja said. “We’re highlighting some of the best Connecticut ice cream.”

Current handcrafted and premium ice cream vendors featured at the Micro Creamery are Big Dipper Ice Cream, Prospect; Praline’s Ice Cream, Wallingford; Buck’s Ice Cream, Milford; Salem Valley Farms Ice Cream, Salem; Arethusa Farm, Bantam; and Cold Fusion Gelato, Westport.

Dinesh Kukreja, 62, said that although he hasn’t been to many breweries, he loves the concept, as most creameries have one vendor. He said at the Micro Creamery you get many brands in one destination.

Shahan Kukreja said they can add vendors and flavors to mix it up.

Their brewery-like model — they say it’s a first of its kind in Connecticut — goes beyond ice cream.

Similar to many breweries, the spacious ice cream shop, which is next door to the popular Katz’s Deli, is dog friendly — double water dishes are inside for drinking.

The shop also has relaxing spaces — a seating area with two massage chairs, a couch, a coffee table and a table for young children to color on. There is even a television.

Like breweries, which usually list the alcohol content of beers they offer, the Micro Creamery has a board listing the percent butterfat of each ice cream brand. Butterfat is linked to creaminess, Shahan said.

There’s a flashy display area for selfies and a counter and stools along the back wall. Cows dominate the decor and the saying, “Life is Uncertain, Eat Dessert First,” is big on the main wall.

”This is a family environment,” Shahan Kukreja said. “Everyone’s happy. We’re happy. This is what we enjoy doing.”

State representative Mary Welander, a Democrat who represents Derby, Orange and Woodbridge, said she brought her children to the new Micro Creamery recently for a second-day of-school treat, and the ice cream was phenomenal.

Welander recommends the mint chocolate chip, and one of her children had a sundae with “the darkest chocolate ice cream she’s ever seen.”

”I think it is a great concept and a really smart way to showcase a variety of local ice cream makers in one spot,” Welander said. “Not only is it a local business supporting other local businesses, but you are guaranteed to find a flavor you like. I’m very excited that they have joined the Woodbridge business community — they are a great addition to the town and the region.”

Harry Rowe, owner of The Big Dipper Ice Cream Parlour in Prospect, said the business model is a great idea.

”It gets our name out there and reaches another audience that might not drive” to Prospect, Rowe said. “It opens up a new market.”

Jay Dedios, the spokesperson for Praline’s Ice Cream headquartered in Wallingford, said being featured in the new shop “gives us the ability to showcase our product.”

Shahan said they also have vegan, dairy-free and sugar-free ice cream.

”We literally have something for everyone,” he said. “At the end of the day, we want all customers to leave with a smile on their face.”

The Kukreja family, who reside in Cheshire, have been in the ice cream business since 2007. Denish Kukreja said they are a family of ice cream connoisseurs who have tasted ice cream all around the country while on road trips. Mom and wife Nazneen Kukreja is the “big boss,” the men said, as she handles the finances.

The father and son, who say it’s nice being in business as a family, did their homework by sampling ice cream around the state.

”We know what high-quality ice cream tastes like,” Shahan Kukreja said.

They once owned Praline’s Ice Cream shops in malls in Milford, Trumbull, Manchester and Waterbury. Now, only the Milford location remains open. Dinesh Kukreja said COVID-19 caused malls to go on a “downward slope,” and business was negatively affected.

Shahan Kukreja said business has been brisk in the first few weeks in the store and on their social media accounts. An Instagram video of Shahan making their homemade waffle cones got 11,600 views.

The men said they chose the location because there are no ice cream places nearby.

Shahan Kukreja said as predicted customers are coming from all over the state, including Fairfield, New Britain, Hartford and Southbury. He said 25 percent of the business has been returning customers. One customer comes for ice cream every day and eats it in a massage chair, he said.

”It’s a tough choice because we have so many ice creams, but that’s what keeps them coming back for more,” he said.

Pam McLoughlin can be reached at pmcloughlin@courant.com.