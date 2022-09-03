Staggering $14 million owed by top tax scofflaws in Hartford

Hartford’s top 25 real-property tax delinquents and its top 28 personal-property tax scofflaws owe the city a combined total of $14.03 million, according to information obtained by The Courant through a Freedom of Information request.

The top 25 real-property tax delinquents, as of Aug. 26, owed an aggregate of $9.82 million to the city, with Immanuel Church Housing Corp. owing the most: $2.45 million in taxes on 15 Woodland Street, records show. That property is the location of Immanuel House, a nine-story apartment building in the west end that houses low-income tenants 62 and older.

Immanuel and the city are locked in a years-long dispute over whether the affordable housing complex owes any of that money, pursuant to state statute.

Jeanne Murphy, the executive director of Immanuel Church Housing Corp., says her organization has been in discussions with the city, the state and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to resolve the matter, which has been ongoing since 2016.

“Immanuel House is in the midst of an ongoing dispute with the City Tax Assessors Office regarding the standard of the State of CT statute and the proper legal assessment method,” she said in a statement. “Immanuel House is a nonprofit organization offering housing to low-income seniors since 1971. Immanuel House has paid more than $200,000 in taxes every year.”

Still, John Philip, the head of the Hartford tax assessor department, says the city’s interpretation of how the property is assessed is correct and, therefore, the nonprofit owes the full $2.45 million.

John F. Kessler owes the second-most — $1.4 million — for taxes owed on 226 Prospect Avenue, a 4.7-acre parcel also in the west end.

On the personal-property side, Kessler Construction, a company tied to John Kessler, is the top tax delinquent, owing $906,385.62 for items at 244 Prospect Avenue.

Kessler, when reached at the Kessler Construction building on Prospect Street, said he did not have a comment on the matter.

Ref U.S. Investments of Palo Alto, California, owes the second most in personal property — $747,546.15 — for its property at 114 Woodland Street.

Many of those in arrears on both lists are companies or individuals that own apartment buildings (such as Teachers Corner Hartford, which owns Teachers Village at 370 Asylum Street; and Shelbourne Axela LLC, which owns the apartment building at 50 Morgan Street); or industrial buildings (SNE Hartford LLC, which owns 101 Pope Park Highway, and Angelo Palacios, who owns 211 Ledyard Street).

Four companies that appear on the personal-property list — Genomas Inc., Charter Oak Dental Center LLC, Silon Corp. and Launch Trampoline Park CT LLC — are no longer in business or located in Hartford and the assessor is no longer assessing the business on the 2021 grand list. They owe a total of $204,000, which the city faces significant challenges of collecting.

Some of the tax delinquents, including Austin Organs Inc. ($356,925.90 for real estate at 156 Woodland Street) and Polish National Home of Hartford Inc. ($250,328.99 for real estate at 60 Charter Oak Avenue), are Hartford institutions that have fallen on hard times through the years.

Efforts to reach a representative for Austin Organs were unsuccessful. Polish National Home’s struggles have been well-documented over the past couple of years.

The owner of 200 Constitution Plaza, 200 CP Holding LLC of Monsey, New York, is third on the list, owing $695,539.96, Philip said.

“For the most part, it’s just a couple of years,” Tax Collector Nancy Raich said, noting Asylum Hartford, No. 11 on the real-property list at $228,423.69, goes back to the 2020 grand list.

Still, many of those on the top 25 real-estate list haven’t made payments dating back to well before the pandemic, Raich and Philip said.

Kessler’s real-estate tax issues date back to 2010, Philip said.

Not that everyone is just ignoring their tax bills. Philip noted that Immanuel made a tax payment of over $200,000 in July.

“They’re trying, but they have a big [bill to pay],” he said. Or, according to Murphy, Immanuel isn’t just trying, but is up to speed on its taxes, depending on how state law is interpreted.

The economic problems that the pandemic has wrought is “absolutely not” the reason for those listed, Philip said.

“Not with this list,” he said.

And while the amount of money owed to the city may seem high, Raich said there are no real surprises on either list.

“Although this list looks pretty awful [to the general public], we’re not in as bad shape as it looks,” she said. “This year we saw a real uptick in tax payments. Our projections look really good for this fiscal year. Residential properties, people are definitely paying their tax bills.”

Raich said the city has some tools at its disposal to bring tax scofflaws up to speed.

“Really there’s foreclosure and nontraditional foreclosure, which is the tax deed sale that we have once a year,” she said. “The city can foreclose if it’s blighted property, but if it’s just delinquency this office will handle it through … tax deed sales.”

Even with the institutions such as Austin Organs, which hasn’t made a tax payment since 2016, at some point, the bill has to be paid.

“We’re having conversations with Austin Organs right now and they’re trying to figure out what they can do because we’re at a point where we have to do something,” Raich said.

“But with something like Austin Organs we’d like to give them every opportunity [to get up to speed]. That’s a historic building. But on this side of things, on the tax collection side, there isn’t a whole lot we can do. It’s all statutory, which pretty much dictates what we can do.”

Donald Klepper-Smith, an economist who chaired the economic team for former Gov. M. Jodi Rell, says a line can be drawn between unpaid taxes and what he says are high tax rates in Connecticut cities.

“State workers on average make 40% more than their counterparts in the private sector,” he said, adding he believed municipal workers earn about 25% more than their private counterparts. “What it says is taxpayers in Hartford and across Connecticut have been abused for a number of years.”

The unpaid taxes in Hartford is a symptom of a larger problem, namely that high taxes stunt job creation, Klepper-Smith said.

“When you think about how high taxes have undermined business growth and job growth, then you start looking at the fact this is one of the reasons the Connecticut economy has effectively moved sideways for the last 10 years,” he said.

Klepper-Smith also acknowledged that Hartford has a significant amount of property — public buildings, hospitals and schools — that isn’t taxable.

But, he said, the larger issue is years of economic policy that have cumulatively had a negative impact on growth.

The pandemic did have an impact as an “exogenous shock,” which saw the state lose more than 300,000 jobs in a short period of time, he said.

Even with regaining those jobs, the state is still about 70,000 short of its peak in 2008, just at the cusp of the Great Recession, he said.

“We have a job recovery rate of about 77%,” he said. “Yes the pandemic has had an impact and has resulted in displacement, the fact of the matter is that when you start talking about Connecticut, it’s never been about maximizing economic growth, it’s about maintaining the status quo. … The tax structure in Connecticut is about maintaining the status quo.”

Ted Glanzer can be reached at tglanzer@courant.com.