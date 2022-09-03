ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Staggering $14 million owed by top tax scofflaws in Hartford

By Ted Glanzer, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

Hartford’s top 25 real-property tax delinquents and its top 28 personal-property tax scofflaws owe the city a combined total of $14.03 million, according to information obtained by The Courant through a Freedom of Information request.

The top 25 real-property tax delinquents, as of Aug. 26, owed an aggregate of $9.82 million to the city, with Immanuel Church Housing Corp. owing the most: $2.45 million in taxes on 15 Woodland Street, records show. That property is the location of Immanuel House, a nine-story apartment building in the west end that houses low-income tenants 62 and older.

Immanuel and the city are locked in a years-long dispute over whether the affordable housing complex owes any of that money, pursuant to state statute.

Jeanne Murphy, the executive director of Immanuel Church Housing Corp., says her organization has been in discussions with the city, the state and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to resolve the matter, which has been ongoing since 2016.

“Immanuel House is in the midst of an ongoing dispute with the City Tax Assessors Office regarding the standard of the State of CT statute and the proper legal assessment method,” she said in a statement. “Immanuel House is a nonprofit organization offering housing to low-income seniors since 1971. Immanuel House has paid more than $200,000 in taxes every year.”

Still, John Philip, the head of the Hartford tax assessor department, says the city’s interpretation of how the property is assessed is correct and, therefore, the nonprofit owes the full $2.45 million.

John F. Kessler owes the second-most — $1.4 million — for taxes owed on 226 Prospect Avenue, a 4.7-acre parcel also in the west end.

On the personal-property side, Kessler Construction, a company tied to John Kessler, is the top tax delinquent, owing $906,385.62 for items at 244 Prospect Avenue.

Kessler, when reached at the Kessler Construction building on Prospect Street, said he did not have a comment on the matter.

Ref U.S. Investments of Palo Alto, California, owes the second most in personal property — $747,546.15 — for its property at 114 Woodland Street.

Many of those in arrears on both lists are companies or individuals that own apartment buildings (such as Teachers Corner Hartford, which owns Teachers Village at 370 Asylum Street; and Shelbourne Axela LLC, which owns the apartment building at 50 Morgan Street); or industrial buildings (SNE Hartford LLC, which owns 101 Pope Park Highway, and Angelo Palacios, who owns 211 Ledyard Street).

Four companies that appear on the personal-property list — Genomas Inc., Charter Oak Dental Center LLC, Silon Corp. and Launch Trampoline Park CT LLC — are no longer in business or located in Hartford and the assessor is no longer assessing the business on the 2021 grand list. They owe a total of $204,000, which the city faces significant challenges of collecting.

Some of the tax delinquents, including Austin Organs Inc. ($356,925.90 for real estate at 156 Woodland Street) and Polish National Home of Hartford Inc. ($250,328.99 for real estate at 60 Charter Oak Avenue), are Hartford institutions that have fallen on hard times through the years.

Efforts to reach a representative for Austin Organs were unsuccessful. Polish National Home’s struggles have been well-documented over the past couple of years.

The owner of 200 Constitution Plaza, 200 CP Holding LLC of Monsey, New York, is third on the list, owing $695,539.96, Philip said.

“For the most part, it’s just a couple of years,” Tax Collector Nancy Raich said, noting Asylum Hartford, No. 11 on the real-property list at $228,423.69, goes back to the 2020 grand list.

Still, many of those on the top 25 real-estate list haven’t made payments dating back to well before the pandemic, Raich and Philip said.

Kessler’s real-estate tax issues date back to 2010, Philip said.

Not that everyone is just ignoring their tax bills. Philip noted that Immanuel made a tax payment of over $200,000 in July.

“They’re trying, but they have a big [bill to pay],” he said. Or, according to Murphy, Immanuel isn’t just trying, but is up to speed on its taxes, depending on how state law is interpreted.

The economic problems that the pandemic has wrought is “absolutely not” the reason for those listed, Philip said.

“Not with this list,” he said.

And while the amount of money owed to the city may seem high, Raich said there are no real surprises on either list.

“Although this list looks pretty awful [to the general public], we’re not in as bad shape as it looks,” she said. “This year we saw a real uptick in tax payments. Our projections look really good for this fiscal year. Residential properties, people are definitely paying their tax bills.”

Raich said the city has some tools at its disposal to bring tax scofflaws up to speed.

“Really there’s foreclosure and nontraditional foreclosure, which is the tax deed sale that we have once a year,” she said. “The city can foreclose if it’s blighted property, but if it’s just delinquency this office will handle it through … tax deed sales.”

Even with the institutions such as Austin Organs, which hasn’t made a tax payment since 2016, at some point, the bill has to be paid.

“We’re having conversations with Austin Organs right now and they’re trying to figure out what they can do because we’re at a point where we have to do something,” Raich said.

“But with something like Austin Organs we’d like to give them every opportunity [to get up to speed]. That’s a historic building. But on this side of things, on the tax collection side, there isn’t a whole lot we can do. It’s all statutory, which pretty much dictates what we can do.”

Donald Klepper-Smith, an economist who chaired the economic team for former Gov. M. Jodi Rell, says a line can be drawn between unpaid taxes and what he says are high tax rates in Connecticut cities.

“State workers on average make 40% more than their counterparts in the private sector,” he said, adding he believed municipal workers earn about 25% more than their private counterparts. “What it says is taxpayers in Hartford and across Connecticut have been abused for a number of years.”

The unpaid taxes in Hartford is a symptom of a larger problem, namely that high taxes stunt job creation, Klepper-Smith said.

“When you think about how high taxes have undermined business growth and job growth, then you start looking at the fact this is one of the reasons the Connecticut economy has effectively moved sideways for the last 10 years,” he said.

Klepper-Smith also acknowledged that Hartford has a significant amount of property — public buildings, hospitals and schools — that isn’t taxable.

But, he said, the larger issue is years of economic policy that have cumulatively had a negative impact on growth.

The pandemic did have an impact as an “exogenous shock,” which saw the state lose more than 300,000 jobs in a short period of time, he said.

Even with regaining those jobs, the state is still about 70,000 short of its peak in 2008, just at the cusp of the Great Recession, he said.

“We have a job recovery rate of about 77%,” he said. “Yes the pandemic has had an impact and has resulted in displacement, the fact of the matter is that when you start talking about Connecticut, it’s never been about maximizing economic growth, it’s about maintaining the status quo. … The tax structure in Connecticut is about maintaining the status quo.”

Ted Glanzer can be reached at tglanzer@courant.com.

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

New apartment building opens in downtown Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - New apartments are now open and leasing in downtown Hartford, right next to Dunkin’ Donuts Park. The North Crossing Development is a key element to redeveloping the area. This parcel of land used to be a vacant parking lot. Now it’s home to 270 apartment...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
State
California State
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Business
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Business
Hartford, CT
Government
Eyewitness News

What to expect for home heating costs as fall approaches

(WFSB) - Fall is right around the corner, which means we’re soon going to start relying on our heat a lot more. Eyewitness News checked what to expect with oil prices. According to DEEP, currently the average price of heating oil is just under $5.00 a gallon. An expert...
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Assessment#Tax Bills#Linus Realestate Tax#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Linus Affordable Housing#The State Of Ct#Immanuel House
ctexaminer.com

Rasimas Pitches Tougher Laws for Juvenile Offenders, Cutting State Spending in Run for 101st District

Republican John Rasimas is challenging incumbent Democrat John-Michael Parker to represent the 101st district — Madison and Durham — in the state House of Representatives. Rasimas, a CPA, worked in the state’s auditor’s office for over 30 years, and was Deputy State Auditor for the past six years. He has also taught in the accounting department at Central Connecticut State University for 20 years. He retired from the state auditor’s office on March 31 and announced his candidacy for State House of Representatives the next day.
DURHAM, CT
News 12

Connecticut attorney accused of assaulting fellow lawyer

A Connecticut attorney is due in court Thursday after being charged with assaulting a fellow lawyer. A viewer sent News 12 video taken outside Derby Superior Court. It appears to show attorney Rob Serofinowitz in a heated argument with a man later identified as another lawyer. The argument ends with...
DERBY, CT
Eyewitness News

Tree crashes onto Hartford apartment building

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Channel 3 viewers reported that the tree damaged at least one unit and several vehicles at a building on Gillett Street. Eyewitness News viewer Patrick sent in a photo of...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester OKs 27-acre land purchase

MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the purchase of a 27-acre open space parcel at 705 Keeney St. near the Glastonbury town line for $216,000. The parcel borders a 268-acre open space area in Glastonbury that was owned by the Metropolitan District Commission....
MANCHESTER, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
andnowuknow.com

Wegmans Prepares to Open First Store in Connecticut; Steve Leaty Shares

NORWALK, CT - It’s official—Wegmans is coming to Connecticut. The Planning and Zoning Commission for the city of Norwalk recently announced its approval of the retailer’s application to expand in the state, and excitement is already mounting. “What we see is that when Wegmans comes into the...
NORWALK, CT
NECN

Tree Crushes Car, Damages Hartford, Conn. Apartment Building

A massive tree came crashing down in Hartford early Tuesday morning, damaging six cars and breaking the windows of four units in an apartment building in the process. “It sounded like an airplane crash,” Lewis Palmer, of Hartford, said. The tree crushed the Acura that Palmer just bought. “It’s...
WTNH

Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts dies

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – Cromwell police announced in a Facebook post that Cromwell’s mayor, Allan Spotts, has sadly passed away. The Facebook post from the police reads: “We are saddened by the passing of Mayor Allan Spotts. He was a dedicated member of our community and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.” It […]
CROMWELL, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy