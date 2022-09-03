Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions prepare for tough task of dual-threat Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in Week 1
ALLEN PARK -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has proven himself as one of the top dual-threat options in the league. The third-year quarterback ran for a team-high 784 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Hurts burnt the Detroit Lions for a team-leading 71 yards in Philadelphia’s 44-6 blowout win...
Recently cut Lions linebacker joins staff as defensive assistant
ALLEN PARK -- Shaun Dion Hamilton is back with the Detroit Lions, this time as a new defensive assistant coach, the team confirmed. Hamilton was among the cuts to get Detroit’s roster to 80 players ahead of the final preseason game. The 26-year-old linebacker first joined the Lions after getting claimed via Washington following the 2020 season. Hamilton didn’t make it through training camp last year, landing on injured reserve before the season. He returned for another run around these parts but didn’t make the roster or practice squad, then didn’t sign anywhere else.
‘Hard Knocks’ finale offers inside look at Lions’ process on cut day: Live updates recap
Live updates will begin at 10 p.m. Hit refresh to keep up with the rolling log:. All right. Here we go. The year’s final “Hard Knocks” (at least until the broody Arizona Cardinals are featured during the in-season edition). We’re reflecting on last week’s cut day in...
Dungeon of Doom ‘Hard Knocks’ recap: Finale gets 2 thumbs up for gripping look into roster cuts
ALLEN PARK -- HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series following the Detroit Lions saved some of the best stuff for last. The season finale offered a rare look inside head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes making roster cuts, with several fly-on-the-wall camera moments during those gripping conversations.
Michigan Brewery Map App adds hard ciders, meads
YPSILANTI, MI -- An app outlining all the breweries in Michigan has expanded its offerings by adding meaderies and hard cider makers to its list. The Michigan Brewery Map App, launched in early 2021 by Ypsilanti-based Better On Draft, compiles a searchable map of all breweries in the state. The app allows users to browse nearby breweries, log which ones they have visited and see information like hours, food options and whether the brewery is dog-friendly. It also lists upcoming breweries.
How to Watch the Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Angels - MLB (9/7/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Before continuing their road trip later this week, the Detroit Tigers will finish up their three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels with a late-afternoon meeting on Wednesday. After getting blasted in the series opener, the Tigers put up a much better fight in the second game in Anaheim on...
Breanna Sharp, 13, died in a stairwell. No one reported her missing. No one seemed to care.
Buried six feet beneath the earth, Jane Doe 08-8093 lay inside a vault with three other bodies in an unmarked grave. No one came to visit or set out flowers above. Grass grew and snow fell for three years on her cheap wooden casket, her skin and organs began to decay until only her skeleton remained.
Saline resident to become Kristoff in Broadway tour of ‘Frozen’
SALINE, MI -- Dominic Dorset started performing at age 10. His interest in musical theater began when he brought home a flyer for a production of “Mary Poppins” being staged at Liberty School in Saline. He would soon secure the role of a prominent character in that production -- Michael Banks -- and find his love for theater.
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
Eastern Michigan University faculty votes to go on strike
YPSILANTI, MI - More than 500 tenured and tenure track faculty at Eastern Michigan University will go on strike Wednesday, Sept. 7, after its chapter of the American Association of University Professors voted overwhelmingly in favor of the strike Tuesday evening. The EMU-AAUP voted 91% in favor of authorizing the...
Eastern Michigan University asks courts to order striking faculty back to class
YPSILANTI, MI -- Eastern Michigan University has filed suit in Washtenaw County Circuit Court claiming its striking faculty members are breaking the law and should be ordered back to work. The EMU chapter of the American Association of University Professors, which has roughly 500 members, went on strike Wednesday, Sept....
Lead found in 76% of Lapeer water samples following GLWA line break
LAPEER, MI -- Lead has been found in 76% of water samples tested in the city of Lapeer since an Aug. 13 break in a Great Lakes Water Authority transmission line -- the second community in Michigan’s Thumb that’s seen an increased presence of lead after activating a back-up community water system.
Reports of rodents close Michigan’s iconic Lafayette Coney Island
DETROIT - Philadelphia has Geno’s and Pat’s. Detroit has American and Lafayette. Lafayette Coney Island has been one of Michigan’s most iconic restaurants for decades. It’s currently closed, temporarily, due to a violation from the Detroit Health Department, according to both the Detroit News and WXYZ-TV. Lafayette is located at 118 W. Lafayette Boulevard, right next to its iconic rival, American Coney Island, which has not been affected by Lafayette’s closing.
Ann Arbor closing streets for marathon, Shriners parade, turkey trot
ANN ARBOR, MI — Several city streets are slated to close for upcoming events, including a return of the city’s marathon. City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night, Sept. 6, to OK street closures for a Shriners parade Oct. 1, the Ann Arbor Marathon Oct. 2 and the Thanksgiving Turkey Trot Nov. 24.
Search this database of Michigan’s 326 John and Jane Does
The majority of Michigan’s 326 unidentified human remains analyzed by MLive are Black men who were found in Wayne County, home to Michigan’s largest city: Detroit, according to an MLive analysis of death records obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. Bodies or partial human remains have been...
‘Teaching myself is not ideal’: EMU students frustrated with faculty strike
YPSILANTI, MI -- As an Eastern Michigan University faculty strike nears the closure of its first full day, students say they are frustrated and concerned about the indefinite cancellation of some of their classes. The EMU chapter of the American Association of University Professors, which has roughly 500 members, voted...
Bicycle Charity receives large grant from Kellogg, expanding to Flint
FLINT, MI - Dave Wolfe was retired before creating Bicycle Charity in 2020 to repair and donate bicycles to those in need of transportation. Wolfe likes working on things with his hands and saw a need for people with bikes for transportation. He was taking bike orders for people released...
New credit union branch breaks ground in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new location of TRUE Community Credit Union is coming to northern Jackson County. Construction on the new branch at 1309 W. Parnall Road broke ground on Sept. 1. The new stand-alone site will be 2,570 square feet and become the new home of the Country Market branch, officials said.
Michigan teen accused of murdering ‘best friend’
DETROIT – A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in the shooting death of his apparent best friend, officials said. Zayer Brooks, 17, of River Rouge is charged with murder as an adult in the fata shooting of Edmond Lamont Butler, 17, of Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash after running stop sign in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A man was killed in a crash Thursday evening when he ran a stop sign near Parma and collided with another vehicle. Dhiraj Sharma, 44, of Otsego, was killed Sept. 1, in the crash at the intersection of Devereaux and Eaton Rapids roads in Parma Township west of Jackson, according to Michigan State Police.
