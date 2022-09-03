ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ann Arbor News

Recently cut Lions linebacker joins staff as defensive assistant

ALLEN PARK -- Shaun Dion Hamilton is back with the Detroit Lions, this time as a new defensive assistant coach, the team confirmed. Hamilton was among the cuts to get Detroit’s roster to 80 players ahead of the final preseason game. The 26-year-old linebacker first joined the Lions after getting claimed via Washington following the 2020 season. Hamilton didn’t make it through training camp last year, landing on injured reserve before the season. He returned for another run around these parts but didn’t make the roster or practice squad, then didn’t sign anywhere else.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan Brewery Map App adds hard ciders, meads

YPSILANTI, MI -- An app outlining all the breweries in Michigan has expanded its offerings by adding meaderies and hard cider makers to its list. The Michigan Brewery Map App, launched in early 2021 by Ypsilanti-based Better On Draft, compiles a searchable map of all breweries in the state. The app allows users to browse nearby breweries, log which ones they have visited and see information like hours, food options and whether the brewery is dog-friendly. It also lists upcoming breweries.
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
The Ann Arbor News

Reports of rodents close Michigan’s iconic Lafayette Coney Island

DETROIT - Philadelphia has Geno’s and Pat’s. Detroit has American and Lafayette. Lafayette Coney Island has been one of Michigan’s most iconic restaurants for decades. It’s currently closed, temporarily, due to a violation from the Detroit Health Department, according to both the Detroit News and WXYZ-TV. Lafayette is located at 118 W. Lafayette Boulevard, right next to its iconic rival, American Coney Island, which has not been affected by Lafayette’s closing.
MLive

New credit union branch breaks ground in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A new location of TRUE Community Credit Union is coming to northern Jackson County. Construction on the new branch at 1309 W. Parnall Road broke ground on Sept. 1. The new stand-alone site will be 2,570 square feet and become the new home of the Country Market branch, officials said.
The Flint Journal

Michigan teen accused of murdering ‘best friend’

DETROIT – A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in the shooting death of his apparent best friend, officials said. Zayer Brooks, 17, of River Rouge is charged with murder as an adult in the fata shooting of Edmond Lamont Butler, 17, of Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
