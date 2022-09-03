ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

City
San Francisco, CA
SFGate

Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city

Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds.  Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool. 
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay City#East Bay#South Bay
SFGate

Update: Possible Evacuation Warnings Go Out In Wake Of Franklin Fire

The Contra Costa Sheriff has issued possible evacuation warnings for areas near the Franklin Fire burning near Rodeo. Residents in the area should prepare to leave in case an evacuation order is issued. The fire is burning near the Franklin Canyon Golf Course in Rodeo. Residents in the area south...
RODEO, CA
SFGate

Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
DUBLIN, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
SFGate

17-Year-Old Killed In Drive-By Shooting

ANTIOCH (BCN) Police in Antioch are investigating after a teen was killed in a drive-by shooting late Sunday. The shooting was reported about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School. Officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the...
ANTIOCH, CA
SFGate

Shooting Victim Being Rushed To Hospital Dies In Crash

STOCKTON (BCN) A shooting victim died early Monday as she was being driven to a hospital by an acquaintance who lost control and flipped a vehicle on a freeway on-ramp in Stockton, authorities said. The solo crash was reported about 4:30 a.m. on the Country Club Boulevard on-ramp to southbound...
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 3

Serra Completes Its Takeover Of The NorCal Football Rankings, Settles In At No. 1 As Other Top 10 Teams Drop •. The matchups were always set up to tell us who would be the legit No. 1 team in the NorCal football rankings after the first three weeks of play. And that team is unquestionably Serra-San Mateo.
SAN MATEO, CA

