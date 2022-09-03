ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

New Tropical Storm Earl packing 40 mph winds; Danielle weakens

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Newly named Tropical Storm Earl formed in the Atlantic, with the National Hurricane Center on Saturday recommending residents in the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico monitor the storm’s progress.

In its 5 p.m. update, the hurricane center said Tropical Storm Earl has strengthened to the North of the Leeward Islands. The storm was located about 70 miles north-east of the northern Leewards and was moving to the west-northwest at about 10 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

“A turn toward the northwest with an additional decrease in forward speed is expected Sunday through Monday,” NHC forecasters said. “On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass just north of the northern Leeward Islands today, and north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight and Sunday.”

Forecast models call for Earl to curve away from the U.S., and the storm is not expected to be a threat for Florida.

“Slow strengthening is possible during the next few days,” the NHC said.

Hurricane Danielle lost some power to revert to Tropical Storm Danielle, but could now become a hurricane again tonight or on Sunday. It continues to slog along about 70 mph about 920 miles west of the Azores in the mid-Atlantic.

“Maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph with higher gusts,” the hurricane center said. “Gradual strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Danielle is forecast to become a hurricane again.”

Danielle became the season’s first hurricane on Friday, more than three weeks later than the statistical average of Aug. 11, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It’s the latest an Atlantic season hurricane has formed since 2013 when Hurricane Humberto formed on Sept. 11.

The formation of Danielle and Earl plays catchup since the first three named systems earlier in what was projected to be an above average tropical season. Tropical Storm Colin last fizzled out on July 3.

Typically, the fourth named storm of the year emerges by or before Aug. 15, according to the NOAA. The season runs from June 1-Nov. 30.

The NOAA still predicts an above-average year with 14 to 21 named storms as of an early August forecast. The hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, with the traditional peak of hurricane season running from mid-August to mid-October.

The 2020 hurricane season set a record with 30 named systems, while 2021′s season was the third most active with 21 named systems. An average year calls for 14 named storms.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Leewards#Nhc#Tropical Storm Danielle
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy