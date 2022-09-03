New Tropical Storm Earl packing 40 mph winds; Danielle weakens

Newly named Tropical Storm Earl formed in the Atlantic, with the National Hurricane Center on Saturday recommending residents in the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico monitor the storm’s progress.

In its 5 p.m. update, the hurricane center said Tropical Storm Earl has strengthened to the North of the Leeward Islands. The storm was located about 70 miles north-east of the northern Leewards and was moving to the west-northwest at about 10 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

“A turn toward the northwest with an additional decrease in forward speed is expected Sunday through Monday,” NHC forecasters said. “On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass just north of the northern Leeward Islands today, and north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight and Sunday.”

Forecast models call for Earl to curve away from the U.S., and the storm is not expected to be a threat for Florida.

“Slow strengthening is possible during the next few days,” the NHC said.

Hurricane Danielle lost some power to revert to Tropical Storm Danielle, but could now become a hurricane again tonight or on Sunday. It continues to slog along about 70 mph about 920 miles west of the Azores in the mid-Atlantic.

“Maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph with higher gusts,” the hurricane center said. “Gradual strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and Danielle is forecast to become a hurricane again.”

Danielle became the season’s first hurricane on Friday, more than three weeks later than the statistical average of Aug. 11, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It’s the latest an Atlantic season hurricane has formed since 2013 when Hurricane Humberto formed on Sept. 11.

The formation of Danielle and Earl plays catchup since the first three named systems earlier in what was projected to be an above average tropical season. Tropical Storm Colin last fizzled out on July 3.

Typically, the fourth named storm of the year emerges by or before Aug. 15, according to the NOAA. The season runs from June 1-Nov. 30.

The NOAA still predicts an above-average year with 14 to 21 named storms as of an early August forecast. The hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, with the traditional peak of hurricane season running from mid-August to mid-October.

The 2020 hurricane season set a record with 30 named systems, while 2021′s season was the third most active with 21 named systems. An average year calls for 14 named storms.