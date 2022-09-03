Christ the King Preschool opens at Second-Ponce

(Photos courtesy of Cathedral of Christ the King)









Two Buckhead churches have partnered on a preschool.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Aug. 22 for the Christ the King Preschool at Second-Ponce, a Catholic preschool serving students ages one and older.

Operated by the Cathedral of Christ the King, the preschool is hosted on the campus of Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. The two churches are longtime neighbors at the corner of Peachtree and East Wesley roads and have a history of partnerships, including combined Good Friday services.

“It is an exciting day for church relations in Buckhead, that the Baptist church and the Catholic church could make this happen together,” said Dr. Dock Hollingsworth, senior pastor of Second-Ponce.

“I’m so grateful for the trust of the congregation of Second-Ponce, and blessed by their friendship with our parish community,” said Monsignor Francis McNamee, rector of the Cathedral.

In its first year, the preschool will enroll 80 students in half-day classes. The director of the preschool is Joleen Neel, formerly the director of Northside Baptist Preschool.

