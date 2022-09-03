ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Christ the King Preschool opens at Second-Ponce

By Amy Wenk
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 4 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ViOAw_0hgkIgyG00
    (Photos courtesy of Cathedral of Christ the King)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujzZ0_0hgkIgyG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23mm20_0hgkIgyG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5IrA_0hgkIgyG00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uDopj_0hgkIgyG00

Two Buckhead churches have partnered on a preschool.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Aug. 22 for the Christ the King Preschool at Second-Ponce, a Catholic preschool serving students ages one and older.

Operated by the Cathedral of Christ the King, the preschool is hosted on the campus of Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. The two churches are longtime neighbors at the corner of Peachtree and East Wesley roads and have a history of partnerships, including combined Good Friday services.

“It is an exciting day for church relations in Buckhead, that the Baptist church and the Catholic church could make this happen together,” said Dr. Dock Hollingsworth, senior pastor of Second-Ponce.

“I’m so grateful for the trust of the congregation of Second-Ponce, and blessed by their friendship with our parish community,” said Monsignor Francis McNamee, rector of the Cathedral.

In its first year, the preschool will enroll 80 students in half-day classes. The director of the preschool is Joleen Neel, formerly the director of Northside Baptist Preschool.

The post Christ the King Preschool opens at Second-Ponce appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christ Church#Pastor#K12#Preschoolers#Parenting Tips#Buckhead#Catholic
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy