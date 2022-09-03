ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Retired NYPD officer given 10-year jail sentence for role in Capitol riot

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpPMf_0hgkIXyb00

A retired NYPD officer was handed a 10-year prison sentence for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot .

Thomas Webster was issued the longest prison sentence so far among the 250 defendants trialled for their involvement in the attack in January of 2021.

Webster, a 20-year NYPD veteran, was jailed for attacking police with a metal flagpole during riot, the Associated Press reported.

A jury rejected the 56-year-old’s claim that he had been defending himself when he tackled an officer.

Comments / 2

Guest
4d ago

He should have received 100 years. A police officer attacking another police officer is despicable.

Reply
3
