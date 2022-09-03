ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

SPORTS BRIEFS: South Dakota men's basketball to play BYU

VERMILLION, S.D. — The South Dakota men’s basketball program has added another marquee game to its 2022-23 schedule with a matchup against the BYU Cougars. This game will take place on Dec. 3 in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena, home to the NBA’s Utah Jazz. “We...
VERMILLION, SD
Sioux City Journal

SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside University Quarterback Joe Dolincheck takes GPAC Offensive Player of the Week honors

SIOUX CITY — Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Offensive Player of the Week. Dolincheck, a senior from Bellevue, Nebraska, went 27-for-35 in this week's game with No. 3 Northwestern. He threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. Dolincheck also rushed...
IOWA CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck breaks down memorable play that clinched Mustangs win

SIOUX CITY — When you think of Morningside University football players who run the ball, Joe Dolincheck probably isn’t the first guy who comes to mind. The Mustangs senior quarterback, however, perhaps made the biggest play of his college tenure with less than 90 seconds to go Saturday that sealed a 30-29 win over Northwestern at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Briar Cliff men's soccer falls late to McPherson College

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff men’s soccer team lost in a 2-0 match against McPherson College on Monday. Both of McPherson’s goals came late in the match at Faber Field, and the loss knocked the Chargers to 2-2-0 on the season. Both teams took 12 shots...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

PREP ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan wins Le Mars golf invitational

LE MARS, Iowa – The Bishop Heelan High School boys golf team and Jack White won the Le Mars Invitational at Willow Creek Golf Course Tuesday afternoon. Heelan tallied 304 strokes as a team to beat out the host Le Mars by eight strokes. White finished one shot clear of the field for first in the individual competition.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Ministry of defense: Sioux City S.C. East blanks South Sioux City 3-0

Sioux City S.C. East's defense was a brick wall that stopped South Sioux City cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory in a Nebraska girls volleyball matchup on September 6. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Pickup driver hurt in collision with semitrailer near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A pickup truck driver was hospitalized Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer at a rural intersection near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Devin Gerloff was eastbound on Sioux County Road B-40 in a Dodge Ram pickup at 3:05 p.m., when he collided with a northbound International semi driven by Mark Sneller, 62, of Sioux Center, who was turning west onto B-40 from Fig Avenue.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

Winter releases from Gavins Point to be at minimal rate

SIOUX CITY — Because of continued dry conditions across the upper Missouri River Basin, winter water releases from Gavins Point Dam will be at the minimum rate. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday that releases from the dam near Yankton, South Dakota, will be 12,000 cubic feet per second for the second year in a row to conserve water in the river's six reservoirs.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Weekender Calendar

Corey Feldman, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Something New at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., Sept. 10; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196. Joe Nichols,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Sioux City: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Sioux City area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Theatre to open 75 season with comedy farce

Sioux City Community Theatre will open its 75th season with "Move Over, Mrs. Markham," a fast-paced comedy from Great Britain. "Move Over, Mrs. Markham," written by Ray Cooney and John Chapman ("Not Now, Darling"), is set in an elegant top floor apartment, belonging to Philip and Joanne Markham. Since the apartment is under renovation, it is largely empty.
SIOUX CITY, IA

