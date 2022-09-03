Read full article on original website
Related
jackfmfargo.com
Mayville State’s Passa honored again by NSAA
BISMARCK–The North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) announced its third edition of volleyball players-of-the-week honors Monday. Elora Passa of Mayville State (N.D.) was selected as Attacker of the Week. Olivia Galas of Bellevue (Neb.) was chosen as the Setter-of-the-Week. Laura Babcock of Presentation (S.D.) was named as the Defender-of-the-Week. NSAA...
jackfmfargo.com
Sheyenne, Northern Cass top opening ND high school volleyball polls
(KFGO/KNFL) West Fargo Sheyenne and Northern Cass top the opening North Dakota high school volleyball rankings from the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters. (NDAPSSA). The Mustangs are off to a 9-0 start and tallied seven of nine first-place votes in Class A. Northern Cass tops the Class B...
