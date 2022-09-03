BISMARCK–The North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) announced its third edition of volleyball players-of-the-week honors Monday. Elora Passa of Mayville State (N.D.) was selected as Attacker of the Week. Olivia Galas of Bellevue (Neb.) was chosen as the Setter-of-the-Week. Laura Babcock of Presentation (S.D.) was named as the Defender-of-the-Week. NSAA...

