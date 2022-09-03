Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Oakland County boys cross country top 25 list through Sept. 6
Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County boys runners so far this fall, updated through events of Sept. 6. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. Going forward, we will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross...
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
The Oakland Press
Long Lake Road construction delayed
Plans to close Long Lake Road between the north- and southbound Franklin Road in Bloomfield Township are delayed until Sept. 12, as the result of emergency sewer repairs. Work is expected to continue until Nov. 7. The road carries about 17,500 vehicles daily, according to county road commission officials. Homeowners...
Detroit News
Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations
Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?
Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
fox2detroit.com
Clarkston woman hit, killed by pickup while walking along Oakland County road
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - A Clarkston woman died when she was hit by a pickup truck in Springfield Township on Wednesday. Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was walking west on Kier Road, west of Ellis Road, around 11 a.m. when she was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man claims $1M Powerball prize
An Inkster man is looking forward to living debt-free after winning a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Derrick Harrell, 46, matched the five white balls – 06-24-35-37-44 – in the Aug. 24 drawing to win the $1 million prize. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.
Closure coming to road between Ann Arbor and Dexter for Amtrak railroad crossing work
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A well-traveled road between Ann Arbor and Dexter is closing for several days to allow for maintenance at a railroad crossing along the Huron River. Amtrak is slated to close the Zeeb Road crossing near the intersection of Huron River Drive in Scio Township between Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 11, for the project, according to a weekly road work schedule and advisory from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
HometownLife.com
New Northville Public Schools superintendent ready to lead, learn
Despite being located just miles away, RJ Webber admits he didn't know extensively about Northville when applying for the school superintendent position. A longtime assistant superintendent in the neighboring Novi Community School District, Webber remembers sitting in on his interviews and connecting with others in the community about all the positive things he heard.
Proposal aims to remove old Lake Orion homes, make way for apartments
To those who call Lake Orion home, the water is an oasis in an otherwise busy metro area. Some who crowded into a meeting Tuesday evening feel that’s at risk.
The Oakland Press
3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out
On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
Detroit News
Festivals in Romeo, Franklin return in full force with bumper crop and parades
The Romeo Peach Festival returned during the Labor Day weekend in full force after being canceled and scaled back in successive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — complete with royal courts, carnivals, marching bands and other end-of-summer pleasures. Kids scrambled to collect candy thrown by marchers Monday morning...
The Oakland Press
Springfield releases new activities brochure
Check your mailbox the Springfield Township parks and recreation 2022 Fall and 2023 Winter brochure. Programs and events include: a co-ed basketball league, karate classes, a spaghetti dinner and tennis and pickleball clinics. Many programs and events have a minimum number of participants for the program or event to be...
fsrmagazine.com
Ford's Garage to Open Second Detroit-Based Restaurant
Ford’s Garage is set to open its second Detroit area restaurant. The budding burger-and-craft-beer franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself, has signed a lease for nearly 9,000 square feet of space at 44175 West 12 Mile Road at the Fountain Walk in Novi. Construction is set to begin in...
Developer proposes new Ann Arbor roundabout, all-electric homes
ANN ARBOR, MI — A big housing development on Ann Arbor’s north side is back on the Planning Commission’s agenda and the developer is proposing more public benefits now, including $1.2 million to build a new roundabout. The commission will hold a public hearing on the so-called...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 hurt in crash involving 3 semi trucks, minivan on congested highway in Livingston County
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two drivers were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash involving three semi trucks and a minivan on a congested stretch of highway in Livingston County, officials said. The crash happened at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 6) in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23...
$3 ticket day ends in 100-person brawl at movie theater
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Four people were arrested after a 100-person fight broke out at a Pittsfield Township movie theater Saturday evening. Police responded to calls of a 50-person fight around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 4100 Carpenter Road, the location of Cinemark Ann Arbor 20 and IMAX.
Lafayette Coney Island closed after failing health inspection: "The rats were huge"
Iconic Detroit eatery Lafayette Coney Island, one of two landmark coney islands in the heart of downtown, is closed after videos showed rats scurrying through the restaurant.
Barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side, police onsite
Detroit police officers and a Special Response Team (SRT) are investigating a barricaded gunman situation on the city’s east side. Area residents are being advised to shelter in place until police know more.
