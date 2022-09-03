ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

The Oakland Press

Oakland County boys cross country top 25 list through Sept. 6

Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County boys runners so far this fall, updated through events of Sept. 6. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. Going forward, we will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
PORTAGE, MI
The Oakland Press

Long Lake Road construction delayed

Plans to close Long Lake Road between the north- and southbound Franklin Road in Bloomfield Township are delayed until Sept. 12, as the result of emergency sewer repairs. Work is expected to continue until Nov. 7. The road carries about 17,500 vehicles daily, according to county road commission officials. Homeowners...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations

Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
NOVI, MI
97.9 WGRD

Is This The Best Apple Orchard in Michigan?

Even though I'm a die-hard summer-lover (It's not over yet! Fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22!), I have to admit there are some things about fall that aren't so bad... Apple picking is one them!. Growing up in Southwest Michigan, it was a fall tradition in my family to...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man claims $1M Powerball prize

An Inkster man is looking forward to living debt-free after winning a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Derrick Harrell, 46, matched the five white balls – 06-24-35-37-44 – in the Aug. 24 drawing to win the $1 million prize. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.
INKSTER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Closure coming to road between Ann Arbor and Dexter for Amtrak railroad crossing work

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A well-traveled road between Ann Arbor and Dexter is closing for several days to allow for maintenance at a railroad crossing along the Huron River. Amtrak is slated to close the Zeeb Road crossing near the intersection of Huron River Drive in Scio Township between Wednesday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 11, for the project, according to a weekly road work schedule and advisory from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

New Northville Public Schools superintendent ready to lead, learn

Despite being located just miles away, RJ Webber admits he didn't know extensively about Northville when applying for the school superintendent position. A longtime assistant superintendent in the neighboring Novi Community School District, Webber remembers sitting in on his interviews and connecting with others in the community about all the positive things he heard.
NORTHVILLE, MI
The Oakland Press

3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out

On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Festivals in Romeo, Franklin return in full force with bumper crop and parades

The Romeo Peach Festival returned during the Labor Day weekend in full force after being canceled and scaled back in successive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — complete with royal courts, carnivals, marching bands and other end-of-summer pleasures. Kids scrambled to collect candy thrown by marchers Monday morning...
ROMEO, MI
The Oakland Press

Springfield releases new activities brochure

Check your mailbox the Springfield Township parks and recreation 2022 Fall and 2023 Winter brochure. Programs and events include: a co-ed basketball league, karate classes, a spaghetti dinner and tennis and pickleball clinics. Many programs and events have a minimum number of participants for the program or event to be...
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
fsrmagazine.com

Ford's Garage to Open Second Detroit-Based Restaurant

Ford’s Garage is set to open its second Detroit area restaurant. The budding burger-and-craft-beer franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself, has signed a lease for nearly 9,000 square feet of space at 44175 West 12 Mile Road at the Fountain Walk in Novi. Construction is set to begin in...
DETROIT, MI

