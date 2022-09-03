Home With Tess: See what sticks with this secret DIY weapon

Doing things yourself is an endeavor well worth the effort (well, most of the time anyway). But it also requires an immense amount of creativity, and not necessarily in the artistic way — more in the “how-the-hell-am-I-going-to-fix-this” type of way.

It’s a question that comes up time and time again as a homeowner. And the more projects you tackle yourself, the more likely you are to run into that question. Because let’s face it: DIY requires learning as you go, and not everything will call for expert-level installation.

As you deal more with this creative troubleshooting, you’ll start to find it helps to have some key items on hand at all times — a DIYer’s toolbox, if you will. I’m not talking about having your conventional “tools,” per se, but more like items you can reach for to solve pesky problems.

One of my favorite things I find myself using for these random problems? Double-sided tape — more specifically, the 3M double-sided foam tape.

I realize this may seem a little anti-climactic, but hear me out: This little sticky roll of foam has endless potential to assist with anything from making temporary adjustments to fixing irksome issues.

My first go-around with double-sided tape dates all the way back to my college dorm days when I wanted to hang a marquee sign I concocted out of cardboard letters, string lights and electrical tape. The sign said “Dream,” and through no fault of the double-sided tape, it slowly fell apart over the course of the year, which kind of felt like a bad omen because … well, you get the visual.

Despite that, my faith in the tape did not falter. I used it to hang things on walls in rentals throughout the years when I couldn’t use nails, and now, even in a house of my own, I still find myself using it for various reasons.

When I have something light I want to hang on my walls but am unsure of where it should go, I throw up a couple of plastic hooks backed with double-sided tape to get a feel of how it will look.

It also helps with filling in pesky gaps. I have an old, heavy mirror that is hanging from picture wire. It’s perfectly sturdy (for this, I did enlist the help of an expert installer: my dad). However, the bottom of it sits a bit wonky on my textured walls and wobbles when touched. My solution? Throwing a couple pieces of tape under both bottom corners of the mirror, and voila — no more wobbly mirror.

I also bought a cabinet with double doors that sits in my kitchen. One door stays closed with a latch, but the other is missing something to secure it. But a few pieces of double-sided tape stacked and shoved between the two doors helps keep them closed. Sure, I could have bought a latch and screwed it into the cabinet, but why do that when tape fixes the issues? I have no problem making a quick fix if it works and means I don’t have to break out the real toolbox.

“Tools” in your DIYer toolbox don’t need to be expensive or difficult to use. If you think about what you need to accomplish something, the answer could be hiding right in front of you. That’s the fun of DIY — the satisfaction that comes with finding answers on your own (and in an inexpensive way, if you’re especially crafty). Because while DIY might not always save you money, it is empowering to find a solution on your own — even if it means throwing some things together with tape.

