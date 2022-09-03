ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Fall Fest to feature hay rides, games, a frog-jumping contest and more

By Submitted by Case-Barlow Farm
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DA8Vm_0hgkGM0m00

Farm enthusiasts of all ages are invited to the 2022 Case-Barlow Farm Fall Fest, on Sunday, Sept. 18, from noon to 5 p.m. The fall event offers old-fashioned fun, activities, food and entertainment for families on the farm's 5-acre grounds.

Favorite Farm Fest activities like children's old fashioned games, small farm animals to pet, hay rides, music, blacksmith demonstrations, candle making, pumpkin bowling, apple bobbing and duck races will all be back. And, the entry fee of $10 for adults, $6 for children age 2 and up, covers all activities. Refreshments, including Case-Barlow Farm's famous root beer floats, hot dogs, cookies and ice cream will all be available for purchase.

New this year are a frog jumping contest, children's marble roller coaster activity and a hay hunt for toddlers.

Michael Cohill, known as "the marble man," will bring some marble toys to share with children, and teach them about the history of marbles in Akron. A "roller coaster" made up of pipes and tunnels will allow children to play and watch marbles roll.

Also, for the youngest farm fest goers, a fluffy hay stack will hide plastic gold coins that the youngsters can find and retrieve for a prize.

The 2022 Fall Fest serves as the main fundraising event for Case-Barlow Farm. This year's lead sponsor is the Kaulig Giving Foundation.

Case-Barlow Farm Inc. is an independent nonprofit corporation formed to restore the Case-Barlow homestead and to foster for future generations an appreciation for the spirit and heritage of its builders. CBF is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Ohio Historical Inventory, has received recognition by the Hudson Historical Society and is a designated Underground Railroad by the Friends of Freedom Society.

Tickets are available at the event. No pre-registration is required. The Case-Barlow Farm Fall Fest takes place rain or shine. Attendees should dress for the weather and for farm life --there might be mud. For more information about the fall fest, visit casebarlow.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsymom.com

Historic Schoenbrunn Village Comes Alive For The Annual Lantern Tour

Tour Historic Schoenbrunn Village lit with candlelight for the anticipated event: Autumn Lantern Tour Friday, September 16th & Saturday 17th. Visitors are welcome to carry a lantern to light their way as they travel through the village along the fall foliage and luminary-lined paths. Explore each cabin as you walk the candlelit path and immerse yourself in the traditional activities. Costumed volunteers will be demonstrating candle making, woodworking, sewing, corn grinding, butter churning, and more. Refreshments of warm apple cider and gingerbread will be given in the Schoolhouse for all guests.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Final Car Cruise of the Season Set For Sept 10 in G-Ville

Garrettsville – As early autumn sets in, the Garrettsville Chamber is poised to host the final Car Cruise of the 2022 season. The event, dubbed the Roger Angel Memorial Cruise Night & Bike Show, takes place on Saturday, September 10th from 3 to 6 pm (rain date Sept 17th). Angel is credited with introducing Chamber Cruise Nights to the community, a nod to his passion for classic American sports cars. To honor a man who was such an integral part of the Garrettsville community, the event takes place in the plaza near the Dairy Queen that Angel and his wife Connie formerly owned.
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Frogs#Toys#Small Farm#Hay#Favorite Farm Fest#Case Barlow Farm
WKYC

Euclid Italian restaurant turns diners into family

EUCLID, Ohio — At Mama Catena Vino e’ Cucina, or Mama Catena’s, as it’s affectionately called, diners are not only served with a traditional Sicilian affair, but they’re also treated to heaping portions of warmth, hospitality and family. The family behind the Italian restaurant in...
EUCLID, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Music
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious Crepes

The Tuscan crepe (and the drink lid I forgot to move before taking the photo)Photo by the author. This weekend, I saw Jaws for the first time at the movie theater. Yes, you read that right. It's taken me 27 years to finally watch Jaws. Feel free to call me uncultured. And in case you're wondering, I enjoyed it and can see why it's a classic.
WESTLAKE, OH
wwnytv.com

Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
WOOSTER, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy