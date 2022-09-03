ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Live updates: Alabama State football hosts Miles in Labor Day Classic

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
Alabama State football will look to win the first home game of the Eddie Robinson Jr. era when it takes on Miles in the fifth annual Labor Day Classic Saturday (5 p.m., ESPN+) at ASU Stadium.

The Hornets are 1-0 and coming off a 23-13 win over Howard in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta last week. They have never lost to the Golden Bears in 25 all-time meetings and won last season's Labor Day Classic 14-13 in overtime.

ASU fans will not only get to see the home debut of Robinson, a former star linebacker at ASU and 11-year NFL linebacker, but that of quarterback Dematrius Davis. Davis, a four-star recruit who transferred to Alabama State after one season at Auburn, impressed in his first college start with 221 total yards and a touchdown pass.

The Labor Day Classic began in 2017 with the Hornets taking on longtime rival Tuskegee. They won two of three meetings with the Golden Tigers from 2017 to 2019 before beating Miles last season.

Here are live updates from the game.

ASU 23, HOWARD 13:Eddie Robinson Jr. wins first game at Alabama State in MEAC/SWAC Challenge

ASU FOOTBALL:Three bold predictions for the Hornets during Eddie Robinson Jr.'s first season

SWAC MEDIA DAY:What ASU coach Eddie Robinson Jr. had to say at SWAC Media Day in Birmingham

SIGNING DAY:How Eddie Robinson Jr. built hisfirst signing class at Alabama State in two months

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com, by phone at 334-201-9117 and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

