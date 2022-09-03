Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Debuts New Look On WWE Raw
WWE is clearly not taking half-measures with the Dominik Mysterio heel turn. On the 9/5 episode of "WWE Raw," Dominik stepped out donning an all-black attire with his hair slicked back, as he was officially introduced as the newest member of The Judgment Day. The show began with WWE Hall...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey
Former UFC Champion and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey have been laying waste to the WWE since she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank; the situation grew worse when Rousey lost her rematch at SummerSlam in controversial fashion. She has been attacking referees and backstage talent — including recently arm-barring Adam Pearce — which has garnered a positive reaction from WWE fans.
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match
A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
John Cena & Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Hold Hands At Vince McMahon’s 77th Birthday
The 'Peacemaker' actor looked loved up at the big bash for his buddy Vince, who was seen for the first time since retiring as the head of the WWE last month.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Released
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling, and it was recently reported that Malakai Black had requested his release. Originally it was reported that his release request was not granted, but now Fightful Select is reporting that Black is effectively done with AEW for now.
wrestlinginc.com
What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
PWMania
Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married
On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
Report: CM Punk met with Tony Khan Tuesday, expected to be suspended or fired
The wild storm of speculation around the future of CM Punk with AEW could be cleared up today, and signs point toward either a suspension or departure for the AEW World Champion. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated filed a story this morning reporting that Punk met with AEW CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan Tuesday to discuss what happens next after Punk unloaded on Hangman Adam Page and the company’s EVPs, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, during a press conference after All Out in Chicago. That led to a physical altercation afterward, including Punk, the Bucks, Omega and longtime...
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Whether Tony Khan Should Fire CM Punk From AEW
Eric Bischoff understands that he's living in a proverbial glass house. On a special edition of "Bischoff Reacts," Eric Bischoff addressed the recent turmoil — and rumored melee — in the AEW locker room, but did so with more than a modicum of self-awareness. "I did a horses***...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Calls New WWE Champion 'A Diamond In The Rough'
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to his podcast Tuesday night to encourage fans not to underestimate one half of the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The former six-time world champion addressed comments from fans during the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast. One suggested WWE Women's Tag Champion Raquel Rodriguez lacks "a good partner." Rodriguez and her partner, Aliyah, became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on this week's "Monday Night RAW." The pair defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the titles, which were vacated in May by Naomi and Sasha Banks.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Expected To Bring Back Another Former Superstar On Tonight's Raw
This past week, a report dropped suggesting that WWE had been in contact with former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, with plans to have him return to the company after being let go in 2021. Strowman's return to the WWE was being viewed as a "when, not if" scenario, given the news that Triple H had taken over as Chief Content Officer of WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Gives Update On Her Recovery From Injury
It seems Becky Lynch could be on her way to returning to action soon. Lynch has been sidelined since suffering a separated shoulder injury in a match against her longtime rival, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, at SummerSlam on July 30. Speaking to Ryan Satin on the "Out of Character" podcast, Lynch said: "You know, I feel like I could be part Wolverine, because I think it's recovering pretty quickly. Considering how much pain I was in on Saturday at SummerSlam, I feel good. I feel like I could punch somebody in the face right now with this arm. Don't test me."
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders
That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
wrestlinginc.com
Colt Cabana Reacts To Tweets Following CM Punk's Press Scrum Comments
During the All Out post-show media scrum, newly-crowned AEW World Champion CM Punk went on a tirade against his former friend Colt Cabana. Punk didn't hold back, going into detail about real-life scenarios that the pair had encountered throughout the years, including the lawsuits they had against one another and the downfall of their friendship. Additionally, Punk criticized current AEW EVPs for spreading "lies and bulls***" in relation to the Cabana situation, and also furthered his real-life spat with "Hangman" Adam Page.
