It seems Becky Lynch could be on her way to returning to action soon. Lynch has been sidelined since suffering a separated shoulder injury in a match against her longtime rival, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, at SummerSlam on July 30. Speaking to Ryan Satin on the "Out of Character" podcast, Lynch said: "You know, I feel like I could be part Wolverine, because I think it's recovering pretty quickly. Considering how much pain I was in on Saturday at SummerSlam, I feel good. I feel like I could punch somebody in the face right now with this arm. Don't test me."

WWE ・ 16 HOURS AGO