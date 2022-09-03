‘Proud to be a leader’ — Meet the new FDNY chief of department, a native Staten Islander

Read full article on original website
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New 7-ELEVEN Gas Station Coming to Hanover Township, NJMorristown MinuteHanover, NJ
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
Six Injured in NYC Fire That Forced People to Jump From Building to Safety
New York, NY- Six people were injured during a fire in New York City including...
Staten Island NYCHA building without cooking gas since Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A building in the Mariners Harbor Houses has been without cooking gas since Saturday, the Advance has learned. National Grid observed gas leaks on multiple lines in 168 Brabant St. during a routine inspection at the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) property on Saturday, Sept. 3, and as a safety precaution turned off gas service for the entire building, according to elected officials.
YouTube rapper from Staten Island accused of defacing NYPD stationhouse, robbing would-be dirt-bike buyer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old YouTube rapper is accused of vandalizing the 123rd Precinct stationhouse in Tottenville with his graffiti tag. Authorities say that Matthew Cloth had been arrested earlier in the day in connection with the broad-daylight, gunpoint robbery of a victim who was trying to buy a dirt bike in the defendant’s Eltingville neighborhood.
How many moving violations were issued across NYC in July?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 46,259 moving violations summonses issued throughout New York City in the month of July, according to NYPD traffic data. The Patrol Bureau issued 36,049 violations. The Transportation Bureau issued 10,114 violations. The Housing Bureau issued 94 violations. The Transit Bureau issued two violations. The...
Subway rider elbowed in head during Queens phone robbery
The NYPD on Wednesday released video footage of a suspect they said elbowed a man during a robbery aboard a Queens subway train last week.
bronx.com
FDNY Firefighter, Robert Moran, 49, Arrested
On Sunday, September 04, 2022, at 2349 hours, the following 49-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested within the confines of the 68th Precinct in Brooklyn. refusal to take breath test. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Wednesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 11 p.m., until Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
Anthony Johnson reflects on 9/11: Reporter keeps clothes caked in World Trade Center dust
Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson reflects on the 21st anniversary of September 11, describing how he kept clothes caked in dust.
Staten Island man fractured cop’s nose with head-butt at hospital in 2020. Jail sentence is his payback.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No buts about it, a Brooklyn man who head-butted a cop in Richmond University Medical Center two years ago will serve some time in jail. Edgar Martinez was sentenced on Tuesday to six months behind bars and five years’ post-release supervision stemming from the Nov. 27, 2020 assault.
Crime alert: Purses snatched from stroller, walker and shopping carts at stores on Staten Island; NYPD seeks tips
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a man sought for questioning in connection with reported thefts of pocketbooks and wallets left unattended by women shopping at popular malls on Staten Island. Designer purses and wallets allegedly were stolen from a...
Max Rose on Working Families Party: ‘I will not be taking their line or endorsement’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic congressional candidate Max Rose said he will not be running on the Working Families Party (WFP) line or accepting their support in the general election as he prepares to face off with Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) in November. While Rose ran on the...
Wires down in Egbertville during rainstorm on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Con Edison truck was spotted responding to downed wires during the rainstorm on Tuesday. The intersection of Richmond Road and Summit Avenue was roped off with caution tape for a time due to wires that laded on the street and sidewalk late on Tuesday morning.
West Indian American Day Parade returns in full force to Brooklyn
The rich celebration of Caribbean culture is back in full force for the first time since the pandemic.
Source: Girl, 10, entered ice-cream truck voluntarily in Staten Island incident originally reported as abduction
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 10-year-old girl agreed to meet the 20-year-old driver of an ice-cream truck after they communicated for more than a week via social media, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The girl allegedly lied about her age, claiming that she was 18,...
Welcome back to school, Staten Island: Send your photos to the Advance/SILive
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island students are going back to school soon, and the Advance is asking readers to share their back-to-school photos. Post on Instagram and use the hashtag #SILive, or tag @siadvance in your post. New York City public schools begin on Thursday, Sept. 8. The...
‘We feel heartbroken, devastated and violated.’ 16-year-old Staten Island slay victim’s tearful aunt scorns killer.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Alexandra Klein was hanging decorations in the window of her family’s West Brighton home just nine days before Christmas in 2019 when her nephew Shane Kelly said he was going outside for a bit. It was early evening and hailing, but the 16-year-old said...
Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in Broad Daylight in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have reported that a 38-year-old woman...
Man sought for questioning in connection with reported thefts of copper wire, generators in Mariners Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual sought for questioning in connection with the alleged theft of items from a business in Mariners Harbor. An unidentified man crawled underneath a fence and removed copper wires and generators powered by...
White supremacists crash N.J.’s oldest Labor Day parade
Several members of a New Jersey white supremacy organization showed up unannounced for the South Plainfield Labor Day Parade on Monday wearing American flag masks and carrying a large banner that called for border closings. The town’s mayor Tweeted that the group, the New Jersey European Heritage Association, did not...
As murder trial nears, new details emerge in shooting of ex-Golden Gloves boxer at Staten Island barbecue in 2020
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New details about the slaying of a former boxer at a Clifton barbecue two years ago emerged Tuesday at a pretrial conference for the two defendants charged with murder in the case. Assistant District Attorney Adam Silberlight said victim Grashino Yancy’s femoral artery was severed...
