Jasper Flats sells out 75% of Phase 1 villas

A Naples address from the high $300’s and superior standard features push construction into Phase 2

Jasper Naples Development Company is pleased to announce outstanding sales of its new 54 unit, twin villa project in southeast Naples. Phase 1 units are under roof and on schedule for delivery dates starting in 3rd quarter, 2022. Pre-construction pricing and rolling completion dates have been determined for Phase 2 units. Community infrastructure and roads are complete. The community Pool and its surrounding Outdoor Living Area are currently under construction, including a gated area for lounging, dining, grilling and leisurely Fire Pit socializing.

A furnished model and on-site Sales Office are also under construction. Since Jasper Flats is an active construction zone, it can be viewed when accompanied by an agent, by appointment only. See contact information below.

The response to Jasper Flats’ very competitive pricing and impressive list of standard fittings and finishes has been strong and consistent. It offers single and two-story residences with two and three bedroom floorplans, each with attached, single-car garages. Villa pricing starts in the high $300,000’s for a well appointed unit. Lake and privacy-loving landscaped orientations are available, with Phase 2 offering more site and elevation selections.

Jasper Flats has a business-convenient Naples location on Whitaker Road, minutes from downtown Naples. It is local to the Commercial/Industrial Boulevards business hub, Naples Community Hospital, Physicians Regional and the city government center. As a part of Naples expanding footprint, Jasper offers close access to new residential and business development corridors via fast and easy access to I-75, US Route 41, Davis, Rattlesnake Hammock, Livingston and Collier Boulevards. The area’s newer, widened and improved highways manage even seasonal traffic more smoothly. As a growing home town district, Jasper is served by Publix, Oakes Farms, Walmart, Lowe’s and Home Depot, multiple home furnishings shops and various Farmers’ Markets. Celebration Park, the Zoo, and local park districts, recreation and fitness centers support and encourage the area’s home town appeal all year long. As Naples grows south and east, so will the list of Jasper Flats’ neighborhood specialty and service providers.

Jasper’s superior location on a quiet city street weighs heavily in its favor. The twin villa design was chosen for its proven efficiencies and livability, and its Outdoor Living Area is being augmented to promote a sense of community among homeowners. All units feature side-entry floorplans that open into the main living area for an impactful first impression and enduring curb appeal. Three 2- and 3-Bedroom floorplans are available, with the latter including a 3rd full Bath. High ceilings, 8-foot slider doors and open space, Great Room floorplans enhance a sense of spaciousness in all Jasper Flats homes.

The Montana is the largest 2-Bedroom, single-story unit and offers 1,350 square feet under air. Its Great Room features triple slider-door access to its optional rear Deck and a large L-shaped Kitchen with oversized quartz-topped island. Ten-foot ceilings increase its sense of spaciousness. The Montana’s Master Suite includes his and hers Closets and the Bath features a dual sink vanity and glass enclosed Shower. The 2nd Bedroom has the same Shower enclosure and pocket door access to its full Bath.

The somewhat smaller Dakota floorplan offers 1,264 square feet under air. It also features 10-foot ceilings throughout and a quartz-topped island Kitchen with central sink that overlooks the Great Room. The Dakota’s split bedroom layout puts the Master Suite to the rear of the unit and includes double slider-door access to its optional rear Deck.

The 2-story Colorado is Jasper’s largest floorplan at 1,555 square feet under air. Its design is based on the single-level Dakota floorplan and has been structurally engineered to include an upper floor 3rd Bedroom Suite with adjoining 3rd full Bath that includes a full glass shower enclosure.

Each twin-villa is built with reinforced concrete block construction, engineered roof trusses with hurricane rated tie-downs and Low-E impact-rated sliding glass doors and windows. Insulated entry doors and durable automatic metal garage doors are standard. Recessed lighting is included and all units are pre-wired for cable, additional ceiling lights and fans. Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are installed with battery back ups. Highly efficient and space-saving tankless water heaters are standard in all units. 16 SEER central heat and air conditioning systems are included and all air conditioned spaces are insulated. Solid core 8-foot panel doors are standard. Bedrooms include wall to wall carpeting and ventilated wood shelving systems are standard in all closets.

Jasper Flats’ kitchens include solid wood Shaker style cabinetry with 42-inch high uppers and quartz countertops are standard throughout the unit with tile backsplashes. Single basin stainless or Luxart under-mounted sinks are standard as is luxury vinyl tile flooring in the main living areas. Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances - including quiet-source dishwashers - Moen fittings and superior 3/4 horsepower disposals complete the Kitchens. All shower areas are finished with porcelain tiles, and Bathroom flooring is luxury vinyl. Safety tempered glass shower enclosures per plan are standard.

Jasper Flats is located on Whitaker Road, Naples, FL 34112, between County Barn Road and Santa Barbara Boulevard. Appointments are necessary until the on-site Sales Office is completed. Sales and marketing are represented by John R. Wood Developer Resources, a division of John R. Wood Properties. For further information, contact Jaime Downey, (239) 537-5805, or jdowney@johnrwood.com, or Cheryl Deering, (239) 691-4455, or cdeering@johnrwood.com.