ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Jasper Flats sells out 75% of Phase 1 villas

By Lucitt & Co.
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16G2dz_0hgkDDxc00

A Naples address from the high $300’s and superior standard features push construction into Phase 2

Jasper Naples Development Company is pleased to announce outstanding sales of its new 54 unit, twin villa project in southeast Naples. Phase 1 units are under roof and on schedule for delivery dates starting in 3rd quarter, 2022. Pre-construction pricing and rolling completion dates have been determined for Phase 2 units. Community infrastructure and roads are complete. The community Pool and its surrounding Outdoor Living Area are currently under construction, including a gated area for lounging, dining, grilling and leisurely Fire Pit socializing.

A furnished model and on-site Sales Office are also under construction. Since Jasper Flats is an active construction zone, it can be viewed when accompanied by an agent, by appointment only. See contact information below.

The response to Jasper Flats’ very competitive pricing and impressive list of standard fittings and finishes has been strong and consistent. It offers single and two-story residences with two and three bedroom floorplans, each with attached, single-car garages. Villa pricing starts in the high $300,000’s for a well appointed unit. Lake and privacy-loving landscaped orientations are available, with Phase 2 offering more site and elevation selections.

Jasper Flats has a business-convenient Naples location on Whitaker Road, minutes from downtown Naples.  It is local to the Commercial/Industrial Boulevards business hub, Naples Community Hospital, Physicians Regional and the city government center.  As a part of Naples expanding footprint, Jasper offers close access to new residential and business development corridors via fast and easy access to I-75, US Route 41, Davis, Rattlesnake Hammock, Livingston and Collier Boulevards.  The area’s newer, widened and improved highways manage even seasonal traffic more smoothly.  As a growing home town district, Jasper is served by Publix, Oakes Farms, Walmart, Lowe’s and Home Depot, multiple home furnishings shops and various Farmers’ Markets.  Celebration Park, the Zoo, and local park districts, recreation and fitness centers support and encourage the area’s home town appeal all year long.  As Naples grows south and east, so will the list of Jasper Flats’ neighborhood specialty and service providers.

Jasper’s superior location on a quiet city street weighs heavily in its favor. The twin villa design was chosen for its proven efficiencies and livability, and its Outdoor Living Area is being augmented to promote a sense of community among homeowners. All units feature side-entry floorplans that open into the main living area for an impactful first impression and enduring curb appeal. Three 2- and 3-Bedroom floorplans are available, with the latter including a 3rd full Bath. High ceilings, 8-foot slider doors and open space, Great Room floorplans enhance a sense of spaciousness in all Jasper Flats homes.

The Montana is the largest 2-Bedroom, single-story unit and offers 1,350 square feet under air. Its Great Room features triple slider-door access to its optional rear Deck and a large L-shaped Kitchen with oversized quartz-topped island. Ten-foot ceilings increase its sense of spaciousness. The Montana’s Master Suite includes his and hers Closets and the Bath features a dual sink vanity and glass enclosed Shower. The 2nd Bedroom has the same Shower enclosure and pocket door access to its full Bath.

The somewhat smaller Dakota floorplan offers 1,264 square feet under air. It also features 10-foot ceilings throughout and a quartz-topped island Kitchen with central sink that overlooks the Great Room. The Dakota’s split bedroom layout puts the Master Suite to the rear of the unit and includes double slider-door access to its optional rear Deck.

The 2-story Colorado is Jasper’s largest floorplan at 1,555 square feet under air. Its design is based on the single-level Dakota floorplan and has been structurally engineered to include an upper floor 3rd Bedroom Suite with adjoining 3rd full Bath that includes a full glass shower enclosure.

Each twin-villa is built with reinforced concrete block construction, engineered roof trusses with hurricane rated tie-downs and Low-E impact-rated sliding glass doors and windows. Insulated entry doors and durable automatic metal garage doors are standard. Recessed lighting is included and all units are pre-wired for cable, additional ceiling lights and fans. Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are installed with battery back ups. Highly efficient and space-saving tankless water heaters are standard in all units. 16 SEER central heat and air conditioning systems are included and all air conditioned spaces are insulated. Solid core 8-foot panel doors are standard. Bedrooms include wall to wall carpeting and ventilated wood shelving systems are standard in all closets.

Jasper Flats’ kitchens include solid wood Shaker style cabinetry with 42-inch high uppers and quartz countertops are standard throughout the unit with tile backsplashes. Single basin stainless or Luxart under-mounted sinks are standard as is luxury vinyl tile flooring in the main living areas. Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances - including quiet-source dishwashers - Moen fittings and superior 3/4 horsepower disposals complete the Kitchens. All shower areas are finished with porcelain tiles, and Bathroom flooring is luxury vinyl. Safety tempered glass shower enclosures per plan are standard.

Jasper Flats is located on Whitaker Road, Naples, FL 34112, between County Barn Road and Santa Barbara Boulevard. Appointments are necessary until the on-site Sales Office is completed. Sales and marketing are represented by John R. Wood Developer Resources, a division of John R. Wood Properties. For further information, contact Jaime Downey, (239) 537-5805, or jdowney@johnrwood.com, or Cheryl Deering, (239) 691-4455, or cdeering@johnrwood.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

More apartment complexes are coming to SWFL

In this Gulfshore Business report, it may seem like everywhere you look new apartments are going up across southwest Florida, but what’s behind all the development?. While it may seem like only a few years ago there were only a few apartment complexes, well those times have changed. Gary...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Single-family homes known as ‘horizontal apartments’ popping up

They aren’t single-family homes for sale. They aren’t condos sharing common walls. They aren’t multi-story apartments with tenants above or below you. They are something new to Southwest Florida, communities of single-family homes, sometimes called horizontal apartments, for rent only. The first one, The Odyssey by Soltura, opened July 1 with 129 units on Forum Boulevard east of Interstate 75. It’s not going to be the last.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Naples, FL
Real Estate
City
East Lake, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Naples, FL
Business
City
Naples, FL
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
City
Villas, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Amazon no longer plans on building a facility in Fort Myers

Amazon has pulled the plug on a new facility it had planned in Fort Myers. Mayor Kevin Anderson and City Councilman Fred Burson have confirmed that the deal is off. The facility was supposed to be built on SR-82 across from The Forum. Amazon pulled out, in part, because the...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bonita Springs’ Farmer Mike’s opens for season

Farmer Mike’s re-opened to the public Wednesday after being closed for the summer. Owner Michael Clevenger is a third-generation farmer in Bonita Springs. His grandfather Jim and father Mike started the business more than 25 years ago off Rosemary Drive on a 10-acre field. After being pushed out of that area shortly after, they wound up on a 40-acre field off Morton Avenue.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Uncle Julio’s Mexican restaurant launches in Naples

Uncle Julio’s Mexican restaurant launches this afternoon on a new outparcel lot in the northwest corner of the Coastland Center mall property in Naples. “We’ve been excited about coming to Naples for some time now and we’re thrilled to be open, which is happening today,” said Dan Wheeler, chief marketing officer of Uncle Julio’s Corp. “Today is all systems go and we can’t wait to open those doors.” The restaurant’s grand opening celebration will be later this month when the smashing of a large chocolate piñata will replace the traditional ribbon-cutting.
NAPLES, FL
idesignarch.com

Tropical Colonial Style Luxury Home with Caribbean Vibe

This beautiful home in Naples, Florida features tropical inspired architecture with louvered Bahama shutters and lacy balcony railings. Designed by Kukk Architecture & Design, the home feels like a private boutique resort in the West Indies. The expansive outdoor living spaces include a covered patio, swimming pool and sunken poolside...
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recessed Lighting#Air Conditioning#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Infrastructure#Reinforced Concrete#Business Industry#Linus Business#Outdoor Living Area#Sales Office
gulfshorebusiness.com

Empire Bagel Factory launches in Lee County

Naples-based Empire Bagel Factory launched its first Lee County location on Tuesday in Fort Myers. The new store is behind Chick-fil-A near Alico Road and Interstate 75 in the Alico Business Center, 9961 Interstate Commerce Drive, Unit 195. The local business co-owned by Lucas and Rachel Oest opened its third Collier County location last fall in the Flash complex, 9995 Tamiami Trail E., across from Treviso Bay in East Naples. Empire Bagel also has locations on Collier Boulevard on Marco Island and at Vanderbilt Commons in North Naples. Empire Bagel shops are open daily for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a menu of bagel varieties, breakfast sandwiches, sub sandwiches, wraps, salads, coffees and drinks.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

TAXING Issue: Property values are way up. So what about taxes?

THIS YEAR TURNS OUT TO BE extraordinary for tax collectors in the Sunshine State because county governments are going to see record jumps in the booty — or bounty, if you will — they’re able to collect after the hot-market months of 2021. “We are looking at sales occurring in 2021 to set 2022 value,” explains Dorothy Jacks, Palm Beach County’s property appraiser, who points to jumps of 15% in taxable values in the county. That’s a sizeable windfall for county commissioners who determine how much money they’ll need or want in a new budget, and then set millage rates, taxing property owners, to reach it.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Sizzle Dining Restaurant Week begins in SWFL

Sizzle Dining Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday for a three-week run through Sept. 28, putting Southwest Florida patrons in restaurant seats and providing businesses a boost before the busy season begins following a slow summer. This month’s local foodie event allows diners to save on prix-fixe meals at nearly 50 restaurants in Collier and Lee counties.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Walmart
Marconews.com

3 To Do: ‘Evening on Fifth’ and more

Enjoy live music, shopping, dining and dancing in downtown Naples. Monthly event returns to Fifth Avenue South from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Restaurants and bars along the avenue will be offer specials on food and drinks. Evenings on Fifth continues every second Thursday of the month. For more information,...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers City Council expected to discuss allowing golf carts on certain roads

On Tuesday, the Fort Myers City Council is expected to discuss the possibility of taking the golf cart off the course and letting people drive them on certain roads. The people WINK News have spoken to are not too keen on the idea of having golf carts out there on the roads with other cars in the City of Fort Myers. They want to do everything in their power to make sure all of their family members, including the furry ones, are safe and out of harm’s way.
FORT MYERS, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Long Beach of Naples in Florida

Naples has become a popular yet fairly quiet coastal community in Southwest Florida. In recent years, rapid growth is being noted in terms of resorts, shopping malls, and golf courses. However, they are still a beach place first and foremost, and they want it to stay that way. The beaches...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman wins $1M in scratch-off ticket

A Cape Coral woman has claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game. Jenny Marotzke, 38, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery. Marotzke won the money from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy