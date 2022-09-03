Antilles sells all the best features

Fine finishes, resort level amenities and located in the middle of everything that ranks Naples, Marco Island and SW Florida as top lifestyle destinations

As good as life can be when lived in a quiet community, it gets even better when the fees are low, the amenities are high and the attractions are local. Naples’ world class cultural venues, resort-row shopping and fine dining opportunities are an easy drive from Antilles, and Marco Island’s small town charms, white sand beaches and easy access sport fishing is even closer. So are the grocery, lifestyle and convenience stores that make day to day chores easier and more efficient. Now that the throes of moving in are behind them, Antilles’ Phase One homeowners have been discovering the other joys of the area by exploring its lower keyattractions this summer. Rookery Bay, the Isle of Capri and Goodland are soft spoken gems of local, sub tropical color. The Zoo, Celebration Park’s food truck and waterfront dining experience, the Botanical Gardens and Revs ‘hot car’ Museum at the airport when the afternoon rains come are all as exceptional as they are Naples-only attractions. Manatee, turtle, alligator and panther spotting are exotic, all-ages games for long drives through the sawgrasses and Everglades. Like everything else in Florida, they are also state income tax free.

Travel + Leisure Magazine has ranked Naples at the top of its Safest Cities List, a particularly significant distinction when considering where to live. Add to that plus side Antilles’ long list of premium building standards and community amenities. Its Coach Homes are all built as 4-unit, single-floor, 3-Bedroom residences with attached Garages and screened-in Lanais. They showcase classically elegant, West Indies Island style architecture presented in dove grey tones with sharp white and charcoal trims and highlights. Exteriors are superior concrete block construction with stucco smooth coat finishes. Classic Coach Homes are distinguished by striking 2-story exterior staircases as design focal points. The first floor Saba features a Great Room floorplan with 1,537 square feet under air. The upper floor Tobago is a 1,509 square foot residence with higher ceilings for a wide open ambience and unobstructed views to the south. The Classics offer single-car Garages and are priced from the high $400,000’s. The remaining upper floor Grand Coach Homes are 2,444 square feet under air and include 2-car Garages. They are priced from the low $600,000’s. Lake and landscaped orientations are available

Antilles’ high ceilings and triple-wide slider door-and-window walls create open, airy spaces that are as well engineered and appointed as they are solidly built and stylishly presented. Antilles’ standard finishes include substantial 8-foot, solid core interior doors, hurricane-rated windows and doors, Shaker style Kitchen cabinetry with 42-inch high uppers, tall baseboards, wide trims, sleek rocker style lighting switches, cove ceilings per plan, wide profile, porcelain tile or luxury vinyl tile flooring and subtle designer carpeting in the bedrooms. Kohler plumbing fixtures, heavy-weight frameless glass shower enclosures and custom designed wood Closet shelving that promotes air ventilation are standard in all units. All residences include Linen Closets, Pantries, walk-in Master Closets and separate Laundry Rooms. Quartz countertops are standard throughout, as are Kitchen island pendant fixtures and stainless steel Kitchen appliances - including on-trend French door style refrigerators. Recessed lighting and advance wiring for data, voice and video are standard. Concrete roof tiles and brick paver walk and driveways coordinate with the homes and create a refined and elegant community presentation. Interior roads will be graded and repaved when construction is completed. When comparing other new construction communities in the Naples area to Antilles, please note that what sets its homes apart is also included as standard in the list price.

Considering Antilles’ 54-acre, 212 unit size, JMD Development has allotted a generous amount of space to its amenities. The Flamingo Club encompasses 14,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor features and the oversized 3,500 square foot Resort Pool is a perfect example of the developers’ attention to detail. It is designed with a wide and inviting wade-in, sun shelf Entry homeowners love. The Pool’s fluid design includes curved sides to create nooks and natural separations to accommodate family or small group swim areas. It also features a negative perimeter edge that appears at low angles to overflow into Antilles’ own 5-acre Kingfisher Lake and wetland preserve like a stepped water feature gently meandering through the community. The Lake’s triple-tiered fountains are wonderfully highlighted at night and provide soothing waterfall sounds, especially pleasing in the evenings and early morning hours. A multi person heated Spa is adjacent to the Pool and the huge Tiki-Hut is opposite, with end-to-end, quartz-topped service bar and BBQ grilling area. Antilles’ pergola shaded Fire Pit has become a winter season favorite and site of many evening cocktail celebrations.

Outside the gated Pool area, Antilles’ regulation Bocce and Pickleball Courts have attracted players at every level of expertise. Equipment is provided by JMD Development for the use of homeowners and their guests at no cost. It also added a 4-hole Putting Green recently. As a family owned and operated company, the principals have taken a personal interest in every phase of Antilles’ development. As a community, a sense of goodwill and the kind of friendliness that evolves from the easy exchanges of information and resources when everyone is new to the community at the same time seems to be a rule of social interactions. Antilles is a nice place to live.

The Flamingo Club amenity center was designed to be at the heart of the community. In addition to its expansive Outdoor Living Area, it is as representative of Antilles’ luxury resort presentation as it is of the quality built into every residence. Executive services are managed here and the Exercise and Fitness Center, Maintenance Office and Catering Kitchen are to the rear. Antilles’ Selection Center, where buyers determine their personalizing options, is also there and will be converted for the homeowners use when sales and marketing are complete. The huge Gathering Room occupies about one-half of the Club’s 5,000 square foot expanse and features wall to wall views across the community. It includes the Fireplace Lounge with comfortable furnishings and a big screen TV, Sonny’s all day Coffee Bar and multiple round tables and chairs perfect for dining and general socializing.

Antilles is a gated community 2 miles south of Tamiami Trail East (US 41), off Collier Boulevard (SR 951). Turn east on Port Au Prince Road and continue to The Flamingo Club, 155 Indies Drive East, Naples, FL 34114. Antilles is represented by JRW Developer Resources, a division of John R. Wood Properties. Please refer to AntillesNaples.com to register or call 239-691-4455 for an appointment. The Sales Center is open daily 10AM to 5PM and Noon to 5PM on Sundays. Jaime and Kerry are on site to represent the property.