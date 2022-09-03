ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Antilles sells all the best features

By Lucitt & Co.
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ycp75_0hgkDC4t00

Fine finishes, resort level amenities and located in the middle of everything that ranks Naples, Marco Island and SW Florida as top lifestyle destinations

As good as life can be when lived in a quiet community, it gets even better when the fees are low, the amenities are high and the attractions are local.  Naples’ world class cultural venues, resort-row shopping and fine dining opportunities are an easy drive from Antilles, and Marco Island’s small town charms, white sand beaches and easy access sport fishing is even closer.  So are the grocery, lifestyle and convenience stores that make day to day chores easier and more efficient.   Now that the throes of moving in are behind them, Antilles’ Phase One homeowners have been discovering the other joys of the area by exploring its lower keyattractions this summer.  Rookery Bay, the Isle of Capri and Goodland are soft spoken gems of local, sub tropical color.  The Zoo, Celebration Park’s food truck and waterfront dining experience, the Botanical Gardens and Revs ‘hot car’ Museum at the airport when the afternoon rains come are all as exceptional as they are Naples-only attractions.  Manatee, turtle, alligator and panther spotting are exotic, all-ages games for long drives through the sawgrasses and Everglades.  Like everything else in Florida, they are also state income tax free.

Travel + Leisure Magazine has ranked Naples at the top of its Safest Cities List, a particularly significant distinction when considering where to live.  Add to that plus side Antilles’ long list of premium building standards and community amenities.  Its Coach Homes are all built as 4-unit, single-floor, 3-Bedroom residences with attached Garages and screened-in Lanais.  They showcase classically elegant, West Indies Island style architecture presented in dove grey tones with sharp white and charcoal trims and highlights.  Exteriors are superior concrete block construction with stucco smooth coat finishes.  Classic Coach Homes are distinguished by striking 2-story exterior staircases as design focal points.  The first floor Saba features a Great Room floorplan with 1,537 square feet under air.  The upper floor Tobago is a 1,509 square foot residence with higher ceilings for a wide open ambience and unobstructed views to the south.  The Classics offer single-car Garages and are priced from the high $400,000’s.  The remaining upper floor Grand Coach Homes are 2,444 square feet under air and include 2-car Garages.  They are priced from the low $600,000’s.  Lake and landscaped orientations are available

Antilles’ high ceilings and triple-wide slider door-and-window walls create open, airy spaces that are as well engineered and appointed as they are solidly built and stylishly presented.  Antilles’ standard finishes include substantial 8-foot, solid core interior doors, hurricane-rated windows and doors, Shaker style Kitchen cabinetry with 42-inch high uppers, tall baseboards, wide trims, sleek rocker style lighting switches, cove ceilings per plan, wide profile, porcelain tile or luxury vinyl tile flooring and subtle designer carpeting in the bedrooms.  Kohler plumbing fixtures, heavy-weight frameless glass shower enclosures and custom designed wood Closet shelving that promotes air ventilation are standard in all units.   All residences include Linen Closets, Pantries, walk-in Master Closets and separate Laundry Rooms.  Quartz countertops are standard throughout, as are Kitchen island pendant fixtures and stainless steel Kitchen appliances - including on-trend French door style refrigerators.  Recessed lighting and advance wiring for data, voice and video are standard.  Concrete roof tiles and brick paver walk and driveways coordinate with the homes and create a refined and elegant community presentation.  Interior roads will be graded and repaved when construction is completed.  When comparing other new construction communities in the Naples area to Antilles, please note that what sets its homes apart is also included as standard in the list price. 

Considering Antilles’ 54-acre, 212 unit size, JMD Development has allotted a generous amount of space to its amenities.  The Flamingo Club encompasses 14,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor features and the oversized 3,500 square foot Resort Pool is a perfect example of the developers’ attention to detail.  It is designed with a wide and inviting wade-in, sun shelf Entry homeowners love.  The Pool’s fluid design includes curved sides to create nooks and natural separations to accommodate family or small group swim areas.  It also features a negative perimeter edge that appears at low angles to overflow into Antilles’ own 5-acre Kingfisher Lake and wetland preserve like a stepped water feature gently meandering through the community.  The Lake’s triple-tiered fountains are wonderfully highlighted at night and provide soothing waterfall sounds, especially pleasing in the evenings and early morning hours.  A multi person heated Spa is adjacent to the Pool and the huge Tiki-Hut is opposite, with end-to-end, quartz-topped service bar and BBQ grilling area.   Antilles’ pergola shaded Fire Pit has become a winter season favorite and site of many evening cocktail celebrations.

Outside the gated Pool area, Antilles’ regulation Bocce and Pickleball Courts have attracted players at every level of expertise. Equipment is provided by JMD Development for the use of homeowners and their guests at no cost. It also added a 4-hole Putting Green recently. As a family owned and operated company, the principals have taken a personal interest in every phase of Antilles’ development. As a community, a sense of goodwill and the kind of friendliness that evolves from the easy exchanges of information and resources when everyone is new to the community at the same time seems to be a rule of social interactions. Antilles is a nice place to live.

The Flamingo Club amenity center was designed to be at the heart of the community. In addition to its expansive Outdoor Living Area, it is as representative of Antilles’ luxury resort presentation as it is of the quality built into every residence. Executive services are managed here and the Exercise and Fitness Center, Maintenance Office and Catering Kitchen are to the rear. Antilles’ Selection Center, where buyers determine their personalizing options, is also there and will be converted for the homeowners use when sales and marketing are complete. The huge Gathering Room occupies about one-half of the Club’s 5,000 square foot expanse and features wall to wall views across the community. It includes the Fireplace Lounge with comfortable furnishings and a big screen TV, Sonny’s all day Coffee Bar and multiple round tables and chairs perfect for dining and general socializing.

Antilles is a gated community 2 miles south of Tamiami Trail East (US 41), off Collier Boulevard (SR 951). Turn east on Port Au Prince Road and continue to The Flamingo Club, 155 Indies Drive East, Naples, FL 34114. Antilles is represented by JRW Developer Resources, a division of John R. Wood Properties. Please refer to AntillesNaples.com to register or call 239-691-4455 for an appointment. The Sales Center is open daily 10AM to 5PM and Noon to 5PM on Sundays. Jaime and Kerry are on site to represent the property.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gulfshorebusiness.com

Sizzle Dining Restaurant Week begins in SWFL

Sizzle Dining Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday for a three-week run through Sept. 28, putting Southwest Florida patrons in restaurant seats and providing businesses a boost before the busy season begins following a slow summer. This month’s local foodie event allows diners to save on prix-fixe meals at nearly 50 restaurants in Collier and Lee counties.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Uncle Julio’s Mexican restaurant launches in Naples

Uncle Julio’s Mexican restaurant launches this afternoon on a new outparcel lot in the northwest corner of the Coastland Center mall property in Naples. “We’ve been excited about coming to Naples for some time now and we’re thrilled to be open, which is happening today,” said Dan Wheeler, chief marketing officer of Uncle Julio’s Corp. “Today is all systems go and we can’t wait to open those doors.” The restaurant’s grand opening celebration will be later this month when the smashing of a large chocolate piñata will replace the traditional ribbon-cutting.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The housing market continues heating up in SWFL

A scorching housing market has put Cape Coral and other southwest Florida cities at the top of the list put together by The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. One realtor said she sold a home to someone who still works in New York. The home has views of Cape’s canal waterways, which may be more appealing than the grinding work in the city that never sleeps.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Labor Day enjoyed by people on Lowdermilk Beach

Along the coast in Naples, people were cooling off in the water at Lowdermilk Beach Park as they enjoyed the Labor Day holiday. When 4-year-old Adalynn Rominger goes to the beach, she smiles from ear to ear. “This is cool!”. Adalynn also laughs a lot because there’s the sun,...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goodland, FL
Local
Florida Business
Naples, FL
Real Estate
Marco Island, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Naples, FL
Business
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
Naples, FL
Lifestyle
Marco Island, FL
Business
Marco Island, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Marco Island, FL
Florida Weekly

Single-family homes known as ‘horizontal apartments’ popping up

They aren’t single-family homes for sale. They aren’t condos sharing common walls. They aren’t multi-story apartments with tenants above or below you. They are something new to Southwest Florida, communities of single-family homes, sometimes called horizontal apartments, for rent only. The first one, The Odyssey by Soltura, opened July 1 with 129 units on Forum Boulevard east of Interstate 75. It’s not going to be the last.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: ‘Evening on Fifth’ and more

Enjoy live music, shopping, dining and dancing in downtown Naples. Monthly event returns to Fifth Avenue South from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Restaurants and bars along the avenue will be offer specials on food and drinks. Evenings on Fifth continues every second Thursday of the month. For more information,...
NAPLES, FL
idesignarch.com

Tropical Colonial Style Luxury Home with Caribbean Vibe

This beautiful home in Naples, Florida features tropical inspired architecture with louvered Bahama shutters and lacy balcony railings. Designed by Kukk Architecture & Design, the home feels like a private boutique resort in the West Indies. The expansive outdoor living spaces include a covered patio, swimming pool and sunken poolside...
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Fitness#Plumbing#Furnishings#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Isle Of Capri#Travel Leisure Magazine
tourcounsel.com

The Long Beach of Naples in Florida

Naples has become a popular yet fairly quiet coastal community in Southwest Florida. In recent years, rapid growth is being noted in terms of resorts, shopping malls, and golf courses. However, they are still a beach place first and foremost, and they want it to stay that way. The beaches...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bonita Springs’ Farmer Mike’s opens for season

Farmer Mike’s re-opened to the public Wednesday after being closed for the summer. Owner Michael Clevenger is a third-generation farmer in Bonita Springs. His grandfather Jim and father Mike started the business more than 25 years ago off Rosemary Drive on a 10-acre field. After being pushed out of that area shortly after, they wound up on a 40-acre field off Morton Avenue.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Empire Bagel Factory launches in Lee County

Naples-based Empire Bagel Factory launched its first Lee County location on Tuesday in Fort Myers. The new store is behind Chick-fil-A near Alico Road and Interstate 75 in the Alico Business Center, 9961 Interstate Commerce Drive, Unit 195. The local business co-owned by Lucas and Rachel Oest opened its third Collier County location last fall in the Flash complex, 9995 Tamiami Trail E., across from Treviso Bay in East Naples. Empire Bagel also has locations on Collier Boulevard on Marco Island and at Vanderbilt Commons in North Naples. Empire Bagel shops are open daily for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a menu of bagel varieties, breakfast sandwiches, sub sandwiches, wraps, salads, coffees and drinks.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

More apartment complexes are coming to SWFL

In this Gulfshore Business report, it may seem like everywhere you look new apartments are going up across southwest Florida, but what’s behind all the development?. While it may seem like only a few years ago there were only a few apartment complexes, well those times have changed. Gary...
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
mitechnews.com

Avelo Expands Kalamazoo Service With Non-Stop Service To Fort Myers For $79

KALAMAZOO — Avelo Airlines announced it is expanding service from Kalamazoo / Battle Creek International Airport with the addition of a second nonstop flight to Fort Myers offering one-way fares between AZO and Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport starting at $79. Avelo will operate Boeing Next-Generation 737s...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Florida Weekly

TAXING Issue: Property values are way up. So what about taxes?

THIS YEAR TURNS OUT TO BE extraordinary for tax collectors in the Sunshine State because county governments are going to see record jumps in the booty — or bounty, if you will — they’re able to collect after the hot-market months of 2021. “We are looking at sales occurring in 2021 to set 2022 value,” explains Dorothy Jacks, Palm Beach County’s property appraiser, who points to jumps of 15% in taxable values in the county. That’s a sizeable windfall for county commissioners who determine how much money they’ll need or want in a new budget, and then set millage rates, taxing property owners, to reach it.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman wins $1M in scratch-off ticket

A Cape Coral woman has claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game. Jenny Marotzke, 38, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery. Marotzke won the money from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Amazon no longer plans on building a facility in Fort Myers

Amazon has pulled the plug on a new facility it had planned in Fort Myers. Mayor Kevin Anderson and City Councilman Fred Burson have confirmed that the deal is off. The facility was supposed to be built on SR-82 across from The Forum. Amazon pulled out, in part, because the...
FORT MYERS, FL
seminoletribune.org

Photos: ‘Fun Day’ in Immokalee

The Immokalee community enjoyed a hot summer day in the cool of the gym for a day of bingo, cornhole, lunch and just enjoying each other’s company. The day started with an early morning walk/run through the reservation, followed by breakfast and the rest of the day’s activities. There was no holiday or event to celebrate on Aug. 19, but Immokalee Council Liaison Raymond Garza Sr. planned the event – known as “Fun Day” – to bring the community together with no real reason other than camaraderie.
IMMOKALEE, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy