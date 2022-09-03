ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aura' Sky Pool and other rooftop amenities attracting buyers

By B-Squared Advertising
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eSlss_0hgkD8dE00

Interest in Naples’ newest luxury high-rise tower can be described as “sky high.” The 15-story Aura at Metropolitan Naples features only 56 luxury residences and is located on a 5.3-acre parcel at the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and Davis Boulevard, just a short walk or bike ride to downtown.

Aura includes a mix of beautifully designed two-, three- and four-bedroom residences, many with a den. Prices currently range from $2 to over $6 million.

But, it’s not just the luxurious residences or its great location that are attracting buyers to Aura. It’s also the tower’s incredible amenities, including its rooftop infinity pool.

“Aura features the highest pool in the downtown area and is the only sky pool offering residents and their guests spectacular views of picturesque downtown Naples, the beautiful and reflective waters of Naples Bay and the azure and white waves of the Gulf of Mexico,” noted Ed Gonzalez, the project’s Director of Sales.

However, the infinity pool isn’t the only rooftop amenity. Those who love to exercise will also rejoice at the fact the state-of-the-art fitness center is also there.

“The air-conditioned fitness center is high above the ground and offers incredible views through the floor to ceiling glass windows, all while working out on outstanding fitness equipment,” stated Gonzalez. “You might say the rooftop fitness center affords residents a workout with a view.”

The 1,800-square-foot fitness center is planned to include the latest, most popular and beneficial exercise machines as well as some free weights.

Within the fitness center is Aura’s yoga studio, which was designed as another amenity to be utilized by both the men and women living in the tower.

“Our research has shown that many of our purchasers enjoy the benefits they receive when participating in yoga programs,” remarked Gonzalez. “By placing the yoga studio on the roof, as part of the fitness center, we designed another unique amenity in the Southwest Florida marketplace. There’s nothing else like it in the downtown area.”

Just outside the fitness center and yoga studio is the sky lounge with bar – another amenity residents will be more than happy to share with their friends.

Below Aura’s rooftop, additional amenities are also capturing the imaginations of future residents.

On the 5th floor are the indoor and outdoor resident lounges, a luxurious overnight guest suite, a business center and conference room, outdoor kitchen with grilling area, a seating area and fire pits.

There’s also a large golf putting green destine to witness many friendly conversations and deep debates as resident work – not so hard – on their “short” game.Aura’s rooftop and 5th floor amenities have been extremely popular with future residents – as have several additional benefits of living in the tower.

“By simply taking the elevator down a few floors from their residences, owners can enjoy casual and fine dining restaurants, as well as explore the distinctive shops and boutiques planned for the tower’s street level,” revealed Gonzalez.

As incredible as the amenities are at Aura, the same amount of care went into the thoughtful design of every residence, whether it be a penthouse or otherwise.

“Aura’s floor plans were all designed for entertaining family and friends and the indoor/outdoor lifestyle,” said Gonzalez. “Throughout the year, and especially the winter months, we’re welcoming guests into our homes. What better place to get the conversations started then stepping out onto your private terrace with seating areas. There’s even an outdoor grill.”

Perhaps nowhere is that more true than the Penthouse 5. Located on the 5th floor, just steps away from all the previously mentioned 5th floor amenities, Penthouse 5 features four balcony/terrace spaces that total 1,526 square feet. Add that to the residence itself, which has 3,768 square feet under air, and the total living area for the available Penthouse unit reaches 5,304 total square feet.

The amazing landscaped terrace of Penthouse 5, with a number of seating areas and the grill, is accessible from the residence’s living room, kitchen and owner’s suite and offers extraordinary views of paradise from three different sides of the home.

“The terrace itself wraps around nearly the entire length of the outside of the penthouse residence,” noted Gonzalez. “One can walk from the owner’s suite to the formal living room and never take a step inside. That’s just one of the special features of this incredible plan. Another is its Owner’s Suite showers – one inside and one outside that is lusciously landscaped for privacy, like those offered in some uber-luxurious tropical resort suites.”

Penthouse 5 is priced at $4.9 million. Located on the 15th floor, the only other remaining penthouse is

Penthouse 2, a three-bedroom plus den/three-and-a-half-bath plan with 3,365 total square feet, including two terraces. One terrace is off the Owner’s Suite and the other opens the living room and kitchen area to the outdoors. That’s convenient because this terrace is where you’ll find the outdoor grill.

At Aura, every floor plan has at least one terrace. Some have multiple. Many guest bedrooms also feature their own private balconies.

Residential features include expansive floor-to-ceiling glass windows and balcony doors, porcelain and wood floor selections, wine walls and wet bars per plan, fine custom cabinetry, great rooms designed to maximize outdoor views and outdoor living areas with grilling stations and two secure garages spaces per residence.

The chef-inspired gourmet kitchens, also designed for socializing, include a large workstation, dining islands and top-of-the-line appliances.

All owner suites feature luxurious baths with his and her vanities, large walk-in showers and separate soaking tubs.

Metropolitan Naples is being developed by two of the most respected, long-time Naples residents and veteran developers, Fred Pezeshkan and Jerry Starkey.

For more information visit MetropolitanNaples.com or call 239-758-9500.

