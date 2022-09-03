ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Winners of Precious Baby photo contest announced

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 4 days ago
BRANCH COUNTY — During the Branch County Fair, Branch County Right to Life hosts a Precious Baby Photo Contest. Family members submit a photo and community members have the opportunity to vote for the baby of their choice.

This year the baby with the most votes is Brealyn Rose Modert, daughter of Jacob and Karah Modert. In second place is Declan Drennan, son of Ashley and Joe Drennan. Garnering the third most votes is Judith Beerman, belonging to Bianca and Ralph Beerman.

The fourth runner up is Maizee Smallwood, daughter of Bailee and Dustin Smallwood and taking fifth place is Levi Nill, whose parents are Makayla and Cody Nill. The Precious Baby Contest is held in the Burton Hall during fair week.

