Bronson, MI

Performance set at The Ice Cream Parlor before it closes for the season

The Daily Reporter
 4 days ago
BRONSON — The Ice Cream Parlor at Discount Foods in Bronson is closing for the season soon, but not before the annual year-end celebration.

At 6 p.m. Sept. 6, the Amos and Margaret Raber Family will perform at the parlor, 867 W. Chicago St. All cones and cups will cost $1. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Special guests of the evening will be "God’s Choice,” a group of local special needs residents who gather weekly for dinner and a service. God’s Choice is held each Tuesday at Coldwater Free Methodist Church.

