Coldwater, MI

Free vocal music workshop in Coldwater

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 4 days ago
COLDWATER — Tanner Music Studio is hosting a free vocal workshop 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 10 at First Baptist Church in Coldwater.

Presenter is Karla Shotts of Battle Creek, a member of Battle Creek Musical Club. Shotts studied voice at Agape Music Conservatory in Lake Wales, Fla., and with Betty Prichard, Michigan vocalist and college professor. Shotts has owned a private piano and vocal studio for more than 25 years.

Shotts will cover fundamentals, including the following:

  • Posture
  • Warm-up exercises
  • Diaphragmatic breathing
  • Proper air placement: head voice, falsetto and belting/chest voice
  • Projection: speaking and singing
  • Dynamics
  • Eye contact
  • Articulation

Text RSVP to Barbara Tanner, 517-227-0632.

