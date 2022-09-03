Free vocal music workshop in Coldwater

COLDWATER — Tanner Music Studio is hosting a free vocal workshop 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 10 at First Baptist Church in Coldwater.

Presenter is Karla Shotts of Battle Creek, a member of Battle Creek Musical Club. Shotts studied voice at Agape Music Conservatory in Lake Wales, Fla., and with Betty Prichard, Michigan vocalist and college professor. Shotts has owned a private piano and vocal studio for more than 25 years.

Shotts will cover fundamentals, including the following:

Posture

Warm-up exercises

Diaphragmatic breathing

Proper air placement: head voice, falsetto and belting/chest voice

Projection: speaking and singing

Dynamics

Eye contact

Articulation

Text RSVP to Barbara Tanner, 517-227-0632.