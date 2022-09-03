ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa County, MI

Meet the 2022 Chippewa County Fair Queen

By Brendan Wiesner, The Sault News
The Sault News
The Sault News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mq5CT_0hgkCyyC00

SAULT STE. MARIE — Aspyn Cottle has been named the 2022 Miss Chippewa County Fair Queen.

Cottle's fellow competitors Isabella Stratton and Isabella Bishop came in the first runner-up and second runner-up positions, respectively.

The pageant competition consisted of multiple challenges, including raising funds for charitable causes. All of the competitors in this portion of the competition are 14-19 years old.

The Jr. Miss Chippewa County Fair princess and princess runner-ups were also announced on Tuesday. Hanna Klier was crowned Jr. Miss Chippewa County Fair with her three runner-ups in order, Cora Black, Madison Bishop and Kendra MacDonald. The four competitors in the junior competition are all between 12-13 years old.

Subscribe:Get unlimited access to our coverage

As part of the competition, the contestants each raised money through different methods for their own charitable cause. Between all of the competing girls, the pageant raised over $4,800 dollars for Road to Recovery. This program funds transportation costs to help cancer patients in the Upper Peninsula travel to downstate medical facilities to receive treatment.

Road to Recovery has been supported by donations from the fair pageant and other local fundraisers for years, and the contestants will continue to raise money for this and other projects.

The fair queen, princess and their runner-ups will continue to participate in fundraisers such as The Salvation Army and Relay for Life. The contestants will also take part in riding in the 2023 Fourth of July Parade on the Chippewa County Fair Float.

Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Ann Arbor News

Thousands participate in 2022 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk

MACKINAW CITY, MI — Since its inception in 1958, the Mackinac Bridge Walk has grown to routinely attract thousands each year to Northern Michigan on Labor Day. This year was no different as the world’s fifth largest suspension bridge, opened in 1957 to connect Michigan’s two peninsulas, shut down to motorists from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 5.
MICHIGAN STATE
aclufl.org

When Release Conditions End in Unjust Confinement

Yazmine Nichols, Justice Catalyst Fellow, ACLU Criminal Law Reform Project, ACLU. After being charged with several non-violent drug possession and driving offenses, 43-year-old Shannan Davis spent five months languishing in jail awaiting trial. In an effort to get Shannan released pending trial, her attorney, Jennifer France, requested that the presiding judge give Shannan the option to seek support at a local treatment center. Instead, the Michigan judge issued an order stating that Shannan could be released directly to a drug treatment center, but with the condition that she also wear a costly ankle monitor. The judge’s order stipulated that Shannan would then return to jail “upon release from treatment, successfully or unsuccessfully,” to finish awaiting trial.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
The Sault News

The Sault News

639
Followers
880
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy