ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, MI

Local labor market improves slightly with shift in work environments, conditions

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9tKy_0hgkCx5T00

LITCHFIELD — Despite inflation continuing to cripple most of the U.S. economy, there is a chance for growth in today's labor market locally.

The city of Litchfield is home to Hillsdale County’s largest industrial park thanks to the city’s Tax Increment Finance Authority — which encompasses most of the industrial park — reinvesting tax dollars back into the manufacturing community.

Litchfield City Manager Jason Smith may be relatively new to the job, but he has a grasp on the struggles manufacturers face in today’s economy.

Much of the situation employers are facing today has gone unchanged this year. Many jobs sit vacant as employers struggle to find qualified candidates to fill skilled positions.

“Companies are struggling to find talent, whether it is because of a lack of specialized talent for their needs, pay, work environment or a combination of the three is something that each company should be investigating on their own,” Smith said. “For example, it doesn’t matter what the starting pay is for a specialized welder or highly skilled trade, if there are none looking for work, there’s not much that can be done to quickly fill those spots. It comes down to supply and demand.”

If there are a lot of people in the field, Smith said, job seekers will go where they can find the best balance of a good environment and strong pay. If a company offers lower wages compared to other regional companies competing for the same talent, they’ll struggle.

“It’s the same with poor working environments and conditions,” Smith said. “Word travels fast in a field. If a company has a reputation for being a poor environment, the culture will need significant change, or it’ll have to offer an incredibly high wage to attract talent.” The outlook for the remainder of 2022 is promising as companies are starting to realize that work environments and conditions are equally as important as pay.

“This generation of workers has a totally different mindset than generations past,” Smith added. “The days of taking a job at 18 and staying until you are 60, regardless of conditions, are long gone. Even the days of staying on board until you’re headhunted away are slowly fading off. Workers now are starting to see the benefits of work-life balance and prioritizing happiness over loyalty, security, and money.”

The companies that embraced this change early are thriving.

Glassdoor recently conducted a survey and found that 77% of respondents said they consider a company’s workplace culture before applying and 65% of respondents aged 45 and younger are more likely to care about work culture over salary, according to Smith.

“As someone in that age group, I can say anecdotally that many of my friends have shifted their loyalty to their own happiness over the company,” Smith said. “Who they work for and the work they do is no longer paramount to their identity.” And with these changes in the labor force and changes implemented to meet those desires by some employers, Hillsdale County’s labor force has improved slightly.

“As companies jump on board this shift in worker mentality, either willingly or reluctantly to keep pace with their competition, we’re seeing that shift away from the monetary carrot that attracted workers in the past,” Smith said. “Now companies are focused on promoting their mission and purpose; as well as thinking outside the box for their benefits packages and perks.” To Smith, companies that embrace this shift in priorities on the side of the worker will thrive.

Companies are now offering remote work, no set office hours, pets in the workplace and even mental health support.

“Obviously, these are more white-collar job benefits and perks; but blue-collar jobs are starting to get creative with their talent attraction,” Smith said. “As the backbone of our economy, the blue-collar fields are starting to become popular with the millennial worker. These companies have ramped up their veteran-hiring programs and have started to partner with local schools and colleges to offer apprenticeships and training.”

As a company’s purpose and meaning become important to workers, blue-collar jobs can embrace that as well.

Construction, for example, builds things that are useful and can be pointed to years down the line, leaving a physical legacy.

Even the factory setting can embrace this theory, according to Smith, based upon their partner companies. Making components for electric vehicles, or airbags, or things that employees can point to that keep people safe, or are on the cutting edge of technology.

Those laborious jobs are tough, and sometimes simple rewards can be attractive; like free lunches from food trucks, or things that aid in an employee’s relaxation or off-hours happiness like gym memberships or streaming subscriptions. Companies should be asking the right question, Smith said.

“It isn’t how to get employees in the door; it is how to keep them employed with your company. Invest in Training, provide opportunities for career advancement and give them a voice in the improvement process. When they’re included and allowed to participate, those things resonate with employees.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

Good Better Best store takes over former Habitat ReStore

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The former Branch County Habitat for Humanity ReStore building at 255 South Division is going to re-open with new management. The Good Better Best Store will be taking over the building which will contain home improvement thrift items. Volunteers and donations of home repair items...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

110+ vendors set for open air market in Huntertown

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – An open air market in Huntertown is back Saturday with more vendors than ever, after seeing increasing success since its debut. The Allen County Marketplace will be filled with more than 110 artisans, boutiques and food trucks at the Huntertown Family Park, coordinators said. Booths include produce, vintage and antique goods, and much more. Live music is scheduled to be performed by Angie Marquardt from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
HUNTERTOWN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Steuben County Is A Delightful Destination

Early on, Potawatomi Indians roamed the land of many lakes in what is now northeast Indiana. Game and fish were abundant, and the bounty was always prolific. According to the Steuben County Historical Society, “Vermont settlers” arrived in 1834. Later, folks from New York arrived and named the largest settlement that is now the county seat after Angola, N.Y.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsdale County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Business
City
Litchfield, MI
Local
Michigan Government
County
Hillsdale County, MI
WANE-TV

Highway worker struck twice on I-69 overpass

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A highway worker was struck by two vehicles as he walked along an overpass over Interstate 69 in DeKalb County early Tuesday. The incident happened along C.R. 11-A at Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, around 7:45 a.m. According to an Indiana State Police report,...
AUBURN, IN
awesomemitten.com

8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience

Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesalinepost.com

Carnival Employee at Fair Died of Self-Inflicted Gun Shot, Police Believe

A 24-year-old woman found dead in her vehicle in the parking lot at the Saline Community Fair died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say. The death was reported at about 1 p.m., Friday. Derrick Jackson, spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, confirmed her death is believed to be...
SALINE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Labor Market#Work Environment#U S Economy#Labor Force
huroninsider.com

One dead after truck hits three other vehicles on US 6

GIBSONBURG – One individual was killed and six others were hospitalized following a four-vehicle crash on US 6 in Madison Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, witnesses stated the crash occurred at approximately 10:32PM Sunday evening, when a black 2011 Ford F-150, driven by James Baker, 42, of Toledo, drove left of center and attempted to pass several vehicles.
TOLEDO, OH
WANE-TV

Woman ID’d in fatal crash on US 30

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman has died after being injured in a Friday morning crash with a semi on US 30, the Allen County Coroner said Tuesday in a release. 48-year-old Tammy Berger from Shelby, Michigan was the front-seat passenger in a pickup truck that was hit by a semitrailer rig at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Berger and one other person involved were taken to the hospital.
SHELBY, MI
WANE-TV

Semi turns corner ‘too fast’, rolls over on road in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a semitrailer rollover crash on Friday. The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Freightliner was traveling on US 6 when it came to the corner of CR 61 “too fast” before making the turn, DeKalb County police said. The semi and its metal scrap load rolled over on its side as a result.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WANE-TV

2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were trapped inside of a semitrailer that rolled off a highway exit ramp Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Portion of I-69 blocked, in 2nd semi rollover crash of the day

(WANE) – A section of I-69 northbound was blocked off in the right lane after a semitruck crashed about four miles north of Fort Wayne, INDOT announced Saturday afternoon. Allen County Police sent out a public safety alert just before 3 p.m. cautioning drivers to avoid the area near the 321.5 mile-marker near Vandolah Road. According to the alert, a semi was turned over on the highway.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Allen County fatal crash victim identified

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who died in an Allen County crash last week has been identified. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says they were called at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 2 to a crash at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Tammy Berger, 48 of Shelby, Michigan, died in that crash.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
sent-trib.com

BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area

A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. The car almost ran the stop sign and...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Hillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale Daily News

1K+
Followers
990
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hillsdale, MI from The Hillsdale Daily News.

 http://hillsdale.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy