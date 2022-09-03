Effective: 2022-09-07 11:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Lemhi and south central Ravalli Counties through 1015 PM MDT At 935 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gibbonsville to 19 miles west of Lemhi. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salmon, Lemhi, Leadore, North Fork, Gibbonsville, Carmen, Leesburg, Williams Lake, Baker and Tendoy. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

LEMHI COUNTY, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO