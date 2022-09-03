Effective: 2022-09-07 06:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Beaverhead Strong thunderstorm wind gusts will impact portions of Beaverhead County through 1045 PM MDT At 939 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Gibbonsville to 17 miles north of Challis. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dillon, Lima, Jackson, Wisdom, Dell, Grant, Wise River, Bannack, Glen, Beaverhead Rock State Park, Polaris, Clark Canyon and Bannack State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO