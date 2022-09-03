ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis Chamber offers ‘Lunch & Learns’ to address employment challenges

By Michelle Patrick, Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
STURGIS — As labor shortages continue locally and nationwide, one Sturgis organization is hoping to make a difference.

Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a series of “Lunch & Learns.”

The first was hosted Aug. 10 and focused on “Staff Retention Best Practices.” The presenter was Kari Hatt, partner at Culture by Choice. Sixteen people attended the event, held at Radiant Life Church.

Chamber Executive Director Roxanne Persing said she and Chamber staff surveyed members earlier this year on their needs.

“The topics we are covering are areas that our members suggested needing assistance in,” she said.

Persing went on to say the Chamber is mixing up the locations for the events in an effort to spotlight other businesses and organizations in the community.

The next Lunch & Learn will be Sept. 14 at St. John’s Episcopal Church and will focus on “Finding Talent: How to Increase Your Talent Pool.” Doors open at 11:45 a.m. and the event begins at noon. Cost is $12 for Chamber members and $17 for non-members.

Those who attend receive lunch and the opportunity to network with others and learn about the topic of the day, Persing said.

A Lunch & Learn on Oct. 12 will consist of a panel discussion on “How We Are Handling the Employment Challenge.” Stay tuned for details and location.

